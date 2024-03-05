In this piece, we are going to look at the 30 Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US. If you want to skip our analysis of the immigration issues in the U.S., you can go directly to 7 Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US.

Illegal immigration has been a longstanding and contentious issue in the United States, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 election. States like Iowa and New Hampshire, far from the southern border, are placing significant importance on immigration alongside the economy when considering their voting choices in the Republican primaries.

The number of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border reached a record high in December, with 302,000 incidents, and apprehensions hit 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022. Over 100,000 migrants have been relocated to cities like Washington, Los Angeles, and New York. The visibility of migrants in urban areas across the U.S., such as Manhattan and Chicago, has brought the issue of illegal immigration closer to home for many Americans, amplifying its significance in the current political landscape.

The influx of migrants entering the U.S. through the southern border has notably increased in recent years, particularly during the administration of President Joe Biden. Reports indicate that more than 2.3 million migrants were released into the country under the Biden administration, predominantly consisting of families and some adult groups. Moreover, CBP data shows that over 6 million migrants were taken into custody during the same period, with the number of illegal crossings in November 2023 alone nearing 250,000. The majority of these individuals were released into the country with ongoing claims for protection. According to a report by The New York Times, the estimated number of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. now stands at around 11 million, as in 2024, a threefold increase from the figure in 1990.

By June 2023, FAIR has projected that around 16.8 million undocumented individuals are living in the United States. This figure shows a notable increase compared to our January 2022 estimate of 15.5 million illegal residents. The 2023 estimate reflects a rise of 2.3 million from the end of 2020, indicating a 16% nationwide escalation in the illegal alien population within the initial two years of Joe Biden's presidency.

While illegal immigration has been an “issue” for the country for many decades, some immigrations have resulted in an influx of skilled and talented pool of people who have contributed substantially to the country’s economy and are still contributing. So before we move on to our list of 30 Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US, let’s look at the outcome of influx of such immigrants in the country, in the form of some companies founded by immigrants. Namely, we are going to look at Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQGS:MRNA).

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC), founded in 1915 by Jacob Feldman, a Russian immigrant, is a major producer of rebar and related construction products in the United States. The company, originally known as American Iron & Metal Company, specializes in supplying steel for reinforcing concrete in various construction projects across the country.

In its fiscal fourth quarter ending on August 31, 2023, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) reported net earnings of $184.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion. This represented a decline compared to the previous year's figures of $288.6 million in net earnings and $2.4 billion in net sales. For the full fiscal year 2023, CMC disclosed net earnings of $859.8 million, or $7.25 per diluted share, on net sales amounting to $8.8 billion. This showed a decrease from the previous fiscal year's results of $1,217.3 million in net earnings and $9.95 billion in net sales.

An e-commerce company operating in South Korea and Japan, Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), the U.S.-listed Korean e-commerce giant, achieved its first-ever annual operating profit of $473 million in 2023. The company's success in expanding its product range and leveraging its customer base, particularly through services like Rocket Delivery and paid memberships, has driven an increase in customer spending and contributed significantly to Coupang's transition to profitability. Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) was brought into existence by Bom Kim, a South Korean immigrant who emigrated to the US when he was a teenager boy.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQGS:MRNA) is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in RNA therapeutics, including mRNA vaccines. In the December quarter, Moderna reported earnings of 55 cents per share, contrary to the anticipated loss of 99 cents per share as per FactSet. Additionally, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) disclosed $2.8 billion in sales, for the same period.

30 Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US

Budimir Jevtic/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

To create our list of 30 Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US, we referred to Fair Research Report 2022, along with other data sources for the cities not reported in the Fair’s report. With this let’s now jump to our list of 30 Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US.

30. Lincoln

Illegal Immigrants: 8,636

In 2019, undocumented immigrant households in Lincoln City earned a total of $78.5 million, with $4.2 million contributed toward federal taxes. Undocumented immigrants play a significant role in the local labor force, with approximately 82.7% falling within the working-age demographic in the county.

29. Scranton

Illegal Immigrants: 8,805

Pennsylvania has recently become a destination for nighttime flights transporting illegal immigrants, as reported. In the last month of 2023, a minimum of five flights carrying these individuals arrived at airports in Scranton and Allentown from Texas.

28. Columbus

Illegal Immigrants: 11,890

Columbus is the 28th city on our list of Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US. Since 1990, the Latino community in Columbus, Ohio has experienced significant growth, reaching 4.1% of the city's population by 2006. This increase in Columbus's Latino and Mexican population reflects a broader trend of Latinos moving towards new destinations in the Midwest.

27. Colorado Springs

Illegal Immigrants: 12,918

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade addressed the arrival of 21 migrant families, totaling around 70 individuals, in the city. He emphasized the need for federal support and assistance for these families, without explicitly labeling them as illegal immigrants.

26. Greensboro

Illegal Immigrants: 17,413

In 2023, illegal immigration in North Carolina imposes a financial burden of $3.14 billion on taxpayers annually, averaging $779 per household. This includes adding 122,218 students to local schools and costing North Carolinians an average of $4,781 per illegal alien for various services, such as education, police, healthcare, public assistance, and general government expenses.

25. Reno

Illegal Immigrants: 17,566

Reno is the 25th city on our list of Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US. Immigrants in Reno and Washoe County play a key role in business creation and manufacturing, despite comprising 13.9% of the population. They represent 25.3% of manufacturing workers and 14.1% of business owners. Immigrants contribute over $1.5 billion in spending power and pay over $321 million in federal taxes and $125 million in state and local taxes.

24. Loudoun County

Illegal Immigrants: 26,521

In Virginia, undocumented residents, including DACA recipients, have access to in-state tuition, state financial aid, driver's licenses, and state identification. However, there is no specific legislation in Virginia that extends occupational and professional licensure to undocumented individuals, including DACA recipients.

23. Tucson

Illegal Immigrants: 32,607

In the Tucson region, CBP processing centers frequently operate at twice their capacity. Border Patrol agents are reportedly bringing busloads of migrants to downtown Nogales, Arizona, every half-hour to ease congestion in these facilities. Following this, migrants are usually supported by local NGOs, with Casa Alitas being a prominent organization providing assistance. Casa Alitas has noted a surge in the number of migrants in its shelters, putting added strain on their efforts to offer transportation and aid.

22. Fairfax

Illegal Immigrants: 88,861

Northern Virginia boasts the highest immigrant population in the state. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born residents make up 36.1% of the city's population, while Fairfax County stands at 31.1%. These two localities have the highest concentration of immigrants in Virginia. Conversely, Craig County has the lowest at just 0.2% of the population.

21. Orlando

Illegal Immigrants: 90,000

In Florida's expansive immigrant community, recent months have instilled a pervasive sense of fear in daily life. Some individuals limit their driving and outings to reduce exposure, while others refrain from taking children to parks or schools due to concerns. Additionally, some immigrants opt to stay hidden, avoiding inter-state travel, forgoing medical appointments, shuttering businesses, or relocating altogether.

20. Austin

Illegal Immigrants: 100,000

The Texas National Guard and various agencies are collaborating to enhance border security, counter drug and weapon smuggling, and disrupt transnational criminal operations in Texas. Through Operation Lone Star, the joint initiative has resulted in over 495,400 illegal immigrant apprehensions, 38,300 criminal arrests, and 34,700 felony charges in 2024.

19. Charlotte

Illegal Immigrants: 100,000

In Charlotte, North Carolina, the immigrant population has grown, not just in big cities but also in rural areas with agriculture and meatpacking industries. The undocumented population is diverse, with many long-term residents who are married to U.S. citizens, have higher education, are English-proficient, and work in various industries, challenging stereotypes.

18. Denver

Illegal Immigrants: 130,000

In Denver, the challenges of immigration and undocumented immigrants are starkly visible. The city's overwhelmed resources are highlighted by instances such as a preschooler sleeping under a bridge for a month and crowds lining up for food and shelter each night. With winter temperatures dropping below zero degrees Fahrenheit, the urgency of the situation becomes life-threatening, prompting calls for assistance from city officials.

17. San Jose

Illegal Immigrants: 140,000

San Jose is the 17th city on our list of Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US. In San Jose, California, recent events have brought attention to the dynamics of immigration and undocumented immigrants. More than two dozen migrants seeking asylum were dropped off in the South Bay over the weekend, with some of them now receiving care from various Bay Area nonprofits. This occurrence marked a first for the South Bay, as a bus carrying 29 undocumented immigrants arrived in San Jose, with 12 individuals being dropped off in the Alma neighborhood.

16. Seattle

Illegal Immigrants: 140,000

Washington has experienced a notable uptick in illegal immigration, a trend that sets it apart from the national landscape. A recent study, drawing on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, indicates that Washington and Florida are the only two states witnessing an increase in their undocumented immigrant populations.

15. Philadelphia

Illegal Immigrants: 160,000

Dozens of Venezuelan migrants seeking asylum have recently arrived in Philadelphia. The New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, a local nonprofit, welcomed 31 migrants who arrived on a charter bus from Del Rio, Texas. This marks the 20th bus of migrants to arrive in the city following the actions of Texas and Florida governors, who have been bussing migrants out of their states and into others.

14. Las Vegas

Illegal Immigrants: 180,000

In Nevada, undocumented immigrants gained eligibility for driver authorization cards in January 2014 when Governor Brian Sandoval signed SB 303 into law. Undocumented individuals can provide foreign passports or birth certificates as identification when applying for these cards, which resemble standard driver's licenses but are specifically issued to those who do not meet the citizenship requirements for a regular Nevada license.

13. San Diego

Illegal Immigrants: 188,847

In San Diego, hundreds of migrants were unexpectedly dropped off at a bus stop in January 2024 instead of at a reception center. This incident occurred as the center, serving as a staging area, faced a shortfall in local funding earlier than anticipated. The situation underscores the challenges faced by even the largest city on the country's southern border in managing the overwhelming influx of people.

12. Phoenix

Illegal Immigrants: 210,000

Phoenix serves as the capital of Arizona, where state legislators have implemented some of the strictest anti-undocumented-immigrant laws in the nation. Phoenix is 12th city on our list of Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US. These laws in Arizona restrict undocumented individuals from accessing employment, healthcare, social services, public scholarships at universities, and driver's licenses. A law introduced in 2010 criminalizes undocumented migrants and mandates local law enforcement officers to enforce immigration laws.

11. Atlanta

Illegal Immigrants: 211,491

In Atlanta, Georgia House Republicans have supported a bill that would mandate all eligible police and sheriff's departments to assist in identifying, apprehending, and detaining undocumented immigrants for deportation. The House voted 97-74 in favor of this bill following an incident where a Venezuelan man was accused of fatally beating a nursing student on the University of Georgia campus. The measure will now proceed to the state Senate for further consideration and debate.

10. Boston

Illegal Immigrants: 220,000

Boston is 10th city on our list of Cities with Most Illegal Immigrants in the US. Boston is experiencing an influx of undocumented migrants at Logan Airport, leading to overcrowding. Dozens are seen lining the floors of Terminal E, overwhelming the shelter system. Massport reports daily arrivals through various means, with individuals sleeping in the terminal. exact numbers are unavailable.

9. Riverside

Illegal Immigrants: 230,000

Riverside County is unique as the only non-border county in the U.S. to receive migrant drop-offs from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in 2024. Border Patrol centers in cities like Murrieta, Indio, and Blythe are involved in this process. The county's CEO has stated that they may start receiving over 200 undocumented immigrants daily, putting significant strain on available resources.

8. San Francisco

Illegal Immigrants: 240,000

San Francisco County had approximately 43,000 undocumented immigrants in 2019, with China, Hong Kong, Mexico, and El Salvador being the prominent regions of birth. While San Francisco is known as a sanctuary city, the rising worry regarding fentanyl trafficking has prompted discussions about excluding fentanyl felony dealing from protections against deportation.

