30 Companies That Match 4% or Higher on 401k

400tmax / iStock.com

There's no doubt that salary is an important part of anyone's job. But these days, company benefits also play a big role in attracting -- and retaining -- job candidates.

Jaspreet Singh: 5 Assets To Buy So You Never Have To Work Again

Discover: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

Most companies offer employee benefits such as health insurance and paid vacation and unlimited PTO. Many also offer 401(k) plans, which have become a key tool in helping employees plan their financial futures. According to a May 2023 report from Fidelity, employers contributed an average of 4.8% of employees' salaries to their 401(k)s in the first quarter of 2023.

But not all 401(k) plans are created equal. Some employers match employee contributions at a higher percentage and some include profit-sharing in the deal. A competitive 401(k) plan should have both low fees and a good company match.

Although not all of the companies here provide specifics on their fees or what they match, they all have one thing in common -- their employees love their job benefits, and that includes their 401(k)s. Here are 30 companies whose matching percentage is 4% or higher.

josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

3M

3M is a multinational conglomerate known for its innovation. They demonstrate their dedication to employees through a comprehensive 401(k) employer matching program.

3M offers a nonelective base contribution of 3% of compensation to all its employees, regardless of whether they contribute themselves or not. They also provide a dollar-for-dollar match on contributions up to 5% of their compensation.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 3 Ways ChatGPT Can Save You Money

Side Gig: Earn Up To $200/Hour With This Easy-To-Start Job, No College Degree Required

jejim / Shutterstock.com

Accenture

Accenture helps clients grow and transform their businesses. New employees don't have to wait to become active in the 401(k) program at Accenture -- everyone is immediately eligible to contribute. After meeting eligibility requirements, employees get a matching contribution for each dollar they contribute up to 6% of their eligible compensation.

Story continues

The company doesn't publicly disclose vesting information, but employees report they are 100% vested in their own contributions immediately and become 100% vested in Accenture's matching contributions after two years.

More: I Lost $400K of My Retirement Savings in a Roth 401(k) -- If You're Not Careful, You Could, Too

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Adobe

To be eligible for employer match contributions, employees at this software company must complete a minimum of 15 months of service, which may require some patience before reaping the benefits. Additionally, the vesting period at Adobe is longer than most, lasting 2 years.

However, once employees become eligible, they are rewarded with an attractive offer--full dollar-for-dollar matches to their 401(k) contributions, allowing them to receive a generous match on up to 6% of their compensation.

Brett_Hondow / iStock.com

Amazon

Right from the start, employees at the e-commerce giant can take advantage of a favorable 50% match, allowing them to receive half of their contributions up to 4% of their compensation, thereby boosting their retirement savings. However, to become fully vested, employees must either be employed for three years or complete 3,000 hours of service, whichever occurs first.

Reed Saxon/AP / Shutterstock.com

Amgen

Amgen, a biotechnology company, stands out by providing nonelective contributions: regardless of whether employees contribute to their accounts or not, Amgen contributes 5% of their salaries into their 401(k) each year. For those who do contribute, Amgen matches their contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to 5% of their compensation, resulting in a total maximum employer match of 10% annually.

ozgurdonmaz / Getty Images

Apple

Apple offers varying levels of employer matching based on years of service. For employees with less than two years of service, a 50% partial match is provided. Those with two to five years of service receive a 75% partial match. And for employees who have worked there for over five years, Apple offers a full dollar-for-dollar match, allowing them to maximize their savings potential with a match on up to 6% of their compensation.

I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's How Often You Should Check Your Retirement Account Balance

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

AT&T

After completing a year of service, employees at AT&T become eligible for a substantial 80% partial match to their 401(k) plans. Employees who advance to managerial positions can reap even greater benefits. Managers at AT&T have reported receiving a generous dollar-for-dollar match, allowing them to enjoy a full match on their contributions up to 6% of their compensation.

PictureDesignSwiss / Shutterstock.com

Biogen

Biogen, a leading biotechnology company, offers an impressive 200% match on contributions, providing a remarkable opportunity for employees to double their savings. By contributing just 3% of their compensation, employees can enjoy a substantial 6% match from Biogen. Employees are also immediately eligible to participate and are vested immediately as well.

13-Smile / Getty Images/iStockphoto

BOK Financial

At BOK Financial, a financial services company, all employees receive a solid 6% match of their compensation. The partial match percentage scales based on the length of an employee's tenure.

For those with less than four years of service, BOK provides a respectable 50% partial match, while employees who have dedicated 4-10 years receive an enticing full dollar-for-dollar match. Those with 10 to 14 years of service receive an extraordinary 150% employer match, and those who have been with the company for over 15 years are rewarded with an astonishing 200% match.

Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com

Boeing

The aerospace and defense company provides nonelective contributions to its employees' retirement savings. Even if employees opt not to contribute at all, Boeing automatically contributes a significant 3% to 5% of their salaries into their 401(k) accounts. For employees who do participate and contribute to their 401(k) plans, Boeing offers a 75% partial match, allowing them to enjoy additional savings with a match of up to 8% of their compensation.

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

IvanMikhaylov / Getty Images

Bosch USA

With a competitive 401(k) employer matching program, employees at Bosch USA have the opportunity to secure their retirement nest egg with a substantial 75% match on contributions, capped at 9% of their compensation.

Lauren Elisabeth / Shutterstock.com

Blizzard

With an impressive full dollar-for-dollar match, employees at this video game developer can receive up to 25% of their compensations. Blizzard employees can also take advantage of this perk immediately upon joining the company, and employees become fully vested right from the start.

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

Charles Schwab

Employees at Charles Schwab, the well-known financial services company, can kickstart their savings with an attractive incentive--Charles Schwab will contribute $250 to their 401(k) account as soon as they contribute their first $1. For those who continue to contribute, Charles Schwab offers a full match on contributions up to 5% of their compensation.

Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com

Comcast

With a dollar-for-dollar match on contributions, employees at Comcast can take advantage of the company's generous offer, receiving up to 6% of their compensation contributed by Comcast itself. What's even more appealing is the seamless eligibility and immediate vesting, allowing employees to start saving for their retirement with peace of mind from day one.

'Get Rich Slow': Dave Ramsey Offers the Key to Lasting Wealth

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Dollar General

Dollar General, a discount retailer with a vast network of stores across the United States, has an impressive employer matching program. Employees can take advantage of the company's generous dollar-for-dollar match. Dollar General also has an immediate vesting policy, which allows employees to have complete ownership of their matched funds right from the start.

Colleen Michaels / Getty Images

Farmers Insurance

Farmers Insurance goes above and beyond with a robust 401(k) employer matching program. They offer their employes an automatic 4% base match through nonelective contributions. This means that employees receive this match regardless of whether they contribute themselves or not. For those who choose to contribute to their 401(k), Farmers Insurance provides an attractive incentive with a full dollar-for-dollar match on up to 6% of their compensation.

400tmax / Getty Images

Google

Employees at the tech giant have the option to choose between two appealing match structures: they can either receive a remarkable 100% dollar-for-dollar match on contributions up to $3,000 or a generous 50% match up to the IRS contribution limit. This allows employees the freedom to customize their retirement savings approach based on their individual financial goals. For those who wish to invest their money elsewhere, Google sets a fair structure by offering dollar-for-dollar matching up to $3,000 per year.

josefkubes / Shutterstock.com

Honeywell International

In 2018, Honeywell looked to bolster its workers' retirement savings by increasing how much it matches employee contributions to its 401(k) plan. According to an article on Forbes' site, Honeywell employees who had been getting a 75% match on the initial 8% of pay had their match boosted to 87.5%. The maximum company match for these workers rose to 7% from 6%. Those numbers still hold true today, according to Honeywell. With Honeywell, employees are always 100% vested in their own contributions. However, employees become eligible for the match after three years of service.

Also: Money Expert Jaspreet Singh Says You Can Use ChatGPT To Become a Millionaire -- Here's How

Fritz Jorgensen / Getty Images

Meta (Facebook)

The social media company formerly known as Facebook places a strong emphasis on employee financial well-being through an impressive 401(k) employer matching program. Regardless of an employee's tenure, all are eligible for full employer matching right from the start. Meta generously matches contributions up to 50% of the IRS contribution limit for the year, providing a significant boost to employees' retirement savings. Employees are also fully vested from day one.

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images

Microsoft

Unlike many companies, Microsoft doesn't impose a cap on matched contributions, giving employees the opportunity to receive substantial benefits. With a 50% partial match, Microsoft contributes up to the IRS contribution limit for the year, allowing employees to enjoy a rewarding boost to their retirement savings.

RUSSIAN FEDERATION / Shutterstock.com

Netflix

The global streaming giant stands out for its straightforward and employee-friendly 401(k) employer matching program. While it may not be the highest match percentage, employees highly value its simplicity. Netflix provides a dollar-for-dollar match on contributions, up to 4% of their compensation. There is no vesting period, and no waiting period for eligibility--employees can immediately participate and start benefiting from the employer match.

Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com

Samsung

Samsung takes employee benefits seriously with a well-structured 401(k) employer matching program. Employees can take advantage of a combination of full and partial matches. With a dollar-for-dollar match on the first 3% of contributions and a generous 50% partial match on the subsequent 3%, Samsung ensures that their workforce can secure an impressive 4.5% in total employer matching each year.

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

rypson / Getty Images

Southwest Airlines

Employees of Southwest Airlines can save for retirement through both Roth and pretax 401(k) plans. The company matches employee contributions dollar-for-dollar for up to 9.3% of their eligible earnings. Not only is Southwest's 401(k) plan very competitive, the company also offers employees a profit-sharing benefit that has ranged over the past 10 years from 1%-16% of their eligible compensation.

Nadya So / iStock.com

Starbucks

Starbucks, the global coffeehouse chain, proves its dedication to employee financial well-being with a straightforward 401(k) employer matching program. Keeping it simple yet effective, Starbucks offers a dollar-for-dollar match on employee contributions, allowing them to maximize their retirement savings by receiving an employer match up to 5% of their compensation.

laflor / iStock.com

Ultimate Software

Ultimate Software, a provider of cloud-based HR and payroll solutions, takes a unique approach to their 401(k) employer-matching program by offering a 45% partial match. What sets this offering apart is the absence of a set cap, allowing employees to benefit from the match up to the yearly contribution limits set by the IRS. The total contribution amount typically reaches around $10,000 per year.

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Uber

Uber, the ride-sharing and food delivery giant, boasts one of the most generous 401(k) employer matching programs in the industry. Employees can benefit from a full dollar-for-dollar match, where the company contributes up to 10% of their compensation. Employees are eligible to participate immediately and there is no vesting period.

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan to Tackle America's Debt: 'I Can End the Deficit in 5 Minutes'

13-Smile / Getty Images/iStockphoto

USAA

USAA, an insurance and financial services provider servicing members of the U.S. military and their families, has an impressive 200% match. Employees have the opportunity to witness their retirement savings soar to new heights, as the company contributes twice the amount they invest, capped at 8% of their compensation. There is no waiting period for eligibility or vesting.

onebluelight / iStock.com

Visa

With a remarkable 200% match, employees at Visa have the opportunity to supercharge their retirement savings by receiving twice the amount they contribute, up to 10% of their earnings. What sets Visa apart is its generosity, offering a unique structure where even a 5% employee contribution results in an astounding 10% match from the company.

cifotart / Getty Images

Vimeo

Vimeo is a video-sharing platform formed by a group of filmmakers in 2004. Today it serves more than 80 million creators who can share and promote their work on the platform. Employees gave its benefits program 4.5 stars out of 5 on Glassdoor. Reviews report that there's 10% 401(k) matching that vests after two years employment. Plus, there's a monthly wellness stipend and unlimited time off.

wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Walmart

Despite what you might have read or heard about Walmart as an employer, the retail giant is very competitive in terms of matching 401(k) contributions. After one year of service, Walmart will match employees' contributions dollar-for-dollar for up to 6% of their eligible pay. Say you earn $30,000 a year at Walmart and contribute 6% of your salary, or $1,800, to your 401(k). Walmart will match that with a $1,800 contribution of its own. Hourly associates can also contribute to Walmart's 401(k).

More From GOBankingRates

Barri Segal, Cynthia Measom and Sam DiSalvo contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the actual companies listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 30 Companies That Match 4% or Higher on 401k