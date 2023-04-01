These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

David Harmantas / Shutterstock.com

It's never too early to think about retiring-in fact, the earlier you plan, the better prepared, financially, you can expect to be when it's time. A major part of retirement for many Americans, when they're ready to leave the workforce, is deciding on where you want to live in retirement. With so many small towns offering attractive benefits for retirees, it's tough to narrow down the choices.

Enter GOBankingRates, which has trimmed the list to a manageable 30 small towns that are the best places to retire. For a town to qualify as a "small town" it must have a population above 25,000 but below 50,000. To determine this list, we pulled from 100 qualified U.S. cities and we estimated the annual retirement income needed to afford housing, health costs, food, transportation and other living expenses. We also made sure each city had a relatively higher percentage of seniors and a decent to high livability score.

Whether you prefer a location for its affordable housing or for its weather, you'll most likely find a great place to retire on this list of small towns.

PeterEtchells / Getty Images

30. Tarpon Springs, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $54,227

February 2023 home value : $437,833

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 29.4%

Livability score: 84

nwinter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Apache Junction, Arizona

Total annual expenditures: $52,350

February 2023 home value : $363,777

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 33.3%

Livability score: 80

csfotoimages / iStock.com

28. Winter Haven, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $52,350

February 2023 home value : $286,821

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 23.6%

Livability score: 80

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

27. Gladstone, Missouri

Total annual expenditures: $46,041

February 2023 home value : $235,378

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

Livability score: 81

Picture: Kansas City, Missouri

Dan Perry / Wikimedia Commons

26. Huntley, Illinois

Total annual expenditures: $56,834

February 2023 home value : $346,066

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 33.6%

Livability score: 83

City of Taylor / Wikimedia Commons

25. Southgate, Michigan

Total annual expenditures: $46,718

February 2023 home value : $164,278

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

Livability score: 79

Picture: Taylor, Michigan

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Cleveland Heights, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $42,651

February 2023 home value : $172,583

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

Livability score: 79

Eduardo Montes-Bradley / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

23. Danville, Virginia

Total annual expenditures: $35,977

February 2023 home value : $115,027

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.3%

Livability score: 74

Picture: South Boston, Virginia

Wikimedia Commons

22. Xenia, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $43,016

February 2023 home value : $195,360

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

Livability score: 80

Picture: Beavercreek, Ohio

Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Norton Shores, Michigan

Total annual expenditures: $45,780

February 2023 home value : $234,758

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.1%

Livability score: 83

Picture: Muskegon, Michigan

Kulshrax / Wikimedia Commons

20. Westlake, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $52,350

February 2023 home value : $386,724

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.4%

Livability score: 89

Montes-Bradley / Getty Images

19. Staunton, Virginia

Total annual expenditures: $42,599

February 2023 home value : $257,370

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 21%

Livability score: 82

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

18. Bella Vista, Arkansas

Total annual expenditures: $48,439

February 2023 home value : $308,909

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 31.7%

Livability score: 82

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

17. Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin

Total annual expenditures: $46,562

February 2023 home value : $289,167

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.8%

Livability score: 85

Picture: Racine, Wisconsin

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Barberton, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $46,562

February 2023 home value : $120,870

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.2%

Livability score: 78

Picture: Akron, Ohio

BernieCB / Flickr.com

15. Estero, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $57,877

February 2023 home value : $559,029

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 50.7%

Livability score: 85

Ilya Images / Shutterstock.com

14. Dunedin, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $55,478

February 2023 home value : $446,544

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 36.3%

Livability score: 88

Pierre Williot / Shutterstock.com

13. North Tonawanda, New York

Total annual expenditures: $55,478

February 2023 home value : $223,289

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.7%

Livability score: 87

Cory C. Sitko / Flickr.com

12. Strongsville, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $49,899

February 2023 home value : $307,152

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22%

Livability score: 90

Picture: Brunswick, Ohio

jbalint1 / Wikimedia Commons

11. Delaware, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $52,923

February 2023 home value : $357,644

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.8%

Livability score: 93

Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons

10. North Fort Myers, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $50,681

February 2023 home value : $325,912

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 46.1%

Livability score: 81

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

9. North Olmsted, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $45,988

February 2023 home value : $232,834

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 19.8%

Livability score: 90

Picture: North Ridgeville, Ohio

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Massillon, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $40,253

February 2023 home value : $169,771

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.4%

Livability score: 87

Shutterstock.com

7. Shaker Heights, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $49,378

February 2023 home value : $304,088

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20%

Livability score: 95

Picture: Cleveland, Ohio

Dblcut3 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

6. Austintown, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $38,428

February 2023 home value : $139,029

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.2%

Livability score: 85

Picture: Youngstown, Ohio

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

5. Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

Total annual expenditures: $51,255

February 2023 home value : $267,417

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 23.9%

Livability score: 94

Picture: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ryan Farrar / Shutterstock.com

4. Mentor, Ohio

Total annual expenditures: $45,519

February 2023 home value : $261,014

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.3%

Livability score: 92

Sun City Senior Living / Yelper

3. Sun City Center, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $51,150

February 2023 home value : $346,162

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 68%

Livability score: 77

Picture: Sun City, Florida

Davel5957 / Getty Images

2. Sun City West, Arizona

Total annual expenditures: $55,426

February 2023 home value : $392,635

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 85.7%

Livability score: 73

Picture: Phoenix, Arizona

Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

1. Cape Coral, Florida

Total annual expenditures: $50,942

February 2023 home value : $307,582

Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 74.5%

Livability score: 74

Shutterstock.com

Find Out If a Small Town Is Right for You

Now that you no longer need to live near a job, it's time to pick the perfect place to retire. Why not move if you can find more affordable housing and possibly lower your tax bill?

When you choose, consider how a city stacks up on good public transportation, nearby healthcare, weather you can tolerate, socializing opportunities and senior amenities. Many small towns offer a lot in all of these categories, plus they offer seniors a slower pace, fewer crowds, less crime and traffic and a close knit community. One could be just the ticket for your golden years.

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first defined a "small town" as having a population above 25,000but below 50,000. So, GOBankingRates first sourced all places fitting those population parametersfrom the 2021 American Community Survey. For all 964 places that fit the population criteria,GOBankingRates found their (1) single family residence home value for February 2023 as sourcedfrom Zillow and (2) the percent of the population over the age of 65 as sourced from the 2021American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then scored and combined these two factors withthe lowest score being best, and the lowest 100 scoring cities moved onto the final round.For these 100 qualified cities GOBankingRates found their (3) livability score from AreaVibes, thisscore covers amenities within the given city, cost of living, crime rates, education, employment,housing costs, and weather. GOBankingRates also found for each (4) annual expenditures assourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ andthen factored out using each city's overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. All factors were then rescored and combined for the top 100, with the lowest score beingbest. In order to qualify the city had to have a livability score above 65. All data was collected andis up to date as of March 21, 2023.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America