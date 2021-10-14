30 Cars Worth Splurging On

Chevrolet/Walker

Some people splurge on high-end rides because they’re fast, others because they’re luxurious, others because they’re powerful, others because they’re high-tech, others because they’re status symbols — or all of the above.

GOBankingRates created a list of 30 pricey cars that are worth the cash for anyone who has the means. The list was compiled by looking at roundups of the best 2020 and 2021 car models from trusted car experts like Motor Trend. To be considered a splurge, the MSRP had to be above the average price for a new car as determined by Kelly Blue Book in May 2020, which is $38,940. GOBankingRates then found the mpg for all cars fitting that criterion and ranked them in ascending order from the lowest MSRP to the highest.

Only one costs less than $40,000 and only four start at under $50,000. Not only do these cars cost a lot to buy — they’re also expensive to drive. Every single gas-burning vehicle on the list has a fuel economy lower than 28 mpg.

These costly gas guzzlers aren’t scored because there’s such a broad range of vehicles, one can’t really be compared to another. They’re all, however, among the coolest, fastest, best-looking and most luxurious cars on the road.

Last updated: Oct. 14, 2021

David Dewhurst Photography / Lexus

1. 2020 Lexus ES

Starting MSRP: $39,900

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 33

Combined mpg: 27.5

Audi

2. Audi A5

Starting MSRP: $42,900

City mpg: 24

Highway mpg: 32

Combined mpg: 28

Lincoln

3. Lincoln Continental

Starting MSRP: $46,305

City mpg: 17

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 21.5

Genesis

4. Genesis G80

Starting MSRP: $47,700

City mpg: 18

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 22

Lexus

5. Lexus GS 350

Starting MSRP: $51,065

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 24

Volvo

6. Volvo S90

Starting MSRP: $51,195

City mpg: 21

Highway mpg: 31

Combined mpg: 26

BMW

7. BMW 5-Series

Starting MSRP: $53,900

City mpg: 25

Highway mpg: 33

Combined mpg: 29

Mercedes-Benz / Wieck

8. Mercedes-Benz E 350

Starting MSRP: $54,050

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 24

Acura

9. Acura RLX

Starting MSRP: $54,900

City mpg: 20

Highway mpg: 29

Combined mpg: 24.5

Audi

10. Audi A6

Starting MSRP: $54,900

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 29

Combined mpg: 25.5

Chevrolet/Walker

11. Chevrolet Corvette

Starting MSRP: $58,900

City mpg: 16

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 20.5

Manuel Hollenbach / Porsche

12. Porsche 718 Boxster

Starting MSRP: $59,600

City mpg: 16

Highway mpg: 23

Combined mpg: 19.5

Kia

13. Kia K900

Starting MSRP: $59,900

City mpg: 18

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 21.5

Audi

14. Audi A7

Starting MSRP: $69,000

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 29

Combined mpg: 25.5

BMW Group

15. BMW M4

Starting MSRP: $69,150

City mpg: 17

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 21

Tesla

16. Tesla Model S

Starting MSRP: $69,490

City mpg equivalent: 101

Highway mpg equivalent: 102

Combined mpg equivalent: 101.5

Jaguar

17. Jaguar I-Pace

Starting MSRP: $69,850

City mpg equivalent: 80

Highway mpg equivalent: 72

Combined mpg equivalent: 76

Mercedes-Benz

18. Mercedes-Benz CLS 450

Starting MSRP: $69,950

City mpg: 24

Highway mpg: 31

Combined mpg: 27.5

James Halfacre / Lexus

19. Lexus LS 500

Starting MSRP: $75,450

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 30

Combined mpg: 24.5

Audi

20. Audi A8

Starting MSRP: $85,200

City mpg: 17

Highway mpg: 26

Combined mpg: 21.5

BMW

21. BMW 7-Series

Starting MSRP: $86,800

City mpg: 22

Highway mpg: 29

Combined mpg: 25.5

Porsche

22. Porsche Panamera

Starting MSRP: $87,200

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 27

Combined mpg: 23

BMW

23. BMW 8-Series

Starting MSRP: $87,900

City mpg: 18

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 21.5

Lexus

24. Lexus LC

Starting MSRP: $92,950

City mpg: 16

Highway mpg: 25

Combined mpg: 20.5

Mercedes-Benz

25. Mercedes-Benz S 450

Starting MSRP: $94,250

City mpg: 19

Highway mpg: 28

Combined mpg: 23.5

Porsche

26. Porsche 911 Carrera

Starting MSRP: $99,200

City mpg: 18

Highway mpg: 24

Combined mpg: 21

Lisa Linke / Porsche

27. Porsche Taycan 4S

Starting MSRP: $103,800

City mpg: N/A

Highway mpg: N/A

Combined mpg equivalent: 225-mile range

Maserati

28. Maserati Quattroporte

Starting MSRP: $104,199

City mpg: 17

Highway mpg: 24

Combined mpg: 20.5

Daniel Wollstein / Audi

29. Audi R8

Starting MSRP: $169,900

City mpg: 13

Highway mpg: 20

Combined mpg: 16.5

Mercedes-Benz

30. Mercedes-Benz AMG S63

Starting MSRP: $171,400

City mpg: 17

Highway mpg: 27

Combined mpg: 22

Methodology: To find the cars that are worth splurging on, GOBankingRates referenced U.S. News and World Report’s “Future Cars: The Best New Cars Arriving by 2021” and "Best Car Rankings for 2020," as well as Motor Trend's "Future Cars: 2021 and Beyond" roundups. Then, GOBankingRates used individual manufacturer websites for each model to provide their predicted starting MSRP. GOBankingRates used U.S. News & World Report and Edmunds.com to collect fuel efficiency data for each model. To be considered a "splurge" the starting MSRP had to come in above the Kelley Blue Book May 2020 average for a new car purchase. All data were collected on and up to date as of June 23, 2020.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect the model, trim or year listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Cars Worth Splurging On