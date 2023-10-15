In this article, we will be taking a look at the 30 friendliest countries in the world. If you wish to see the top ones, then head straight to the top 10 Friendliest Countries in the World.

Travelling, whether for pleasure or in quest of a new life abroad, is a unique life experience. Although tourists' expectations when visiting a certain country are correlated with a number of aspects of the place they have selected, such as culture, history, architecture, cuisine, infrastructure, landscape, events, and shopping, there is no doubting the reality that for many tourists, the friendliness of the locals ultimately determines whether or not they will enjoy their trip.

Similarly, for many expats, adjusting to a new life overseas can be daunting. However, there are some nations in the world where the locals are welcoming, friendly, open minded and tolerant of those from various origins, religions and ethnicities. These countries inevitably attract individuals from throughout the globe, both as tourists and immigrants.

Therefore, it is not unexpected that countries like Portugal, Spain, Greece, U.S, Italy, Mexico, and Canada rank among the friendliest countries in the world, according to our research (discussed in detail below), in addition to being among the most visited and welcoming to immigrants.

Most and Least Friendly Countries for Expats

The Ease of Settling in Index of the Expat Insider 2023 survey by InterNations identified Mexico, Brazil, Philippines, Panama, Kenya, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Greece, Bahrain, and Oman as the top 10 friendliest countries in the world for expats, while the bottom 10 were dominated by European countries. The index ranked Austria, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, and Sweden as the unfriendliest countries in Europe for expats as they fell short in making them feel at home.

For instance, over four in five survey respondents (82% expats) stated that they felt at home in Mexico. On the contrary, almost two-thirds (66%) disagreed that it is easy to make friends in Denmark, and only two in five expats (40%) were satisfied with their social life in the country. Nordic countries with the exception of Finland performed badly in the survey.

Story continues

Contrarily, it should be noted that while Nordic countries top the rankings for citizen happiness, as previously mentioned in our article on the 25 Happiest Countries in the World, at the same time, residents of these countries value privacy and are thus reserved towards visitors, which may come across as unfriendly to outsiders.

Travel and Tourism Industry: An Overview

Travel and tourism, a major driver of economic growth and an engine for job creation, is one of the world's most vital industries. The sector contributed 10.4% to the global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, and accounted for 334 million jobs worldwide, directly or indirectly.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on the travel and tourism industry. As a result of travel bans and lockdowns, the sector nearly came to a complete halt in the early stages of the pandemic, losing $4.5 trillion in GDP and 62 million jobs in 2020 alone.

However, the sector is making a strong recovery, and is expected to reach $9.5 trillion this year, barely 5% below its gross domestic product (GDP) contribution in 2019. Although 34 countries have surpassed 2019 levels, full recovery of the industry is projected for 2024 and will be aided by the steadily rising number of Chinese visitors.

Furthermore, the WTTC’s 2023 Economic Impact Research (EIR) predicts a promising future for the travel and tourism sector, contributing $15.5 trillion to the global economy (representing 11.6% of GDP) and support 430 million jobs by 2033.

Adding to this, it is imperative that we discuss some of the significant players in this sector, which is a key indicator of global economic health.

As soon as travelers decide where they want to go, they inevitably begin making travel and lodging arrangements by getting in touch with companies in the sector. A cheerful disposition on the part of these companies, including airlines, hotels, and travel agencies, not only ensures a seamless and enjoyable trip but also helps shape the picture of nations on how friendly they and their citizen are ultimately.

Take for example Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL), an airline company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the Department of Transportation's (DOT) Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR), it was the most punctual airline in the US last year. More than 80% of its flights arrived within 15 minutes of schedule, as mentioned in one of our pieces. As a result, with more than 4,000 flights each day between more than 275 locations, across six continents, it is a fantastic airline for passengers who want an all-around enjoyable and smooth flight experience at a price that is reasonable given the service and amenities it provides.

On October 12, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) posted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a Non-GAAP EPS of $2.03, beating market estimates by $0.08. The revenue over the period was $15.49 billion, up 10.8% compared to the revenue over the same period last year.

Similarly, in order to make a lasting impression on visitors, develop brand loyalty, ensure corporate success, and promote a welcoming and friendly image of the country, the hospitality industry—which provides services like housing, food, and transportation—is essential.

For instance, visitors from all over the world are drawn to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), a worldwide hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands in 123 countries.

Here is what Pershing Square Holdings had to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in its first half 2023 investor letter:

" Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is a high-quality, asset-light, high-margin business with significant long-term growth potential. In the first half of 2023, Hilton generated robust revenue growth. In the second quarter, HLT’s revenue per room (“RevPAR”), the industry metric for same-store sales, increased 12% as compared to 2022. Recent quarters continue to benefit from stable demand and rising rates driving leisure growth to new highs, while business transient continues to sequentially accelerate, with group sales just now approaching pre-COVID levels. While net managed and franchised units grew 4% year-over-year during the most recent quarter, slightly below the full year target which Hilton adjusted to approximately 5% per annum, net unit growth (“NUG”) is poised to accelerate in the back half of the year. While management anticipates NUG of approximately 5% this year, they anticipate it will accelerate to 5-6% in 2024 and return to its historical 6-7% range over the next several years. Net unit growth is poised to accelerate in 2024 as Hilton begins to roll out its new premium economy and long-term-stay concepts (Spark and H3, respectively) and as international development activity accelerates. Hilton signed more than 36,000 rooms in the quarter, the largest quarterly signing in the company’s history. The company’s pipeline includes 441,000 rooms with approximately 50% under construction…” (Click here to read the full text)

Having said that, let’s now take a look at the friendliest countries in the world. You can also check our article on the 25 Most Unfriendly Countries in the World.

30 Friendliest Countries in the World

Our Methodology

For this piece, we utilized a consensus opinion-based rankings approach to determine the friendliest countries in the world. We consulted Insider Monkey’s research and rankings on the 30 Most Visited Countries in the World and the 20 Most Immigrant Friendly Countries in the World, as well several Reddit threads, such as r/travel, r/solotravel, r/AskReddit, and r/digitalnomad, pertaining to locations where people felt welcomed.

Each country received a score based on the number of mentions, so each time a country was mentioned, it received a score of 1. Consequently, the more mentions and references, the higher the score and rank in our article.

It's important to remember that these types of lists of the friendliest nations are always subjective and fail to include countries that ought to be at or near the top of this list. However, by combining the opinions of the aforementioned sources, we aim to create a more robust list of the 30 friendliest countries in the world.

Don’t miss: Top 20 Unfriendliest Cities in the US and 30 Friendliest Cities in America

Friendliest Countries in the World

30. South Africa

First up on our list of the friendliest countries in the world is South Africa. In 2021, the nation greeted 2.3 million visitors with open arms to see its beaches, landscapes, and wildlife.

29. Vietnam

Vietnamese people are noted for being quite humble and welcoming to tourists and expats. The country ranks 14th in the Ease of Settling In Index of the Expat Insider 2023 survey.

28. Colombia

Colombia, situated in South America, is one of the friendliest countries in the world on our list. 2.2 million tourists were welcomed by its warm and happy residents in 2021.

27. Hungary

Hungarians are generally courteous, polite, and open-minded, despite the stereotype that they are reserved and quiet.

26. Netherlands

People in the Netherlands, which is famed for its flat landscape of canals, tulip fields, windmills and cycling routes, are typically accepting of other people's cultures and believes. The country had 17.6 million residents as of 2022, of whom 2.6 million were foreign-born.

25. France

The French are highly reserved and prefer to keep to themselves. However, foreigners are welcomed and treated with great warmth in France.

The country ranks 25th on our list of the friendliest countries in the world, and attracted 48.4 million visitors in 2021.

24. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is opening doors to immigrants as 38.6% of its population is made up of immigrants.

23. New Zealand

New Zealand, an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, offers visitors an unforgettable and lovely travel experience.

Moreover, it ranked 14th among the safest nations for expats in the InterNations 2019 Expat Insider Index.

22. Jordan

Jordan, an Arab nation on the east bank of the Jordan River, is big on hospitality, ancient history and culture. It is one of the friendliest countries in the world for immigrants, and they make up 33.9% of its population.

21. Bahrain

Bahrain, an island nation in West Asia, is renowned for being amiable, inclusive, and understanding of other cultures.

20. United Kingdom

The British are a friendly lot, yet they struggle to engage in conversation with strangers. The country's outstanding educational system and welcoming attitude towards foreign students have earned it a remarkable reputation.

There were 679,970 foreign students studying in the UK in 2021–2022.

19. United States of America

United States of America ranks 19th on our list of the friendliest countries in the world. As was previously mentioned, 59% of respondents to a 2023 survey by the Pew Research Centre rated Americans as friendly.

18. Morocco

In 2021, 3.7 million tourists were welcomed by the warm and kind people of Morocco, a nation in North Africa.

17. Brazil

Brazil, a South American country, ranks 2nd in the Ease of Settling In Index of the Expat Insider 2023 survey. Brazilian locals are incredibly welcoming and friendly to foreigners who want to live there.

16. Croatia

Croatians are very welcoming and friendly towards foreigners. They will be more than happy to assist you in learning their language.

15. Malaysia

Malaysia, one of Asia's friendliest and most tolerant nations, is home to its three main ethnic groups—Malays, Chinese, and Indians—all of whom coexist in peace.

14. Italy

U.S. News ranks Italy as the fifth friendliest country in the world. Italians are widely regarded as being polite and helpful people, and last year, this immigrant-friendly nation hosted about 5 million foreign population.

13. Turkey

Turkey, situated at the crossroads of the Balkans, Caucasus, Middle East, and eastern Mediterranean, ranks 13th on our list of the friendliest countries in the world. It is a popular immigration destination, and both Europeans and Asians are drawn to it by its location.

Additionally, more than 50 million visitors were welcomed by its kind and warm people in the past year.

12. United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates, a country in West Asia, welcomed more than 16 million international visitors in 2019.

11. Taiwan

Don't be surprised if you strike up a friendly discussion with a local when visiting Taiwan as some locals may see it as an opportunity to improve their English.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Friendliest Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure. None. The 30 Friendliest Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.