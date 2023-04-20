30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas 2023: Country Focused Report vs Regional Level Analysis
DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a global market. To keep up, the analyst offers geographic research and analysis focused at the country, rather than the regional level in our 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas.
This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to the global expert estimates in the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.
Global country market coverage includes:
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brazil
Canada
Chile
China
Egypt
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Netherlands
Poland
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Vietnam
For each of these countries, key market segments include:
Blood Bank Immuno
Blood Bank NAT
Chemistry
Coagulation
COVID-19
Critical Care
FOB
Glucose
Hematology
Histology/Cytology
ID/AST Microbiology
Immunoassays
Immunoassays, Micro
Molecular, Micro
Molecular, Others
Overall Country IVD
Point of Care
POC Infectious Disease
Pregnancy Testing
