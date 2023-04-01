These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America
It's never too early to think about retiring-in fact, the earlier you plan, the better prepared, financially, you can expect to be when it's time. A major part of retirement for many Americans, when they're ready to leave the workforce, is deciding on where you want to live in retirement. With so many small towns offering attractive benefits for retirees, it's tough to narrow down the choices.
Enter GOBankingRates, which has trimmed the list to a manageable 30 small towns that are the best places to retire. For a town to qualify as a "small town" it must have a population above 25,000 but below 50,000. To determine this list, we pulled from 100 qualified U.S. cities and we estimated the annual retirement income needed to afford housing, health costs, food, transportation and other living expenses. We also made sure each city had a relatively higher percentage of seniors and a decent to high livability score.
Whether you prefer a location for its affordable housing or for its weather, you'll most likely find a great place to retire on this list of small towns.
30. Tarpon Springs, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $54,227
February 2023 home value: $437,833
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 29.4%
Livability score: 84
29. Apache Junction, Arizona
Total annual expenditures: $52,350
February 2023 home value: $363,777
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 33.3%
Livability score: 80
28. Winter Haven, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $52,350
February 2023 home value: $286,821
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 23.6%
Livability score: 80
27. Gladstone, Missouri
Total annual expenditures: $46,041
February 2023 home value: $235,378
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%
Livability score: 81
Picture: Kansas City, Missouri
26. Huntley, Illinois
Total annual expenditures: $56,834
February 2023 home value: $346,066
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 33.6%
Livability score: 83
25. Southgate, Michigan
Total annual expenditures: $46,718
February 2023 home value: $164,278
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%
Livability score: 79
Picture: Taylor, Michigan
24. Cleveland Heights, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $42,651
February 2023 home value: $172,583
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%
Livability score: 79
23. Danville, Virginia
Total annual expenditures: $35,977
February 2023 home value: $115,027
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.3%
Livability score: 74
Picture: South Boston, Virginia
22. Xenia, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $43,016
February 2023 home value: $195,360
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.9%
Livability score: 80
Picture: Beavercreek, Ohio
21. Norton Shores, Michigan
Total annual expenditures: $45,780
February 2023 home value: $234,758
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.1%
Livability score: 83
Picture: Muskegon, Michigan
20. Westlake, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $52,350
February 2023 home value: $386,724
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.4%
Livability score: 89
19. Staunton, Virginia
Total annual expenditures: $42,599
February 2023 home value: $257,370
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 21%
Livability score: 82
18. Bella Vista, Arkansas
Total annual expenditures: $48,439
February 2023 home value: $308,909
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 31.7%
Livability score: 82
17. Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin
Total annual expenditures: $46,562
February 2023 home value: $289,167
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.8%
Livability score: 85
Picture: Racine, Wisconsin
16. Barberton, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $46,562
February 2023 home value: $120,870
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.2%
Livability score: 78
Picture: Akron, Ohio
15. Estero, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $57,877
February 2023 home value: $559,029
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 50.7%
Livability score: 85
14. Dunedin, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $55,478
February 2023 home value: $446,544
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 36.3%
Livability score: 88
13. North Tonawanda, New York
Total annual expenditures: $55,478
February 2023 home value: $223,289
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 18.7%
Livability score: 87
12. Strongsville, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $49,899
February 2023 home value: $307,152
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22%
Livability score: 90
Picture: Brunswick, Ohio
11. Delaware, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $52,923
February 2023 home value: $357,644
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.8%
Livability score: 93
10. North Fort Myers, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $50,681
February 2023 home value: $325,912
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 46.1%
Livability score: 81
9. North Olmsted, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $45,988
February 2023 home value: $232,834
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 19.8%
Livability score: 90
Picture: North Ridgeville, Ohio
8. Massillon, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $40,253
February 2023 home value: $169,771
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20.4%
Livability score: 87
7. Shaker Heights, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $49,378
February 2023 home value: $304,088
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 20%
Livability score: 95
Picture: Cleveland, Ohio
6. Austintown, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $38,428
February 2023 home value: $139,029
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.2%
Livability score: 85
Picture: Youngstown, Ohio
5. Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
Total annual expenditures: $51,255
February 2023 home value: $267,417
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 23.9%
Livability score: 94
Picture: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
4. Mentor, Ohio
Total annual expenditures: $45,519
February 2023 home value: $261,014
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 22.3%
Livability score: 92
3. Sun City Center, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $51,150
February 2023 home value: $346,162
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 68%
Livability score: 77
Picture: Sun City, Florida
2. Sun City West, Arizona
Total annual expenditures: $55,426
February 2023 home value: $392,635
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 85.7%
Livability score: 73
Picture: Phoenix, Arizona
1. Cape Coral, Florida
Total annual expenditures: $50,942
February 2023 home value: $307,582
Percentage of seniors 65 and older: 74.5%
Livability score: 74
Find Out If a Small Town Is Right for You
Now that you no longer need to live near a job, it's time to pick the perfect place to retire. Why not move if you can find more affordable housing and possibly lower your tax bill?
When you choose, consider how a city stacks up on good public transportation, nearby healthcare, weather you can tolerate, socializing opportunities and senior amenities. Many small towns offer a lot in all of these categories, plus they offer seniors a slower pace, fewer crowds, less crime and traffic and a close knit community. One could be just the ticket for your golden years.
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first defined a "small town" as having a population above 25,000but below 50,000. So, GOBankingRates first sourced all places fitting those population parametersfrom the 2021 American Community Survey. For all 964 places that fit the population criteria,GOBankingRates found their (1) single family residence home value for February 2023 as sourcedfrom Zillow and (2) the percent of the population over the age of 65 as sourced from the 2021American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then scored and combined these two factors withthe lowest score being best, and the lowest 100 scoring cities moved onto the final round.For these 100 qualified cities GOBankingRates found their (3) livability score from AreaVibes, thisscore covers amenities within the given city, cost of living, crime rates, education, employment,housing costs, and weather. GOBankingRates also found for each (4) annual expenditures assourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for those 65+ andthen factored out using each city's overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. All factors were then rescored and combined for the top 100, with the lowest score beingbest. In order to qualify the city had to have a livability score above 65. All data was collected andis up to date as of March 21, 2023.
Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America