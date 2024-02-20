In this article, we will look at the 30 best places to visit in the US in the spring. We have also discussed the popular travelling preferences of Americans. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Best Places to Visit in the US in the Spring.

According to a survey by Forbes, in 2023, travel remained popular among American despite challenges, averaging 2.1 leisure trips, with 36% taking three or more. Although 92% intend to maintain or increase their travel in 2024, a slight drop is noted, with 40% planning more trips compared to 49% in 2023. Budgets reflect resilience, as 39% anticipate spending more on travel, down slightly from 45% last year.

Concerns over inflation prompt adjustments in travel plans for 46% of respondents as 19% opt for fewer trips and 18% favor road trips over flying. The use of travel benefits on credit cards decreased to 57% from 66% in 2023, reflecting evolving financial strategies in changing economic shifts.

Despite economic pressures, travel remains a priority across generations, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, with 56% and 49%, respectively, planning more trips. Popular travel choices for 2024 include visiting family and friends (46%), beach vacations (36%), and road trips (34%).

While inflation prompts adjustments, 30% of respondents remain uncertain about altering travel plans, indicating a wait-and-see approach. This underscores the determination of travelers to prioritize experiences, even amid economic uncertainty, with potential strategies including leveraging loyalty points and seeking cost-saving measures.

On the other hand, European tourism neared pre-pandemic levels in 2023, with arrivals 1.6% below 2019. Inflation spiked by 23%, affecting travel costs—international flights increased by 49%, hotels by 35%. Southern Europe saw strong recovery; Serbia (+15%), Portugal (+11%), Iceland (+12%). Greece is one of the best places to visit in Europe in spring.

In contrast, Eastern Europe lags behind: Lithuania (-32%), Latvia (-29%). Chinese arrivals remain 67% below 2019, but North American markets recover largely. Despite pricing pressures, travel enthusiasm persists, with Europeans prioritizing safe and affordable destinations. European Travel Commission also anticipates continued rebound in 2024, with focus on sustainability between the industry transition.

Speaking of sustainability, it is worth mentioning that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has achieved a milestone by attracting new corporate partners to its Sustainable Flight Fund, now surpassing $200 million in investments. This unique initiative aims to reduce emissions and promote the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by investing in startups. The partners include Aircastle, Air New Zealand, and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), and represent different sectors within the aviation supply chain, highlighting a collaborative effort to address environmental concerns. Additionally, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)’s customers have actively contributed, with over 115,000 individuals donating nearly $500,000 since February 2023, demonstrating widespread support for sustainable initiatives.

The Sustainable Flight Fund has also achieved remarkable milestones since its inception with the addition of 22 corporate partners and the establishment of strategic investments exceeding $200 million. Notably, portfolio companies such as Cemvita and EH2 have made major progress in advancing SAF production and technology development. Moreover, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has facilitated consumer engagement by integrating a contribution option into its booking process, empowering passengers to participate in combating climate change.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) recognizes the importance of SAF in decarbonizing air travel and acknowledges the necessity of developing a robust supply chain for alternative fuels. By fostering partnerships across industries and leveraging consumer participation, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) is pioneering innovative solutions to address environmental challenges.

Another key player, the Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) recently celebrated the completion of a $100 million project, expanding its maintenance hangar in Phoenix Sky Harbor. The project nearly doubles the hangar's size to 90,000 square feet, adding three new aircraft bays, allowing simultaneous work on up to five aircraft. This expansion benefited nearly 500 Southwest Technical Operations Employees based at Sky Harbor and supports the carrier's continuous fleet renewal efforts.

Additionally, a larger facility for Provisioning and Ground Support Equipment Maintenance Teams was included, enhancing operational efficiency. Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)’s Chief Operating Officer put emphasis on the investment's impact on safety and operational effectiveness. The expanded hangar also achieved LEED Silver certification, reflecting its sustainable design features.

Last week, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) launched a Spring Break sale, offering flights as low as $49, valid through February 22, 2024, with blackout dates and restrictions. Additionally, a promotional Companion Pass is available for a limited time, extending till February 2025. The deal offers $10 more for the Wanna Get Away Plus class, providing a transferable flight credit and same-day changes, alongside 8x Rapid Rewards points for members. Despite government taxes and fees, typically $5.60 per one-way flight, this deal presents a major saving opportunity compared to other airlines.

Our Methodology

To list the best places to visit in the US in the spring time, we identified places with 3 main features. Firstly, we looked at places in the US with pleasant weather during spring. Then we identified places with natural beauty in the US that provide scenic views along with opportunities for outdoor recreation. Lastly, we looked at places in the US with floral blooms for which spring is generally loved by Americans. After we identified these locations, we utilized reddit to guage the opinion of Americans regarding these places and how frequently they were described as ideal for spring. Based on the consensus, we scored each place out of a total score of 100. The higher the score, the greater the consensus of the place being “best” for springs in the US. The list is presented in an ascending order.

30. Destin, Florida

IM Score: 53 Destin, Florida, is a popular vacation destination located in the Florida Panhandle along the Gulf of Mexico. It is known for its pristine white sand beaches and emerald green waters.

IM Score: 53 Destin, Florida, is a popular vacation destination located in the Florida Panhandle along the Gulf of Mexico. It is known for its pristine white sand beaches and emerald green waters.

29. Lake Tahoe, California

IM Score: 55

Yosemite National Park in California was designated a World Heritage Site in 1984. It features granite cliffs, waterfalls, sequoia groves, lakes, and diverse wildlife and is bordered by Sierra and Stanislaus National Forests.

28. Kauai, Hawaii

IM Score: 56

Kauaʻi, the Garden Isle, is the fourth-largest Hawaiian Island, spanning 562.3 square miles. Known for Waimea Canyon and the Na Pali Coast, it's geologically the second-oldest island of the main Hawaiin islands. Situated 73 miles northwest of Oʻahu, it has stunning natural beauty. It is one of the best places to travel in spring 2024.

To read more about islands, see the Best Caribbean Islands to Visit for Families.

27. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

IM Score: 57

Yellowstone National Park, sprawling across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, is renowned for its geothermal wonders, diverse wildlife, and majestic landscapes in the western United States. It is one of the most popular national parks in the US.

26. Maui, Hawaii

IM Score: 58

Maui, the second-largest Hawaiian island, spans 727.2 square miles. It's the largest of Maui County's four islands, including Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, and Kahoʻolawe. Renowned for its diverse landscapes, from lush rainforests to stunning beaches, Maui offers ideal spring weather for outdoor activities.

25. Moab, Utah

IM Score: 61

Moab draws numerous tourists yearly, primarily those visiting nearby Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. It serves as a hub for mountain bikers exploring the vast trail system, notably the iconic Slickrock Trail, and off-roaders attending the annual Moab Jeep Safari. With mild temperatures and blooming landscapes, Moab offers an ideal spring getaway.

24. Savannah, Georgia

IM Score: 62

Savannah, the oldest city in Georgia, boasts a rich and vibrant history with captivating and stunning landscapes. Its manicured parks, horse-drawn carriages, and exquisite antebellum architecture contribute to its allure, making it a cherished destination in the Southern United States. It is one of the most visited places in the South.

23. Oahu, Hawaii

IM Score: 64

Spring is an ideal time to visit Oahu due to several reasons. The weather during spring is comfortably warm with fewer rain showers, making it perfect for outdoor activities like hiking and beach outings. Additionally, spring falls within the island's shoulder seasons, resulting in fewer crowds and more affordable accommodation rates compared to peak tourist seasons.

22. Asheville, North Carolina

IM Score: 67

Asheville is a great place to visit in the spring if you're looking for a beautiful and affordable getaway in North Carolina. You can explore the downtown area with its interesting shops, museums, and old buildings. Don't miss the chance to try out some of the best breweries in town or take a scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It is one of the best spring break destinations in the US for families.

21. Sanibel & Captiva Islands, Florida

IM Score: 70

Sanibel and Captiva Islands, renowned for their stunning beaches, offer unparalleled seashell collecting. Sanibel's tranquil atmosphere and quaint charm provide an ideal escape.

20. Bryce Canyon Country, Utah

IM Score: 71

In beautiful Southern Utah, Bryce Canyon Country is a popular place to explore Bryce Canyon National Park. But there's a lot more to do in the area! Besides Bryce Canyon, there are two other National Parks, three State Parks, two scenic byways, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Glen Canyon National Recreation area, and lots of Dixie National Forest. To avoid crowds, it's best to visit in spring. You can hike, have a picnic, or join ranger-led programs.

19. Yosemite National Park, California

IM Score: 73

Spring offers an optimal window to explore Yosemite National Park. With roads reopening and trails accessible after winter closures, visitors can relish uncrowded paths and witness stunning waterfalls at their peak flow. Temperatures are pleasant, wildlife is abundant, and educational centers provide insights into the park's rich natural and cultural heritage. It is one of the most beautiful places in the spring.

18. Phoenix, Arizona

IM Score: 74

Spring is a great time to visit Phoenix. One can enjoy cultural attractions, historic sites, and outdoor activities. Popular things to do in Phoenix are hiking, biking, and visiting nearby cities like Sedona and Prescott. Moreover, there is a Camelback Mountain that offers beautiful views. It is one of the places people go for spring break in USA.

17. Hilton Head, South Carolina

IM Score: 78

Hilton Head Island, also known as "The Golf Island," is famous for its top-notch golf courses. It's also a great family destination in spring, with stunning beaches and a charming small-town vibe. One can explore museums, quaint shops in Harbour Town, and savor delicious Southern dishes at local restaurants along the breathtaking coastline.

16. Palm Springs, California

IM Score: 80

Palm Springs, a desert resort city in Riverside County, California, lies in the Coachella Valley's Colorado Desert. Encompassing about 94 square miles, it's the largest city in Riverside County by land area. Over 10% of its area consists of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians reservation land, serving as the administrative hub for California's most populous reservation, with plots arranged in a checkerboard pattern. It is one of the places that has best spring season in the US.

15. Key Largo, Florida

IM Score: 81

Key Largo provides a charming glimpse into old Florida, far removed from the relentless thumping beats of South Beach. As the largest island in the Florida Keys, it has the inviting Playa Largo Resort, the first full-service resort constructed in Key Largo in over two decades. To read more about resorts, see the Best Luxury Resorts in the Caribbean for Adults.

14. Cannon Beach, Oregon

IM Score: 83

Spring is the prime whale-watching season in Cannon Beach, as gray whales migrate northward along the coastline, often spotted from elevated ocean viewpoints. April heralds the return of Tufted Puffins to nest on Haystack Rock, adding a charming spectacle to the coastal landscape. Additionally, spring brings a host of events like arts festivals and culinary celebrations in the city. It is one of the best cities to visit in the US in spring 2024.

13. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

IM Score: 84

With its vast, unspoiled landscapes, the season offers a perfect blend of outdoor adventures and cultural experiences. From wildlife sightings to fly fishing and scenic hikes, there's something for every nature enthusiast. It's an opportune moment to explore Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks without the crowds. One of the best places to stay for couples is at The Lodge at Jackson Hole. It is one of the best spring vacation ideas for couples to explore this place.

12. Pella, Iowa

IM Score: 86

The annual Tulip Time Festival in Pella celebrates its Dutch heritage with tulip gardens, performances, crafts, music, food, Dutch costumes, and daily parades. Held for three days in the first weekend of May, it features a queen and court representing Pella's high schools. Notably, during the 2010 festival, a world record was set for the most people dancing in wooden shoes, with over 2,600 participants.

11. Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

IM Score: 88

Shenandoah National Park is a top destination for several reasons. First, it features Skyline Drive, a 105-mile road offering breathtaking views. With over 500 miles of trails, including a part of the famous Appalachian Trail, there's plenty of hiking and exploring to do. The park spans 196,000 acres and offers diverse accommodations, including campgrounds and lodges. Additionally, it's home to various wildlife, including bears and trout. While it's dog-friendly with most trails allowing leashed pets, there are exceptions on ten trails. It is also one of the best places to visit on the East Coast in spring. Virginia is known to be the prettiest state in spring.

