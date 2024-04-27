In this article, we will take a look at the 30 cities with the highest number of veterans in the US. If you want to skip our discussion on trends in the veteran population, you can go directly to the 5 Cities with the Highest Number of Veterans in the US.

Veterans are individuals who have served on active duty in the armed forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. The duration of active-duty service is not taken into account.

Over time, the population of veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War has been steadily declining, nearly halving since 2010. In the fiscal year 2022, the US Government's Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) allocated over $266 billion towards various services such as pay, pensions, healthcare, and education for US veterans. This accounted for approximately 4.3% of federal spending. Furthermore, about 5.9 million families received disability pay.

Research indicates that veterans face disparities in employment rates and have lower labor force participation compared to non-veterans. A study that compared a group of veterans to a similar non-veteran group revealed that veterans had a 4% lower employment rate and earned approximately 12% less than non-veterans. Moreover, veterans are 22% more likely to be unemployed compared to non-veterans.

However, veteran-owned businesses are an important part of the US economy. There are around 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses in the US, accounting for 9.1% of all US businesses. These businesses collectively generate more than $1 trillion in revenue and provide employment to 6 million Americans. Many companies actively seek to hire veterans due to their military training, strong work ethic, and ability to work in teams. Well-known companies such as Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK), and Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) are committed to employing veterans and supporting veteran initiatives.

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is a global corporation specializing in commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems. It was listed in Forbes' 2022 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans and continues to invest in veteran talent through engagement efforts. Similarly, Steel Dynamics Inc, a prominent steel producer based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was listed in Forbes' 2023 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans. The company actively recruits veterans as part of its workforce.

Meanwhile, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is a leading electric power and natural gas holding company serving seven states in the Southeast and Midwest. The company also prioritizes veteran hiring and runs support programs to help new veteran hires integrate into the company. The company shared a financial update in its Q4 2023 earnings call:

“Today, we announced 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $5.56, finishing the year within our guidance range and demonstrating once again our ability to exercise agility in managing our business and meeting our commitments. We also announced 2024 guidance of $5.85 to $6.10 with the midpoint of $5.98. This represents 6% growth from our original 2023 guidance and we extended our 5% to 7% EPS growth rate through 2028 off the midpoint of our 2024 range. We entered the year with significant momentum. 2024 marks a fundamental repositioning of our investment proposition. With the commercial renewable sale, we’ve transformed our business to become a fully regulated utility for the first time in decades. Along with improved regulatory constructs, we’re poised to deliver on our simplified 100% regulated growth plan. Our Southeast and Midwest utilities operate in some of the fastest growing and most attractive jurisdictions across the US. We expect growth in our service territories to accelerate, as we move further into the energy transition driving substantial investment. We are now projecting $73 billion in CapEx over the next five years, an $8 billion increase versus our previous plan.”

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 30 cities with the highest number of veterans in the US, we referred to data from the US Census Bureau. We focused on five-year estimates from the 2020 American Community Survey focusing on the proportion of the civilian population aged 18 and over who are veterans. In each city featured on this list, over 10% of adult residents have served in the military at some point in their lives. In certain cities, this demographic represents more than 25% of the adult population. The cities have been ranked in ascending order of the percentage of veteran residents as of 2020.

30 Cities With The Highest Number of Veterans in the US

30. Evans, Georgia

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 17.5%

Evans, Georgia, recorded a population of 37,456 in 2022, with 6,554 of its residents being veterans. Evans is located in Columbia County. In 2021, the median household income in Evans stood at $118,399.

29. Lawton, Oklahoma

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 17.6%

Lawton, OK, recorded a population of 91,542 in 2022, with a median household income of $54,494. The city is located near Fort Sill, Oklahoma, a prominent military training area. Lawton offers a combination of urban amenities and rural charm. The cost of living in the city is lower than the national average.

28. Bellevue, Nebraska

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 17.7%

Bellevue, Nebraska, is located in Sarpy County and offers residents a suburban ambiance. With a population of 63,015 in 2022, Bellevue offers a lower cost of living compared to the national average. The average household income in the city is $73,534.

27. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 17.7%

Virginia Beach, VA, has a median household income of $81,810 and a population of 455,618 as of 2022. The city's cost of living is approximately 4% higher than the national average. The city is an active coastal city and is Virginia's largest city.

26. Pahrump, Nevada

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 17.8%

Pahrump, Nevada, is a casino town with several award-winning wineries. The city recorded 17.8% of veteran residents as of 2020. The median household income in Pahrump was $54,988 in 2022.

25. Sun City, Arizona

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 18.2%

Sun City, Arizona, has a median household income of $51,263. Sun City is an age-restricted community where at least one member of each household must be above 55 years old.

24. Hampton, Virginia

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 18.3%

In 2022, Hampton, Virginia, had a population of 138,037, with a median household income of $64,430. It's known for its lively atmosphere, hosting various festivals and events. Attractions like the Fort Monroe National Monument, Virginia Air and Space Center, and Hampton History Museum draw visitors. Furthermore, harbor tours and cruises offer recreational opportunities for residents and tourists alike.

23. Jacksonville, North Carolina

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 18.5%

Jacksonville, located in Onslow County, North Carolina, had a population of 70,420 in 2022. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and safety, the city enjoys favorable weather for most of the year. Jacksonville has 85 miles of stunning beaches and is known as the Crystal Coast.

22. Fleming Island, Florida

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 18.8%

Fleming Island is located in Clay County, about 21 miles away from Jacksonville. The city recorded a median household income of $117,414 in 2022. The cost of living in the city is 9% above the national average.

21. Twentynine Palms, California

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 18.9%

Twentynine Palms serves as the gateway to Joshua Tree National Park and is home to both the park headquarters and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. This is the world's largest Marine Corps training base.

20. Enterprise, Alabama

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 19.1%

Enterprise is a city in Dale County. The city recorded 19.1% of veteran residents as of 2020. The average household income in Enterprise is $78,651.

19. Sun City Center, Florida

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 19.2%

Sun City Center, situated south of Tampa, is an active senior living community known for its peaceful atmosphere. The median household income in the city stands at $64,661 as of 2022.

18. The Villages, Florida

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 19.3%

The Villages, Florida, is a well-known 55 Plus community and is considered one of the best places to retire in Florida. It's loved for its friendly atmosphere, plentiful activities, and entertainment options.

17. Leavenworth, Kansas

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 19.5%

In 2022, Leavenworth had a population of 37,081, with a median household income of $63,260. The cost of living in the city is 19% lower than the national average, making it an attractive choice for residents.

16. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 19.6%

Fayetteville, NC, is estimated to have a population of 392,336 in 2023, with a cost of living that is 6% lower than the national average. The average household income in the city is $64,073. Despite its sizable population, Fayetteville maintains a small-town atmosphere, offering residents a close-knit community feel. The city is home to the Fort Bragg army base.

15. O'Fallon, Illinois

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 19.7%

O'Fallon, located in St. Clair County, has a median household income of $91,298 per year. The cost of living in the city is approximately 14% less than the national average.

14. Fortuna Foothills, Arizona

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 20%

Fortuna Foothills has a cost of living that is 4% less than the national average. The median household income in the city stands at $55,347.

13. Clarksville, Tennessee

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 20.3%

Clarksville has a cost of living that is 11% lower than the national average, with an annual median household income of $58,838. The city is home to Austin Peay State University and is characterized by its small-town charm.

12. Alamogordo, New Mexico

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 20.5%

Alamogordo is at the twelfth position on our list of cities with the highest number of veterans in the US. The percentage of veteran residents in the city stood at 20.5% as of 2020.

11. Security-Widefield, Colorado

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 20.7%

Security-Widefield is a part of Colorado Springs and is under the jurisdiction of El Paso County. The city's median household income was recorded at $80,458 in 2022.

10. Schertz, Texas

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 22.5%

With a population of 42,545, Schertz enjoyed a median household income of $94,173 in 2022. The city is recognized as one of the premier places in Texas to live, and it offers a high quality of life to its residents.

9. Fountain, Colorado

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 23.3%

Fountain, Colorado, recorded 23.3% of veteran residents in 2020, making it secure the ninth position on our list of cities with the highest number of veterans in the US.

8. Sun City West, Arizona

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 23.8%

Sun City West is an active senior community with a population of 26,639 as of 2022. The city’s cost of living is 6% above the state average.

7. Cibolo, Texas

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 23.9%

Cibolo City, with a population of 32,640, is renowned as one of the prime places to live in Texas. It has a strong military community and is known for its top-rated schools, making it an attractive destination for families.

6. Navarre, Florida

Percentage of Veteran Residents: 25.8%

Navarre provides easy access to the beach, pleasant weather, and a variety of recreational activities. The cost of living in Navarre is slightly lower than the national average.

