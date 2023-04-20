30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas 2023: Country Focused Report vs Regional Level Analysis

DUBLIN, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "30 Country In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market Atlas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) is a global market. To keep up, the analyst offers geographic research and analysis focused at the country, rather than the regional level in our 30 Country In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Atlas.

This quarterly updated report contains IVD markets aligned to the global expert estimates in the Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostics, segmented for 30 important country markets and for 19 key test segments.

Global country market coverage includes:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Egypt

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Poland

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Vietnam

For each of these countries, key market segments include:

Blood Bank Immuno

Blood Bank NAT

Chemistry

Coagulation

COVID-19

Critical Care

FOB

Glucose

Hematology

Histology/Cytology

ID/AST Microbiology

Immunoassays

Immunoassays, Micro

Molecular, Micro

Molecular, Others

Overall Country IVD

Point of Care

POC Infectious Disease

Pregnancy Testing

