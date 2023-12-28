In this article, we will take a look at the 30 happiest cities in America in 2023. If you want to skip our discussion on the impact of residence on well-being, you can go directly to The 5 Happiest Cities in America in 2023.

Despite the common belief that money can't buy happiness, one cannot deny the fact that it enables a comfortable life. This is reflected in the observation that the happiest countries in the world are often the wealthiest. Conversely, it is widely acknowledged that economically disadvantaged nations tend to be among the least happy. America is among the top 10 wealthiest nations in 2023. Meanwhile, it holds the 16th position on the list of the world’s happiest countries. This incongruity in America's happiness levels and wealth may be attributed to various factors, including the absence of universal and affordable healthcare, a high cost of living, housing crises, and inflation.

Despite its overall happiness ranking, the United States was still home to some of the happiest cities in the world in 2023. Fremont, CA, is among the top 5 happiest cities in the world, whereas San Jose, CA, is among the top 10 happiest cities in America and worldwide. An individual’s place of residence has a significant impact on their happiness and overall well-being. Living in cities and towns like these enables individuals to lead more comfortable lives marked by greater economic stability and equality among residents. This is why policymakers and governments aim to bridge the gaps in their systems to provide more comfort to their citizens and cater to their well-being.

It is not only the governments and lawmakers who strive for a happier society. Many private and public corporations also play a part in improving people's lifestyles. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is one such corporation that focuses on sustainability and social responsibility. They produce fast-moving consumer goods such as toiletries, hygiene products, cosmetics, skincare, and laundry essentials. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has a strong focus on making their practices sustainable, with an ambition to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 17 years. Similarly, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is an American retail corporation that operates various grocery stores and discount department stores across the US. In this time of inflation and economic downturn, Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT) everyday low pricing strategy serves as a relief for American citizens struggling to stay afloat. Another notable company is Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), a pharmaceutical company that aims to eradicate diseases such as HIV/AIDs and promote physical well-being.

Here's what ClearBridge Investments said about Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“During the quarter we initiated positions in two new names: T-Mobile and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gilead Sciences is a large biopharmaceutical company we have long followed given its dominant position in HIV treatment and strong intellectual property position. With pandemic-induced distortions on quarterly financials largely in the rearview mirror (Veklury — aka Remdesivir — was an overnight success as an antiviral treatment of COVID), we believe Gilead’s organic revenue growth potential over the next many years is in the mid-single digits. Gilead’s growth should be stable, as the company has no major patent expirations until the early 2030s. While less growthy than some high-flying drug classes (e.g., diabetes/obesity), Gilead’s current valuation is undemanding, with a P/E barely in the double digits. We tend to shy away from health care investments whose valuation is dependent on pipeline drugs transforming into a large commercial opportunity, given the uncertain nature of drug discovery and the binary characteristic of the stock reactions. In Gilead’s case, we believe the market is ascribing virtually no value to its existing pipeline, in effect providing us with a “free” call option. Lastly, Gilead’s 4% (and growing) coupon should offer considerable downside support amid a more challenging market backdrop.”

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 30 happiest cities in America in 2023, we consulted WalletHub’s report on the happiest cities in the US. The report utilizes 30 weighted key indicators, covering aspects such as work hours and suicide rates. These indicators are divided into three categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment. The total scores for each city, calculated by combining scores from all three categories out of 100, determine their overall happiness ranking. We have ranked the top 30 happiest US cities in ascending order of their total scores.

30. Gilbert, AZ

Total Score = 60.91

Gilbert, AZ, is the 30th happiest city in the US, with a total score of 60.91. It has a low divorce rate, ranking fourth lowest in the US. It scored low in emotional and physical well-being and income and employment. However, Gilbert performed well in community and environment, ranking 13th among all other cities.

29. Plano, TX

Total Score = 61.02

Plano, TX, has an overall score of 61.02. The city ranked in the top 50 for emotional and physical well-being and in the top 25 for community and environment. In terms of income and employment, Plano ranked 56th.

28. Oxnard, CA

Total Score = 61.12

Oxnard, CA, is just one of the many cities in California that made it to our list of the happiest cities in America in 2023. The city scored a total of 61.12, making it the 28th happiest city in the US. Oxnard ranked 47th in emotional and physical well-being and 86th in income and employment. Meanwhile, it ranked 9th in community and environment across the nation.

27. Glendale, CA

Total Score = 61.29

Glendale, CA, scored 61.29 out of 100 and ranked 19th in community and environment. It did not fare as well in the other categories. It remained at the 46th spot for emotional and physical well-being and 69th for income and employment.

26. Santa Rosa, CA

Total Score = 61.52

Santa Rosa, CA, received a total score of 61.52. It ranked quite well in emotional and physical well-being as well as income and employment, at 26th and 19th positions, respectively. However, it ranked poorly for community and environment at the 95th position.

25. Chula Vista, CA

Total Score = 61.9

Chula Vista, CA, is among the 25 happiest cities in America. It scored 61.9 out of 100 but ranked average for income and employment at 57th position. It ranked 33rd for emotional and physical well-being and 36th for community and environment.

24. Garden Grove, CA

Total Score = 62.01

Garden Grove, CA, achieved an overall happiness score of 62.01. It secured the 30th position in emotional and physical well-being, the 39th spot in income and employment, and the 63rd position in community and environment.

23. Anaheim, CA

Total Score = 62.09

Anaheim, CA, scored just slightly higher than Garden Grove in all categories, leading to almost identical scores. It ranked 35th in emotional and physical well-being, 38th in income and employment, and 45th in community and environment.

22. Raleigh, NC

Total Score = 62.37

Raleigh, NC, is the only North Carolina city to make it to our list. It received a total of 62.37 points and ranked 13th in emotional and physical well-being. The city ranked quite low for the other categories, ranking at 77th and 76th positions for income and employment and community and environment, respectively.

21. Portland, ME

Total Score = 62.38

Portland, ME, scored a total of 62.38 and ranked 7th in income and employment. It also ranked highly in emotional and physical well-being, at the 22nd position. However, Portland didn't make it to the top 100 cities in the community and environment category.

20. Fargo, ND

Total Score = 62.42

Fargo, ND, is among the 20 happiest cities in America in 2023. It ranked 23rd in emotional and physical well-being, 47th in income and employment, and 67th in community and environment.

19. Aurora, IL

Total Score = 62.49

Aurora, IL, ranks 19th amongst the happiest US cities. It ranks within the top 20 for emotional and physical well-being and community and environment. However, it ranked at the 154th position for income and employment.

18. Yonkers, NY

Total Score = 62.5

Yonkers, NY, achieved a cumulative score of 62.5 and ranked 17th in emotional and physical well-being. The city also has the fifth-lowest suicide rate in the US. It ranked at the 44th spot for community and environment and 118th for income and employment.

17. Minneapolis, MN

Total Score = 62.63

Minneapolis, MN, ranked in the top 15 cities for emotional and physical well-being and income and employment. However, it was at the 113th position in the community and environment category.

16. Scottsdale, AZ

Total Score = 63.48

Scottsdale, AZ, has been ranked 16th in the country with a score of 63.48. The city has been ranked 45th for emotional and physical well-being, 66th for income and employment, and 2nd for community and environment. The city has the fourth-highest sports participation rate across the nation. However, it also has the third-highest number of work hours in the country.

15. San Diego, CA

Total Score = 63.98

San Diego, CA, is among the 15 happiest towns in America and ranks in the top 30 for all three categories. It ranked 21st in emotional and physical well-being, 28th in income and employment, and 27th in community and environment.

14. Huntington Beach, CA

Total Score = 64.04

Huntington Beach, CA, received a total score of 64.04, ranking 14th in emotional and physical well-being and 52nd for income and employment.

13. Oakland, CA

Total Score = 64.08

Oakland, CA, ranks 9th in emotional and physical well-being, 50th in income and employment, and 99th in community and environment.

12. Bismarck, ND

Total Score = 64.12

Bismarck, ND, received a happiness score of 64.12. It ranked 24th for emotional and physical well-being, 44th for income and employment, and 23rd for community and environment.

11. Seattle, WA

Total Score = 65.59

Seattle, WA, came close to being ranked in the top 10 happiest cities in the United States, with a score of 65.59. It was ranked 7th in emotional and physical well-being, 4th in income and employment, and 119th in community and environment. Seattle had the second-highest sports participation rate and the fifth-highest adequate sleep rate in the country.

10. Burlington, VT

Total Score = 65.83

Burlington, VT, made it to the top 10 happiest cities in America in 2023 with a score of 65.83. It ranked 28th in emotional and physical well-being, 1st in income and employment, and 11th in community and environment. Burlington had the fourth-highest adequate sleep rate and the fewest work hours in the United States.

9. South Burlington, VT

Total Score = 66.51

Closely following Burlington, there is South Burlington, VT, with a score of 66.51. It ranked 11th in emotional and physical well-being, 25th in income and employment, and 47th in community and environment. South Burlington has the highest adequate sleep rate and the highest sports participation rate in the country.

8. Sioux Falls, SD

Total Score = 67.02

Sioux Falls, SD, received a happiness score of 67.02 and ranked 10th in emotional and physical well-being. It ranked higher in the other categories, at 72nd in income and employment and 21st in community and environment.

7. Columbia, MD

Total Score = 67.71

Columbia, MD, was ranked as the 7th happiest city in America in 2023, with a score of 67.71. It ranked 3rd in emotional and physical well-being, 176th in income and employment, and 28th in community and environment.

6. Irvine, CA

Total Score = 67.83

Irvine, CA, achieved a score of 67.83 and ranked 8th in emotional and physical well-being. It was ranked 18th in community and environment and 40th in income and employment. Irvine has the fifth-lowest depression rate and the second-lowest divorce and separation rate.

