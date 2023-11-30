In this article, we will take a look at the 30 countries with best drivers and stringent traffic laws. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Countries With Best Drivers and Stringent Traffic Laws.

According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1.35 million people are killed on roads across the globe every year. This amounts to almost 3,700 people losing their lives to car crashes, bus crashes, motorcycle accidents, and bicycle accidents, every day. CDCP highlights that crash injuries are expected to be the eighth leading cause of death across the globe among people of all ages. It is also important to note that the economic cost of crash injuries and fatalities is expected to amount to almost $1.8 trillion between 2015 and 2030. The report further adds that the crash death rate is approximately 3 times higher in low-income countries compared to well-developed high-income countries.

How Are Countries Trying to Reduce Congestion?

The implications of traffic congestion are not limited to deaths and accidents. Air pollution and noise pollution also remain significant downsides to traffic congestion. Such explains why countries continue to invest in enhancing their public transportation infrastructure. On August 16, Reuters reported that India approved almost $7 billion to deploy 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities over the next 10 years. The development of a complete electric charging infrastructure will also be an important part of the project. The country also approved seven new railway tracking projects to enhance mobility across 9 states. The railway project totals INR 325 billion.

Additionally, on September 29, Reuters reported that Milan, Italy, is set to install blind spot sensors for buses and lorries to reduce road casualties significantly, especially among cyclists. Moreover, the fashion capital is also set to tighten its congestion system to prevent pollution and regulate traffic. As per the new rules, buses and lorries can no longer enter most of the city during working days and hours. Temporary exemptions will be applied until 2024 or 2025 to adjust to the new stringent rules. You can also check out the top cities in the world with the best public transportation.

Companies Making Moves in Enhancing Road Safety

Companies across the globe are making significant efforts to enhance traffic safety. Some of the top companies in this space include Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY), Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Let's discuss some of the recent updates from these companies.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is a leading software company producing autonomous driving technologies and driver assistance systems to enhance road safety. On September 14, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) announced its strategic alliance with the Chinese automotive company FAW Group. The two companies will leverage their technologies to introduce new products using Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur to enhance driver safety on the road. The Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur projects are expected to be deployed by the end of 2024 and 2025 respectively. Mobileye Chauffeur will be able to provide drivers with "hand-off, eyes-off" autonomy with adaptive eyes-on settings.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is an automotive technology supplier based in Dublin, Ireland. Common products by the company include circuit protection, connectors, electromechanical products, and embedded solutions. On November 2, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.30, beating estimates by $0.07. The company also posted revenue worth $5.11 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $16.03 million and up 10.84% year-over-year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), a leading technology company, is involved in producing traffic safety technologies. On May 8, Reuters reported that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced the acquisition of the Israeli auto chip maker Autotalks Ltd. The chips are backed by crash-prevention technologies and are installed in vehicles. This move by QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was made as a strategic plan to build on the company's automotive solutions business. The chips are used for autonomous and traditional vehicles and are aimed at significantly improving road safety.

You can also check out the best US cities for public transportation. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 30 countries with best drivers and stringent traffic laws.

Our Methodology

For our title, 30 countries with best drivers and stringent traffic laws, we sourced our data for the traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 and the maximum urban speed limit in 2017 from the World Health Organization. We hypothesize that good drivers are less likely to run into accidents and therefore a lower number of casualties may be suggestive of good drivers. Moreover, we also hypothesized that countries with strict traffic laws are more likely to have lower speed limits. We first sorted the top 50 countries with the lowest traffic deaths per 100,000 people and then picked the top 30 with the lowest upper-speed limit. It is to be noted that we tried to acquire the latest figures but were unable to find a single source containing such data. However, we did tally the upper-speed limits using official government sources for the 30 countries on our list.

30. Montenegro

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 7.64

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

People in Montenegro must carry a warning triangle and reflective jacket at all times in case of a breakdown. With an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, Montenegro ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws.

29. Serbia

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 7.25

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Serbia ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The overspeeding fine in Serbia can go up to EUR 1,000, EUR 85 for not wearing a seatbelt, and EUR 50 for using a mobile phone while driving.

28. Turkiye

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 6.68

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Using handheld phones in Turkiye is illegal and seatbelts are mandatory. With an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, Turkiye ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws.

27. Belgium

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 5.77

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Belgium, with strict seating rules for children in cars, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The country has an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour.

26. Cyprus

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 5.75

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Cyprus, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Children under the age of 5 cannot travel in the front seat as passengers.

25. Canada

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 5.34

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Canada ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour.

24. Italy

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 5.32

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

With very expensive fines for overspeeding, Italy ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The country had 5.32 estimated traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

23. France

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 5.13

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, France ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The speeding fine may go up to EUR 1,500 for speeding 50 km per hour over the limit.

22. Slovenia

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 5.05

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Slovenia, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour and 5.05 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws.

21. Australia

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 4.94

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Australia, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws.

20. Austria

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 4.87

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Austria ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Overtaking is forbidden when approaching pedestrian crossings in the country.

19. Estonia

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 4.46

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

With 4.46 traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019, Estonia ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Estonia has an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour.

18. Malta

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 4.11

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

All traffic in Malta must remain on the left side of the road to avoid congestion. The country ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour.

17. Luxembourg

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 4.07

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Luxembourg, known for its public transportation system, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The country has an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour.

16. Netherlands

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.98

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, the Netherlands ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The Netherlands had 3.98 traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

15. Spain

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.91

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Spain, a country with zero tolerance for littering and the use of mobile phones while driving, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Spain has an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour.

14. Israel

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.91

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Israel ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour and 3.91 traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

13. Finland

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.89

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Finland, with 3.89 traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Cars are not allowed to move without headlights in Finland.

12. Germany

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.78

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Germany, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The country had 3.78 traffic deaths per 100,000 people in 2019.

11. Denmark

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.7

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Denmark ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Drivers are not allowed to use handheld phones and must use dipped headlights during the day.

10. Sweden

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.14

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Sweden, with 3.14 traffic deaths per 100,000 people, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. Blowing horns are only allowed when drivers need a warning to prevent an accident.

9. Ireland

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 3.13

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Ireland ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The urban upper-speed limit for cars is 50 km per hour in Ireland.

8. Switzerland

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 2.25

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

All drivers in Switzerland use the right lane for driving to avoid congestion. With an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, Switzerland ranks among the countries with the best drivers with stringent traffic laws. Overspeeding is a legal offense in the country.

7. Norway

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 2.12

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

Norway, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour, ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws. The speed limit in built and congested areas is 30 km per hour.

6. Iceland

Estimated Traffic Deaths per 100,000 (2019): 2.05

Maximum Urban Speed Limit (2017): 50 km/hr

According to our methodology, Iceland ranks among the countries with the best drivers and stringent traffic laws, with an urban upper-speed limit of 50 km per hour. All passengers and drivers are required to wear seatbelts. Rural areas have an upper-speed limit of almost 90 km per hour.

