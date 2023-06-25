In this article, we will take a look at the 30 countries with the highest diabetes per capita. If you want to skip our analysis of the diabetes market, its treatments, and associated businesses, head on over to 5 Countries with the Highest Diabetes Per Capita.

Diabetes is a serious health problem that has reached alarming levels with nearly half a billion people worldwide living with diabetes. This rapid increase can be attributed to several factors. In underdeveloped countries, these reasons include a lack of awareness and education about diabetes, a high prevalence of obesity, and poor access to healthcare facilities. The developed countries also face a similar conundrum with the country’s rapid urbanization and lifestyle playing a massive role in a diet high in carbohydrates and sugar, along with a sedentary lifestyle, leading to an increase in insulin resistance and diabetes. Additionally, genetics and family history also play a role in the prevalence of diabetes in the population.

The rising diabetic patient load is causing a substantial economic burden on society and earning the title of being one of the costliest chronic diseases, accounting for billions of dollars of loss in economic costs for diagnosed cases alone, with loss of further billions in direct medical costs and reduced productivity.

However, the global diabetes treatment market has fared far differently and far better. There has been a massive increase in the demand for medicines to prevent and treat diabetes. The size of the global diabetes therapeutics market is mainly driven by the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, the increase in sedentary lifestyle, and the increase in the prevalence of other chronic diseases such as hypertension. For example, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) were reported to be living with diabetes, and the number of diabetes patients is estimated to increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. For the U.S., 11% of the American population had diabetes as of 2018, and data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that 420 million people were diabetic as of 2022 while the global insulin market was worth $21.11 billion.

As a result, increasing awareness among the population about diabetes self-management and an increase in the prevalence of diabetes in the population is contributing to the growth of the diabetic market. Therefore, the development of affordable and effective diabetes drugs such as oral hypoglycemics agents and government initiatives to provide diabetes care facilities are driving the growth of the market. These losses are part of the global burden of diseases, which is estimated to sit at $16.3 trillion over the course of two decades.

The insulin segment has a significant market share on the basis of drugs. Millions of people worldwide need insulin, including most people with type 1 diabetes and few people with type 2 diabetes. The demand for insulin is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of insulin for diabetic patients, especially in emerging economies, which is fueling the growth of the insulin market to a large extent.

Many classes of drugs are currently available to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus, but optimum glycemic control is not being achieved with the currently available therapies. Therefore, new treatment options are being introduced and prepared. The newest class approved by the FDA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus is sodium glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors.

These include, canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin and ipragliflozin. SGLT2 inhibitors are second-line drugs that provide potent additional HbA1c-lowering effects while inducing weight loss without hypoglycemia, however, they should not be used in patients with moderate or severe renal impairment.

Tofogliflozin (CSG452) is also an investigational, potent and highly selective SGLT-2 inhibitor currently being investigated in clinical trials. Currently, 4 GLP-1 agents are approved by the FDA—exenatide, albiglutide, dulaglutide, and liraglutide. Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is an incretin that has potent antihyperglycemic effects and causes the release of insulin from the pancreas. Henceforth All GLP-1 receptor agonists are very effective in reducing HBA1C and maintaining blood sugar levels.

Additionally, you might be surprised to know that obesity and diabetes have quite a lot in common. For instance, drugs made by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) are either marketed as direct treatments for obesity or are primarily medicines for diabetes that have also shown to be effective in treating obesity. For more, be sure to check out 20 Most Obese Developed Countries in the World.

Advancements in diabetes diagnostic devices such as portable glucometers are also driving the growth of the diabetes diagnostics market. A glucometer is a small, portable device used to measure blood glucose levels and is mainly used by patients with diabetes. These standards and continuous glucose monitoring devices help in the diagnosis and management of diabetes. Hence, the availability of such advanced glucose monitoring devices is contributing to the growth of the market. Some top medical devices companies are Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and the market as a whole is estimated to be worth $591 billion in 2027.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, patients with diabetes will spend $966 billion in 2021, a large portion of which will be spent by patients with type 1 diabetes on insulin medications.

Few patients with Type-II diabetes also depend on insulin. Although only 10% of diabetics are type 1, their insulin intake is higher. The demand for insulin is driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of insulin for patients with diabetes, especially in emerging economies. Other factors such as the rapid development of insulin delivery systems, the development of drugs and analogues by large companies, and the rise in the geriatric and obese population may support the growth of the insulin market.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the countries in the world with the highest diabetes per capita, we used data from the World Bank to first narrow down those countries with the highest percentage of diabetes in the population. Then, the latest population estimate for each country was determined, and the number of people with diabetes was calculated. Finally, this was divided by the population to calculate diabetes per capita figures.

30. Guatemala

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.131

Guatemala is one of the largest countries in Central America. The alarming increase in both diabetes and prediabetes in Guatemala appears to be significantly related to aging, more so than obesity. The increasing prevalence in diabetes in Guatemala may be driven by the advanced aging of its population. Increased physical inactivity and insulin resistance are the main drivers of diabetes in the elderly.

29.Puerto Rico

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.133

Factors influencing the rise in diabetes are obesity, reduced daily fruit and vegetable intake and reduced physical inactivity. A large number of Puerto Ricans live in poverty based on family income, and this condition is associated with unhealthy behaviours and chronic disease.

28. Oman

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.138

Age, education level, elevated blood pressure, family history of diabetes, abnormal waist-to-hip ratio, and hypertriglyceridemia were found to be significantly associated with diabetes mellitus. Additionally, a much higher incidence of T2DM was found in women compared to men, in Oman.

27. Barbados

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.140

Diabetes and lower limb amputation rates in Barbados are among the highest in the world, with peripheral neuropathy and peripheral vascular disease being independent risk factors for this population. Nearly one in three patients with DM had active foot disease; a staggering statistic that relates to a largely preventable problem.

26. Bangladesh

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.142

Factors associated with an increased prevalence of diabetes were increasing age, male, overweight/obesity, hypertension and unemployment (decreased physical activity)

25. Turkey

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.145

More and more people in Turkey are being diagnosed with diabetes as compared to previous years, mostly owing to their dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle, leading to severe complications such as infected foot and eye infections.

24. Belize

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.146

One of the top reasons for the high incidence of diabetes in Belize is their culture and diet. People eat a lot of starchy foods and carbohydrates on a daily basis, and do not follow a balanced diet or an active lifestyle, leading to a high incidence rate of diabetes amongst their population.

23. Syrian Arab Republic

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.149

Diabetes is on the rise especially due to the current state of affairs in Syria. Before the conflict, there were around 200 specialized diabetes clinics across Syria. Many are no longer functioning, moreover, a lack of adequate staff and medicine including insulin, has resulted in the rise of diabetes in Syria.

22. Tonga

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.15

Tonga is on the heavier end of the obesity statistics for the Pacific Islands with majority of the adult population being obese, henceforth making them more prone to diabetes.

21. Jordan

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.154

Economic development has led to the spread of Western lifestyles and fatty diet to developing countries, resulting in a substantial increase in diabetes in Jordan.

20. Vanuatu

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.156

Diabetes in Vanuatu is relatively under-diagnosed and under-treated. However, there is a strong link with the growing rates of obesity.

19. St. Kitts and Nevis

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.161

Diabetes was seen to be highest among the elderly, with prevalence rates rising amongst the younger and more productive populations in developing countries.

18. United Arab Emirates

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.164

Diabetes is a highly prevalent global and regional health concern, with approximately 30 percent of the UAE’s population qualifying as diabetic or pre-diabetic according to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Increasing cases of obesity, hypertension, and smoking have contributed to its development in the younger population as well.

17. Papua New Guinea

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.167

Papua New Guinea is currently experiencing Type-II diabetes mellitus at epidemic proportions, with a significant high-risk population remaining undiagnosed in communities, and is expected to fuel the epidemic in the country.

16. Mexico

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.169

Diabetes is the leading cause of death in Mexico, according to the World Health Organization. Rising rates of obesity combined with a genetic predisposition for Type-II diabetes have caused a slow steady rise in the condition in Mexico over the years.

15. Palau

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.177

Palau, a Micronesian island country in the Pacific region, is known to have a high burden of non-communicable diseases including diabetes Hypertension and hypertriglyceridemia amongst the population of Palau were positively associated with diabetes.

14. Fiji

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.177

Diabetes is very common in Fiji and the number of people with diabetes is growing day by day. Currently, almost 1 in every 3 Fijians is being diagnosed with diabetes. It should be noted that Type-II diabetes is more common than Type 1, and it is also more easily avoided if the correct healthy lifestyle is adopted.

13. Saudi Arabia

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.187

Diabetes is one of the growing health problems in the Middle East region in general and Saudi Arabia in particular. Obesity is another health problem among the population of Saudi Arabia and is considered a risk factor for diabetes and diabetic foot problems.

12. Sudan

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.189

High levels of diabetes among Sudan's population are mostly attributed to excess carbohydrate and fat intake.

11. Malaysia

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.19

About 3.6 million Malaysians are reported to suffer from diabetes, one of the highest incidences in Asia. The prevalence of diabetes in Malaysia is expected to increase, particularly Type-II diabetes, which is largely a result of excess body weight and physical inactivity.

10. Qatar

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.195

Obesity and physical inactivity were seen to be prevalent among Qataris, and substantially higher than that for other nationalities, leading to a higher incidence of diabetes amongst their population.

9. Solomon Islands

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.198

Amongst the top 10 countries, the Solomon Islands faces a similar problem with most of its population having heart problems, kidney problems, high blood pressure, and infections as a result of high blood sugar and diabetes.

8. Egypt

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.209

Diabetes is a growing public health problem in Egypt. Its high prevalence continues to increase due to increased prevalence of central obesity, sedentary lifestyles, changing dietary habits, increased prevalence of hepatitis C, and possibly increased use of uncontrolled pesticides.

7. Mauritius

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.226

Bad eating habits and an unhealthy lifestyle are two of the main reasons for this increased incidence of type II diabetes. Findings show that healthy lifestyles were low among the residents, causing them to suffer from type II diabetes.

6. Marshall Islands

Rate of Diabetes Per Capita: 0.23

The Marshall Islands are struggling with chronic health conditions, especially Type-II diabetes. The islands are home to around 56,000 inhabitants. They have one of the highest rates of Type-II diabetes in the world with approximately 41% of the adults having diabetes in the Marshall Islands. It is a current health crisis.

