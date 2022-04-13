The 30 best things you can buy at Nordstrom

Here are the best things you can buy at Nordstrom

There are a few items that I just could not live without. Fine, maybe I could live without my Malin+Goetz candle but I just don't want to imagine a life without it. The best things to buy at Nordstrom include some of my favorite candles, backpack, bralette, men's fragrance and more. If you're skimming through the Nordstrom website and feeling a little overwhelmed, this list is for you. Below, find 30 of the best things you can buy at Nordstrom today.

Women's Clothing and Shoes

1. Tory Burch

Pick up the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat at Nordstrom

Tory Burch has a loyal fanbase for a reason. The brand offers everything from purses and watches to belts and shoes, all adorned with the signature double T logo. Customers love that these Minnie travel flats are immediately comfortable thanks to the foam cushioning and elastic around the heel. In fact, there are only two consistent complaints: You have to take off these flats when going through airport security because the iconic logo will set off the metal detector—and these flats sell out entirely too quick. If you see them in your size, scoop them up fast.

2. Sam Edelman shoes

Shop Sam Edelman sandals, loafers and flats at Nordstrom.

I swear by Sam Edelman shoes. Heels, flats, boots—they’re all comfortable and stylish. For a chic Sam Edelmen loafer that can go from the office to happy hour, the Lior Loafers have stellar ratings. As for flats, I will only wear Sam Edelman Felicia flats. They fit like a glove and don’t give me blisters. But you don’t need my opinion—the reviews speak for themselves.

3. Uggs

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Uggs

If you know me, you know that for the past couple years I’ve hated Uggs. It wasn’t always that way. I wore Uggs all the time between the years 2005 and 2008, but then they started taking over and I got sick of them. Lately, though, I’ve been craving a warm, comfy pair of Uggs (yes, I crave shoes like normal people crave food, it’s fine) because I like to be as comfortable as possible all the time. The short Ugg boots have over 6,000 5-star reviews on Nordstrom’s website. Every other pair off Ugg slippers, boots and snow shoes also have thousands of amazing reviews too. I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot during my Ugg resistance, but now I’m digging them again so let the comfort begin.

4. Free People

Shop Free People tunics, bralettes, sweaters and more at Nordstrom.

Free People clothing is bohemian, whimsical and sometimes a little too pricey for my wallet. Shopping for Free People items at Nordstrom is a smart way to stock up on Free People outerwear, intimates and dresses. There are usually sales going on or price cuts on select Free People items. I’m personally obsessed with the top-rated Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette. You can wear it under dresses, sweaters or blouses to add a flirty lace flare to your look. Customers love the crisscross straps that help to comfortably support bigger chests.

5. Adidas sneakers

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Adidas Sneakers

Sneakers are not just to be worn when working out. They’re not even only for that and casual outfits. In fact, it’s stylish to wear them with anything now. Dress down a dress with these Adidas sneakers and dress up an athleisure outfit. With 4.5 stars from over 2,200 reviews, these are sure to be worth your money.

6. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Spanx Leather Leggings

I was intrigued by these leggings for years until a few months ago when I finally purchased them and learned that they did live up to their hype. Over 2,000 reviewers on Nordstrom’s website claim they are amazing, and I am happy to say I agree. Because they are Spanx, they are flattering by nature, but they are also extremely stylish. They don’t feel like leather, but they definitely look like it. Every time I wear them, I get compliments. These might be the best thing Nordstrom sells, but that’s just my opinion…

7. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

This cardigan is a stylish blanket for your body. I am not kidding. After seeing that it had 5 stars from over 2,500 reviews, I tried it on at the store and fell in love. I even bought one for my mom, and she loves it too.

8. Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Thread & Supply Wubby Pullover

I have heard so many people talk about the ‘Wubby’ and I honestly didn’t know what they were talking about until I saw the comfortable looking gem was named Wubby on Nordstrom’s website. I had seen (and pet) it in stores, but I didn’t realize this was what people had been obsessing over. The Wubby comes in a shirt jacket style and pullover with half-zip. The pullover style in a camo color way is like the perfect neutral for chilly summer nights or comfy WFH vibes.

9. Madewell T-Shirts

Pick up top-rated Madewell t-shirts at Nordstrom.

The only t-shirts I’ll wear are Madewell v-neck t-shirts. They look casual, are flattering, and will always be stylish. They look good with cardigans and by themselves. You can tuck them into jeans or leave them hanging out. They’re perfect, and 2,100 other people who gave it 4 stars it on Nordstrom’s website think so too. Whenever Madewell is having a sale, I always get a new t-shirt (or two). Pro tip: Nordstrom price matches, so when Madewell has these sales, Nordstrom’s Madewell selection goes on sale too. It’s magic.

10. Nordstrom Lingerie

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Nordstrom Lingerie

Top-rated Nordstrom Made brands include Zella, BP. and Nordstrom Lingerie. I’m not a huge “pajamas” person—sweatpants and a t-shirt usually do the trick. But I love a versatile outfit and this might not be a super popular move but, I can wear this black pajama top out in the real world with black jeans and no one knows it is “pajamas.” The matching Nordstrom Lingerie set is super comfortable and the menswear-inspired style makes it cooler than your typical set.

11. Zella High Waist Leggings

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Zella Leggings

One of the most popular items you can buy at Nordstrom, their fitness brand Zella’s leggings are perfect. They are great quality, they don’t tear or get itchy, and, compared to brands like Lululemon, Athleta and ALO, they are a fantastic price. With 4.5 stars from 5,600 people, there’s no questioning how good these things are. I own them, along with many yoga pants from different stores like the brands above, and they are just as good, if not better. If you need yoga pants, Zella’s got you.

12. Natori bras

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Natori Bras

Bras are awful. We all know this. The end. But one thing that made my bra-wearing experience slightly better was wearing Natori bras. I was introduced to them earlier this year when I caved and decided it was time to go bra shopping. The over 2,600 4.5-star reviews do not lie. They are so comfortable. I literally threw out all of my other bras and now only own a bunch of these. Wearing a bra still sucks, but at least there are some brands out there that make it suck less. Thank you Natori.

Beauty

13. Donna Karan New York Cashmere Mist Deodorant & Antiperspirant

Get the Donna Karan New York Cashmere Mist Deodorant & Antiperspirant at Nordstrom.

There was a time when my favorite deodorant was out of stock everywhere and rumored to be discontinued. Thankfully that nightmare is over and the Donna Karan New York Cashmere Mist Deodorant & Antiperspirant is alive and well. As a famously sweaty person, I swear by this deodorant. Yes, it is $30 but there’s a reason why it is constantly sells out. It actually works (and has the signature DKNY Cashmere Mist scent) and will last you many months. Pro tip: stock up when you can.

14. Westman Atelier

Get a travel size trio of Westman Atelier cream sticks for $78 at Nordstrom.

Cream makeup products are having a well-deserved moment. Whether you have dry skin and powder products just don’t help or you love a dewy look, cream makeup needs to be in your beauty bag. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with the Westman Atelier contour, highlight and blush sticks. These clean, creamy sticks are luxurious, pigmented and super easy to blend with your fingers or a brush. Each full-size stick will cost you $48 but you can get a travel size trio for $78 at Nordstrom to try these easy tubes out.

15. Youth to the People

The top-rated Youth to the People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask is packed with powerful ingredients for radiant skin.

There is something so satisfying about applying a clay face mask and watching it work. This clarifying treatment from Youth to the People is my go-to face mask when I feel any sort of blemish coming to the surface. It is packed with niacinamide to reduce inflammation and redness, salicylic acid to exfoliate the skin and volcanic, white and French-green clays to draw out any impurities and absorb excess oil. Apply a thin layer all over your face (or as a spot treatment. Hello, maskne.) and as the clay dries, you can watch as the excess oil is actively absorbed. After just ten minutes, you’ll have a clearer complexion.

16. Clé de Peau Beauté

One of the best concealers to buy at Nordstrom is from Clé de Peau Beauté.

This Clé de Peau concealer is absolutely the most expensive concealer I will ever own. Partly because of the price tag and partly because it is so good, I will never need to try any others. The creamy, full-coverage formula covers any blemishes, redness and texture. With SPF 27, you can use this hydrating product to do some light spot concealing and head out for the day feeling protected. At $75, it is certainly an investment but seriously worth it.

Men's Clothing and Shoes

17. Uggs

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Ugg Slippers

We already went through this, but the people love Uggs. Every single Ugg brand item on Nordstrom website seems to have thousands of positive reviews. Can Ugg do wrong? Apparently not. The Ascot Slippers have over 2,500 5-star reviews, and the Ugg Chukka Boots have over 2,100 5-star reviews. They’re very different, so technically you could buy both, but as long as you buy one, you can join the many happy and warm customers.

18. Adidas shoes

Best things you can buy at Nordstrom: Men's Adidas sneakers and slides

Yes, the men’s Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are still iconic. Whether you are shopping for your dad, boyfriend or best friend, a pair of sleek white low top sneaks will be well-received. These kicks elevate a guy’s outfit with minimal effort and they are so simple that they will always be a classic, go-to shoe. For a seriously durable slide that will last for years (my husband has had the same pair for at least five years), check out the Adidas Adilette Stripe Sport Slide. Less than $35 at Nordstrom and trust me, they will be put to good use.

19. Cole Haan sneakers

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Cole Haan Shoes

I think these shoes are the perfect combination of casual, dressy, and stylish, because yes, that combination can and does exist. Other people agree too because these shoes have a 4.5 star rating from 171 reviews. That means they’re comfortable, too. It’s a win, win, win, win, if we’re going to check the four boxes above (we are).

20. Nordstrom Men’s Shop dress shirts

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Dress Shirts

Nordstrom’s dress shirts are a classic purchase. People like them. They always have a 4-5 star rating, and they come in multiple colors. They’re also usually on sale for a fantastic price. They just so happen to be on sale right now, actually.

21. Calvin Klein boxer briefs

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Calvin Klein boxer briefs

Men always need underwear and usually, they need new underwear in bulk. Pick up three pairs of Calvin Klein boxer briefs at Nordstrom and throw out three old pairs in his drawer. This underwear comes highly rated by customers and honestly, we all know that iconic waistband. You can’t go wrong. Plus, Nordstrom usually has sales so you can save a few bucks.

22. Dior fragrance

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Dior fragrance for men

Not all men are interested in buying a fragrance for themselves. The next time you are stumped while shopping for a man, consider this Dior eau de toilette. The scent is light and woody, without feeling too overpowering, with notes of bergamot and pepper. The deep blue bottle is simple and elegant so you won’t mind seeing it on your bathroom counter. Even better, this Dior fragrance is refillable so he can always smell good.

23. The North Face

The best things to buy at Nordstrom: The North Face

In general, outerwear is one of the best things to buy at Nordstrom. This top-rated packable down jacket is a best-seller for a few reasons. The North Face is known for its durable outdoor gear and this slim-fit jacket is no exception. With a channel-quilted style, it can be easily layered under a heavier jacket or worn alone in more mild temperatures. It folds up to fit neatly into a backpack if you’re camping or hiking and want to be prepared for a temperature drop.

Home

24. Marshall speakers

The best things you can buy at Nordstrom: Marshall speakers

I own five Marshall speakers in various sizes and colors. While the sound quality and technology is impressive, the rock and roll aesthetic of these speakers is what sets them apart from others. The small, portable Emberton speaker is undeniably cool to look at and it fits so nicely on a bookshelf or side table. I keep this one in my living room so I can quickly grab it to bring outside for some backyard tunes. The smaller size does not take away from the power—the volume is superb and the battery lasts more than 20 hours on one charge. The Kilburn II is larger and while it is portable (thanks to a rocker-chic red velvet handle), I usually keep it in one room. Both speakers mimic the look of a Marshall amp, adding an edgy vibe to your listening sessions.

25. Fjällräven backpack

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Backpack

This is one of the best backpacks we tested at Reviewed. We named it the best backpack for casual use. Others love it too, which you can see from the 350 people on Nordstrom’s website who gave it a 5-star review.

26. Nordstrom at Home Plush Throw

Best things to buy at Nordstrom: Blanket

With over 1,000 5-star reviews, you know you’re going to get a comfortable blanket. Everything about this throw is perfect. First, the price. Second, the look. Third, THE COMFORT. If you’re looking for inexpensive throw that is fun to pet and lie under, this plush throw could just be it.

27. Bose speakers

Get this Reviewed-approved Bose speaker at Nordstrom.

We chose this Bose speaker as one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers and one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested so yes, we think it is one of the best things to buy at Nordstrom. This speaker is durable, has a sleek design and offers substantial sound quality. Whether you take this powerful portable speaker to the beach, camping or your backyard, the tunes will follow.

28. Hydro Flask

The best things you can buy at Nordstrom: Hydro Flask water bottles

Staying hydrated is always my goal. My other goal is to avoid hoarding empty glasses in my home office. This huge 40-ounce water bottle helps me meet both of those goals. You can fill it up and use it to refill your empty glass. Genius, right? Or, take it with you on your outdoor adventures so you always have a supply of fresh water.

29. Herschel Supply Co. backpack

Get this mini Herschel backpack at Nordstrom.

This adorable Herschel backpack is definitely on the small size but it is my favorite daypack of all time. I love to be hands-free and tote bags just tie me down and I usually end up filling them with way too much stuff. This mini backpack keeps my list of essentials streamlined and is far from bulky. It is perfect as a work bag or for a leisurely hike or walk around the neighborhood.

30. Malin+Goetz candles

The best things to buy at Nordstrom: Malin+Goetz candles

I love a good candle and I hate being constrained to certain scents depending on the time of year. The Malin+Goetz candles are all incredibly aromatic and are “appropriate” all year round. For instance, I have the Leather and Cannabis scents and I have been burning them all winter long and will continue through spring. They both make my home smell like a fancy hotel and who doesn’t love that?

