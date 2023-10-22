30 Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re just starting, already in retirement – or at any point in between — your financial well-being can be impacted greatly by your city’s cost of living. Even with a high income or plenty of retirement savings, it can be tough to get by where costs are high. More affordable cities, meanwhile, can make it easier to get ahead financially.

Do You Have a Money Question? Ask an Expert

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But living in a cheap city can come with trade-offs — such as a lack of amenities, struggling school districts or even higher crime rates. To identify affordable places where you can get ahead financially without sacrificing the quality of life, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities that have populations of at least 100,000 and factored in other things people take into account when deciding where to live.

Keep reading to find out where to live to enjoy a good quality of life and save money on your monthly expenses and bills.

©Shutterstock.com

30. Independence, Missouri

Total population: 122,230

Median household income : $53,996

Average home value, January 2023 : $177,135

Livability : 71

Violent crime rate : 5.52

Property crime rate : 35.88

Overall cost of living : 85.5

Annual expenditure: $57,223

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Malcom K / Flickr.com

29. Tyler, Texas

Total population: 104,945

Median household income: $58,385

Average home value, January 2023 : $222,562

Livability : 70

Violent crime rate : 4.50

Property crime rate : 26.44

Overall cost of living : 82.8

Annual expenditure: $55,416

Kirkikis / Getty Images

28. Lexington, Kentucky

Total population: 321,354

Median household income : $61,526

Average home value, January 2023 : $263,350

Livability : 76

Violent crime rate : 3.04

Property crime rate : 29.35

Overall cost of living : 90.5

Annual expenditure: $60,570

slobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Lincoln, Nebraska

Median household income : $51,408

Average home value, 2021 : $214,342

Livability : 77

Violent crime rate : 3.43

Property crime rate : 17.14

Overall cost of living : 89.9

Annual expenditure: $55,512.35

Story continues

Charles Henry / Flickr.com

26. Amarillo, Texas

Total population: 200,371

Median household income : $55,174

Average home value, January 2023 : $181,193

Livability : 73

Violent crime rate : 7.46

Property crime rate : 33.71

Overall cost of living : 77.8

Annual expenditure: $52,070

GP user / Wikimedia Commons

25. Grand Prairie, Texas

Total population: 195,992

Median household income : $73,352

Average home value, January 2023 : $310,799

Livability : 80

Violent crime rate : 2.19

Property crime rate : 17.39

Overall cost of living : 101.1

Annual expenditure: $67,664

Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons

24. Warren, Michigan

Total population: 138,996

Median household income : $55,153

Average home value, January 2023 : $184,946

Livability : 70

Violent crime rate : 5.24

Property crime rate : 15.61

Overall cost of living : 92.8

Annual expenditure: $62,109

©Shutterstock.com

23. Hampton, Virginia

Total population: 136,748

Median household income : $59,380

Average home value, January 2023 : $233,401

Livability : 72

Violent crime rate : 2.87

Property crime rate : 24.99

Overall cost of living : 88

Annual expenditure: $58,897

Pigdogx / Wikimedia Commons

22. Norman, Oklahoma

Total population: 125,745

Median household income : $59,866

Average home value, January 2023 : $227,192

Livability : 76

Violent crime rate : 3.17

Property crime rate : 31.23

Overall cost of living : 87

Annual expenditure: $58,227

ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock.com

21. College Station, Texas

Total population: 116,276

Median household income : $50,089

Average home value, January 2023 : $316,722

Livability : 79

Violent crime rate : 1.97

Property crime rate : 20.71

Overall cost of living : 88.5

Annual expenditure: $59,231

WesternWriter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Total population: 102,403

Median household income : $70,615

Average home value, January 2023 : $299,638

Livability : 78

Violent crime rate : 1.88

Property crime rate : 15.05

Overall cost of living : 94

Annual expenditure: $62,912

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Des Moines, Iowa

Total population: 213,545

Median household income : $58,444

Average home value, January 2023 : $179,879

Livability : 75

Violent crime rate : 6.32

Property crime rate : 31.89

Overall cost of living : 78.7

Annual expenditure: $52,672

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Joliet, Illinois

Total population: 150,323

Median household income : $77,373

Average home value, January 2023 : $205,688

Livability : 70

Violent crime rate : 5.05

Property crime rate : 11.51

Overall cost of living : 84.1

Annual expenditure: $56,286

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Lakeland, Florida

Total population: 110,401

Median household income : $52,972

Average home value, January 2023 : $279,678

Livability : 82

Violent crime rate : 3.68

Property crime rate : 24.02

Overall cost of living : 88.3

Annual expenditure: $59,097

corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Dearborn, Michigan

Total population: 107,985

Median household income : $60,184

Average home value, January 2023 : $201,400

Livability : 75

Violent crime rate : 3.35

Property crime rate : 16.28

Overall cost of living : 95.7

Annual expenditure: $64,050

Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com

15. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Total population: 107,083

Median household income : $55,221

Average home value, January 2023 : $206,384

Livability : 70

Violent crime rate : 4.54

Property crime rate : 15.22

Overall cost of living : 80.3

Annual expenditure: $53,743

©Shutterstock.com

14. Palm Bay, Florida

Total population: 118,709

Median household income : $55,963

Average home value, January 2023 : $300,135

Livability : 80

Violent crime rate : 2.81

Property crime rate : 14.13

Overall cost of living : 90.4

Annual expenditure: $60,503

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Rochester, Minnesota

Total population: 119,732

Median household income : $79,159

Average home value, January 2023 : $302,864

Livability : 85

Violent crime rate : 2.93

Property crime rate : 19.37

Overall cost of living : 92.5

Annual expenditure: $61,908

David Wilson / Flickr.com

12. Elgin, Illinois

Total population: 114,156

Median household income : $79,757

Average home value, January 2023 : $269,339

Livability : 77

Violent crime rate : 2.12

Property crime rate : 10.13

Overall cost of living : 91.6

Annual expenditure: $61,306

Local hero / Wikimedia Commons

11. Sterling Heights, Michigan

Total population: 134,062

Median household income : $70,211

Average home value, January 2023 : $279,667

Livability : 82

Violent crime rate : 1.85

Property crime rate : 8.40

Overall cost of living : 101.5

Annual expenditure: $67,932

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Aurora, Illinois

Total population: 183,447

Median household income : $79,642

Average home value, January 2023 : $254,418

Livability : 77

Violent crime rate : 3.39

Property crime rate : 8.21

Overall cost of living : 89.1

Annual expenditure: $59,633

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Wichita Falls, Texas

Total population: 102,563

Median household income : $50,856

Average home value, January 2023 : $147,753

Livability : 75

Violent crime rate : 5.82

Property crime rate : 31.59

Overall cost of living : 75.7

Annual expenditure: $50,664

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Total population: 112,751

Median household income : $76,733

Average home value, January 2023 : $246,072

Livability : 79

Violent crime rate : 1.52

Property crime rate : 18.53

Overall cost of living : 89.3

Annual expenditure: $59,767

7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Total population: 136,512

Median household income : $63,170

Average home value, January 2023 : $187,941

Livability : 76

Violent crime rate : 3.41

Property crime rate : 26.78

Overall cost of living : 79.2

Annual expenditure: $53,007

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Abilene, Texas

Total population: 125,474

Median household income : $54,493

Average home value, January 2023 : $174,950

Livability : 75

Violent crime rate : 4.78

Property crime rate : 20.68

Overall cost of living : 79.3

Annual expenditure: $53,074

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Laredo, Texas

Total population: 254,697

Median household income : $55,603

Average home value, January 2023 : $196,466

Livability : 72

Violent crime rate : 3.15

Property crime rate : 12.37

Overall cost of living : 82

Annual expenditure: $54,881

Davel5957 / iStock.com

4. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Total population: 262,676

Median household income : $53,978

Average home value, January 2023 : $195,509

Livability : 75

Violent crime rate : 2.64

Property crime rate : 23.13

Overall cost of living : 80.6

Annual expenditure: $53,944

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

3. El Paso, Texas

Total population: 676,395

Median household income : $51,325

Average home value, January 2023 : $190,159

Livability : 74

Violent crime rate : 2.54

Property crime rate : 12.73

Overall cost of living : 82

Annual expenditure: $54,881

Danita Delmont / Shutterstock.com

2. Brownsville, Texas

Total population: 185,849

Median household income : $43,174

Average home value, January 2023 : $153,842

Livability : 73

Violent crime rate : 3.97

Property crime rate : 18.27

Overall cost of living : 73.4

Annual expenditure: $49,125

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Wichita Falls, Texas

Total population: 141,941

Median household income : $52,422

Average home value, January 2023 : $195,966

Livability : 81

Violent crime rate : 1.82

Property crime rate : 18.27

Overall cost of living : 78.8

Annual expenditure: $52,739

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cheap cities you’ll love to live in by analyzing U.S. cities with at least 100,000 people along the following criteria: (1) average home value price, based on taking the average home value from the months January 2022 through January 2023 from Zillow’s January 2023 data; this value had to be cheaper than the corresponding value for the U.S. overall, $324,127, in order to be considered as a finalist in the study; (2) livability score, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents; (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; and (5) annual expenditure as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and then factored for each city from Sperling’s Best Places cost of living indices. Each factor was scored, then added up for the final ranking. All data compiled on March 6, 2023. Population numbers were sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Jami Farkas and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In