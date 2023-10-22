Advertisement
30 Cheap Cities You’ll Love To Live In

Cameron Huddleston
·8 min read
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you’re just starting, already in retirement – or at any point in between — your financial well-being can be impacted greatly by your city’s cost of living. Even with a high income or plenty of retirement savings, it can be tough to get by where costs are high. More affordable cities, meanwhile, can make it easier to get ahead financially.

But living in a cheap city can come with trade-offs — such as a lack of amenities, struggling school districts or even higher crime rates. To identify affordable places where you can get ahead financially without sacrificing the quality of life, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities that have populations of at least 100,000 and factored in other things people take into account when deciding where to live.

Keep reading to find out where to live to enjoy a good quality of life and save money on your monthly expenses and bills.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

30. Independence, Missouri

  • Total population: 122,230

  • Median household income: $53,996

  • Average home value, January 2023: $177,135

  • Livability: 71

  • Violent crime rate: 5.52

  • Property crime rate: 35.88

  • Overall cost of living: 85.5

  • Annual expenditure: $57,223

Malcom K / Flickr.com
Malcom K / Flickr.com

29. Tyler, Texas

  • Total population: 104,945

  • Median household income: $58,385

  • Average home value, January 2023: $222,562

  • Livability: 70

  • Violent crime rate: 4.50

  • Property crime rate: 26.44

  • Overall cost of living: 82.8

  • Annual expenditure: $55,416

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

28. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Total population: 321,354

  • Median household income: $61,526

  • Average home value, January 2023: $263,350

  • Livability: 76

  • Violent crime rate: 3.04

  • Property crime rate: 29.35

  • Overall cost of living: 90.5

  • Annual expenditure: $60,570

slobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
slobo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Median household income: $51,408

  • Average home value, 2021: $214,342

  • Livability: 77

  • Violent crime rate: 3.43

  • Property crime rate: 17.14

  • Overall cost of living: 89.9

  • Annual expenditure: $55,512.35

Charles Henry / Flickr.com
Charles Henry / Flickr.com

26. Amarillo, Texas

  • Total population: 200,371

  • Median household income: $55,174

  • Average home value, January 2023: $181,193

  • Livability: 73

  • Violent crime rate: 7.46

  • Property crime rate: 33.71

  • Overall cost of living: 77.8

  • Annual expenditure: $52,070

GP user / Wikimedia Commons
GP user / Wikimedia Commons

25. Grand Prairie, Texas

  • Total population: 195,992

  • Median household income: $73,352

  • Average home value, January 2023: $310,799

  • Livability: 80

  • Violent crime rate: 2.19

  • Property crime rate: 17.39

  • Overall cost of living: 101.1

  • Annual expenditure: $67,664

Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons
Darren56brown / Wikimedia Commons

24. Warren, Michigan

  • Total population: 138,996

  • Median household income: $55,153

  • Average home value, January 2023: $184,946

  • Livability: 70

  • Violent crime rate: 5.24

  • Property crime rate: 15.61

  • Overall cost of living: 92.8

  • Annual expenditure: $62,109

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

23. Hampton, Virginia

  • Total population: 136,748

  • Median household income: $59,380

  • Average home value, January 2023: $233,401

  • Livability: 72

  • Violent crime rate: 2.87

  • Property crime rate: 24.99

  • Overall cost of living: 88

  • Annual expenditure: $58,897

Pigdogx / Wikimedia Commons
Pigdogx / Wikimedia Commons

22. Norman, Oklahoma

  • Total population: 125,745

  • Median household income: $59,866

  • Average home value, January 2023: $227,192

  • Livability: 76

  • Violent crime rate: 3.17

  • Property crime rate: 31.23

  • Overall cost of living: 87

  • Annual expenditure: $58,227

ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock.com
ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock.com

21. College Station, Texas

  • Total population: 116,276

  • Median household income: $50,089

  • Average home value, January 2023: $316,722

  • Livability: 79

  • Violent crime rate: 1.97

  • Property crime rate: 20.71

  • Overall cost of living: 88.5

  • Annual expenditure: $59,231

WesternWriter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WesternWriter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

  • Total population: 102,403

  • Median household income: $70,615

  • Average home value, January 2023: $299,638

  • Livability: 78

  • Violent crime rate: 1.88

  • Property crime rate: 15.05

  • Overall cost of living: 94

  • Annual expenditure: $62,912

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Total population: 213,545

  • Median household income: $58,444

  • Average home value, January 2023: $179,879

  • Livability: 75

  • Violent crime rate: 6.32

  • Property crime rate: 31.89

  • Overall cost of living: 78.7

  • Annual expenditure: $52,672

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Joliet, Illinois

  • Total population: 150,323

  • Median household income: $77,373

  • Average home value, January 2023: $205,688

  • Livability: 70

  • Violent crime rate: 5.05

  • Property crime rate: 11.51

  • Overall cost of living: 84.1

  • Annual expenditure: $56,286

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Lakeland, Florida

  • Total population: 110,401

  • Median household income: $52,972

  • Average home value, January 2023: $279,678

  • Livability: 82

  • Violent crime rate: 3.68

  • Property crime rate: 24.02

  • Overall cost of living: 88.3

  • Annual expenditure: $59,097

corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
corfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Dearborn, Michigan

  • Total population: 107,985

  • Median household income: $60,184

  • Average home value, January 2023: $201,400

  • Livability: 75

  • Violent crime rate: 3.35

  • Property crime rate: 16.28

  • Overall cost of living: 95.7

  • Annual expenditure: $64,050

Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com
Ben Baeb / Shutterstock.com

15. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Total population: 107,083

  • Median household income: $55,221

  • Average home value, January 2023: $206,384

  • Livability: 70

  • Violent crime rate: 4.54

  • Property crime rate: 15.22

  • Overall cost of living: 80.3

  • Annual expenditure: $53,743

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

14. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Total population: 118,709

  • Median household income: $55,963

  • Average home value, January 2023: $300,135

  • Livability: 80

  • Violent crime rate: 2.81

  • Property crime rate: 14.13

  • Overall cost of living: 90.4

  • Annual expenditure: $60,503

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Rochester, Minnesota

  • Total population: 119,732

  • Median household income: $79,159

  • Average home value, January 2023: $302,864

  • Livability: 85

  • Violent crime rate: 2.93

  • Property crime rate: 19.37

  • Overall cost of living: 92.5

  • Annual expenditure: $61,908

David Wilson / Flickr.com
David Wilson / Flickr.com

12. Elgin, Illinois

  • Total population: 114,156

  • Median household income: $79,757

  • Average home value, January 2023: $269,339

  • Livability: 77

  • Violent crime rate: 2.12

  • Property crime rate: 10.13

  • Overall cost of living: 91.6

  • Annual expenditure: $61,306

Local hero / Wikimedia Commons
Local hero / Wikimedia Commons

11. Sterling Heights, Michigan

  • Total population: 134,062

  • Median household income: $70,211

  • Average home value, January 2023: $279,667

  • Livability: 82

  • Violent crime rate: 1.85

  • Property crime rate: 8.40

  • Overall cost of living: 101.5

  • Annual expenditure: $67,932

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Aurora, Illinois

  • Total population: 183,447

  • Median household income: $79,642

  • Average home value, January 2023: $254,418

  • Livability: 77

  • Violent crime rate: 3.39

  • Property crime rate: 8.21

  • Overall cost of living: 89.1

  • Annual expenditure: $59,633

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Wichita Falls, Texas

  • Total population: 102,563

  • Median household income: $50,856

  • Average home value, January 2023: $147,753

  • Livability: 75

  • Violent crime rate: 5.82

  • Property crime rate: 31.59

  • Overall cost of living: 75.7

  • Annual expenditure: $50,664

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

8. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

  • Total population: 112,751

  • Median household income: $76,733

  • Average home value, January 2023: $246,072

  • Livability: 79

  • Violent crime rate: 1.52

  • Property crime rate: 18.53

  • Overall cost of living: 89.3

  • Annual expenditure: $59,767

7. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • Total population: 136,512

  • Median household income: $63,170

  • Average home value, January 2023: $187,941

  • Livability: 76

  • Violent crime rate: 3.41

  • Property crime rate: 26.78

  • Overall cost of living: 79.2

  • Annual expenditure: $53,007

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Abilene, Texas

  • Total population: 125,474

  • Median household income: $54,493

  • Average home value, January 2023: $174,950

  • Livability: 75

  • Violent crime rate: 4.78

  • Property crime rate: 20.68

  • Overall cost of living: 79.3

  • Annual expenditure: $53,074

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Laredo, Texas

  • Total population: 254,697

  • Median household income: $55,603

  • Average home value, January 2023: $196,466

  • Livability: 72

  • Violent crime rate: 3.15

  • Property crime rate: 12.37

  • Overall cost of living: 82

  • Annual expenditure: $54,881

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

4. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Total population: 262,676

  • Median household income: $53,978

  • Average home value, January 2023: $195,509

  • Livability: 75

  • Violent crime rate: 2.64

  • Property crime rate: 23.13

  • Overall cost of living: 80.6

  • Annual expenditure: $53,944

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

3. El Paso, Texas

  • Total population: 676,395

  • Median household income: $51,325

  • Average home value, January 2023: $190,159

  • Livability: 74

  • Violent crime rate: 2.54

  • Property crime rate: 12.73

  • Overall cost of living: 82

  • Annual expenditure: $54,881

Danita Delmont / Shutterstock.com
Danita Delmont / Shutterstock.com

2. Brownsville, Texas

  • Total population: 185,849

  • Median household income: $43,174

  • Average home value, January 2023: $153,842

  • Livability: 73

  • Violent crime rate: 3.97

  • Property crime rate: 18.27

  • Overall cost of living: 73.4

  • Annual expenditure: $49,125

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Wichita Falls, Texas

  • Total population: 141,941

  • Median household income: $52,422

  • Average home value, January 2023: $195,966

  • Livability: 81

  • Violent crime rate: 1.82

  • Property crime rate: 18.27

  • Overall cost of living: 78.8

  • Annual expenditure: $52,739

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined cheap cities you’ll love to live in by analyzing U.S. cities with at least 100,000 people along the following criteria: (1) average home value price, based on taking the average home value from the months January 2022 through January 2023 from Zillow’s January 2023 data; this value had to be cheaper than the corresponding value for the U.S. overall, $324,127, in order to be considered as a finalist in the study; (2) livability score, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents; (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; and (5) annual expenditure as sourced from the 2021 Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey and then factored for each city from Sperling’s Best Places cost of living indices. Each factor was scored, then added up for the final ranking. All data compiled on March 6, 2023. Population numbers were sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Jami Farkas and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article. 

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Cheap Cities You'll Love To Live In

