These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

Barri Segal
·6 min read
David Harmantas / Shutterstock.com
David Harmantas / Shutterstock.com

It's never too early to think about retiring-in fact, the earlier you plan, the better prepared, financially, you can expect to be when it's time. A major part of retirement for many Americans, when they're ready to leave the workforce, is deciding on where you want to live in retirement. With so many small towns offering attractive benefits for retirees, it's tough to narrow down the choices.

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress
Read: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Enter GOBankingRates, which has trimmed the list to a manageable 30 small towns that are the best places to retire. For a town to qualify as a "small town" it must have a population above 25,000 but below 50,000. To determine this list, we pulled from 100 qualified U.S. cities and we estimated the annual retirement income needed to afford housing, health costs, food, transportation and other living expenses. We also made sure each city had a relatively higher percentage of seniors and a decent to high livability score.

Whether you prefer a location for its affordable housing or for its weather, you'll most likely find a great place to retire on this list of small towns.

PeterEtchells / Getty Images
PeterEtchells / Getty Images

30. Tarpon Springs, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $54,227

  • February 2023 home value: $437,833

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 29.4%

  • Livability score: 84

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

nwinter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
nwinter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Apache Junction, Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,350

  • February 2023 home value: $363,777

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 33.3%

  • Livability score: 80

csfotoimages / iStock.com
csfotoimages / iStock.com

28. Winter Haven, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,350

  • February 2023 home value: $286,821

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 23.6%

  • Livability score: 80

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

27. Gladstone, Missouri

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,041

  • February 2023 home value: $235,378

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

  • Livability score: 81

Picture: Kansas City, Missouri

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Dan Perry / Wikimedia Commons
Dan Perry / Wikimedia Commons

26. Huntley, Illinois

  • Total annual expenditures: $56,834

  • February 2023 home value: $346,066

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 33.6%

  • Livability score: 83

City of Taylor / Wikimedia Commons
City of Taylor / Wikimedia Commons

25. Southgate, Michigan

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,718

  • February 2023 home value: $164,278

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

  • Livability score: 79

Picture: Taylor, Michigan

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Cleveland Heights, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,651

  • February 2023 home value: $172,583

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

  • Livability score: 79

Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?

Eduardo Montes-Bradley / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Eduardo Montes-Bradley / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

23. Danville, Virginia

  • Total annual expenditures: $35,977

  • February 2023 home value: $115,027

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.3%

  • Livability score: 74

Picture: South Boston, Virginia

Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

22. Xenia, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $43,016

  • February 2023 home value: $195,360

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%

  • Livability score: 80

Picture: Beavercreek, Ohio

Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Norton Shores, Michigan

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,780

  • February 2023 home value: $234,758

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.1%

  • Livability score: 83

Picture: Muskegon, Michigan

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

Kulshrax / Wikimedia Commons
Kulshrax / Wikimedia Commons

20. Westlake, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,350

  • February 2023 home value: $386,724

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.4%

  • Livability score: 89

Montes-Bradley / Getty Images
Montes-Bradley / Getty Images

19. Staunton, Virginia

  • Total annual expenditures: $42,599

  • February 2023 home value: $257,370

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 21%

  • Livability score: 82

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

18. Bella Vista, Arkansas

  • Total annual expenditures: $48,439

  • February 2023 home value: $308,909

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 31.7%

  • Livability score: 82

Learn: 7 States Considering More Stimulus Checks in 2023

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

17. Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,562

  • February 2023 home value: $289,167

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.8%

  • Livability score: 85

Picture: Racine, Wisconsin

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Barberton, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $46,562

  • February 2023 home value: $120,870

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.2%

  • Livability score: 78

Picture: Akron, Ohio

BernieCB / Flickr.com
BernieCB / Flickr.com

15. Estero, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $57,877

  • February 2023 home value: $559,029

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 50.7%

  • Livability score: 85

Stimulus 2023: Updates To Know Now

Ilya Images / Shutterstock.com
Ilya Images / Shutterstock.com

14. Dunedin, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,478

  • February 2023 home value: $446,544

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 36.3%

  • Livability score: 88

Pierre Williot / Shutterstock.com
Pierre Williot / Shutterstock.com

13. North Tonawanda, New York

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,478

  • February 2023 home value: $223,289

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.7%

  • Livability score: 87

Cory C. Sitko / Flickr.com
Cory C. Sitko / Flickr.com

12. Strongsville, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,899

  • February 2023 home value: $307,152

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22%

  • Livability score: 90

Picture: Brunswick, Ohio

Watch Out: Keep an Eye Out for Rare Dime Worth as Much as $2,000 -- How To Spot It

jbalint1 / Wikimedia Commons
jbalint1 / Wikimedia Commons

11. Delaware, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $52,923

  • February 2023 home value: $357,644

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.8%

  • Livability score: 93

Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons
Ebyabe / Wikimedia Commons

10. North Fort Myers, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,681

  • February 2023 home value: $325,912

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 46.1%

  • Livability score: 81

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons
Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

9. North Olmsted, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,988

  • February 2023 home value: $232,834

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 19.8%

  • Livability score: 90

Picture: North Ridgeville, Ohio

Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age Matters

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Massillon, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $40,253

  • February 2023 home value: $169,771

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.4%

  • Livability score: 87

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

7. Shaker Heights, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $49,378

  • February 2023 home value: $304,088

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20%

  • Livability score: 95

Picture: Cleveland, Ohio

Dblcut3 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Dblcut3 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

6. Austintown, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $38,428

  • February 2023 home value: $139,029

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.2%

  • Livability score: 85

Picture: Youngstown, Ohio

Social Security: Romney Asks Why 25% Drop in Funds Isn't in Biden's Budget

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com
Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

5. Bethel Park, Pennsylvania

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,255

  • February 2023 home value: $267,417

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 23.9%

  • Livability score: 94

Picture: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Ryan Farrar / Shutterstock.com
Ryan Farrar / Shutterstock.com

4. Mentor, Ohio

  • Total annual expenditures: $45,519

  • February 2023 home value: $261,014

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.3%

  • Livability score: 92

Sun City Senior Living / Yelper
Sun City Senior Living / Yelper

3. Sun City Center, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $51,150

  • February 2023 home value: $346,162

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 68%

  • Livability score: 77

Picture: Sun City, Florida

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

2. Sun City West, Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $55,426

  • February 2023 home value: $392,635

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 85.7%

  • Livability score: 73

Picture: Phoenix, Arizona

Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com
Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

1. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Total annual expenditures: $50,942

  • February 2023 home value: $307,582

  • Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 74.5%

  • Livability score: 74

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Find Out If a Small Town Is Right for You

Now that you no longer need to live near a job, it's time to pick the perfect place to retire. Why not move if you can find more affordable housing and possibly lower your tax bill?

When you choose, consider how a city stacks up on good public transportation, nearby healthcare, weather you can tolerate, socializing opportunities and senior amenities. Many small towns offer a lot in all of these categories, plus they offer seniors a slower pace, fewer crowds, less crime and traffic and a close knit community. One could be just the ticket for your golden years.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first defined a "small town" as having a population above 25,000but below 50,000. So, GOBankingRates first sourced all places fitting those population parametersfrom the 2021 American Community Survey. For all 964 places that fit the population criteria,GOBankingRates found their (1) single family residence home value for February 2023 as sourcedfrom Zillow and (2) the percent of the population over the age of 65 as sourced from the 2021American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then scored and combined these two factors withthe lowest score being best, and the lowest 100 scoring cities moved onto the final round.For these 100 qualified cities GOBankingRates found their (3) livability score from AreaVibes, thisscore covers amenities within the given city, cost of living, crime rates, education, employment,housing costs, and weather. GOBankingRates also found for each (4) annual expenditures assourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ andthen factored out using each city's overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. All factors were then rescored and combined for the top 100, with the lowest score beingbest. In order to qualify the city had to have a livability score above 65. All data was collected andis up to date as of March 21, 2023.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

