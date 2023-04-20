U.S. markets closed

30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas 2023: Country Focused Report vs Regional Level Analysis

PR Newswire
·2 min read

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a global market. To keep up, the analyst offers geographic research and analysis focused at the country, rather than the regional level in our 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas.

This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to the global expert estimates in the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.

Global country market coverage includes:

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Brazil

  • Canada

  • Chile

  • China

  • Egypt

  • France

  • Germany

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Mexico

  • Netherlands

  • Poland

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • South Korea

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Turkey

  • United Arab Emirates

  • United Kingdom

  • United States

  • Vietnam

For each of these countries, key market segments include:

  • Blood Bank Immuno

  • Blood Bank NAT

  • Chemistry

  • Coagulation

  • COVID-19

  • Critical Care

  • FOB

  • Glucose

  • Hematology

  • Histology/Cytology

  • ID/AST Microbiology

  • Immunoassays

  • Immunoassays, Micro

  • Molecular, Micro

  • Molecular, Others

  • Overall Country IVD

  • Point of Care

  • POC Infectious Disease

  • Pregnancy Testing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9a8y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

