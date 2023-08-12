30 Hungriest Countries in the World

This article will discuss countries with the highest hunger rates to show the levels of global food insecurity. If you want to skip our analysis of how conflict and economic crisis are making millions starve, read 10 Hungriest Countries In The World.

Among geopolitics and economic disparities, the grim reality of food insecurity in the hungriest countries in the world remains one of the most unresolved issues. According to the World Food Programme, hunger has never reached such devastating levels since 1963.

The number of malnourished people in 2021 was 828 million, while those suffering from acute hunger stood at 193 million, according to the Global Report On Food Crisis 2022. The comprehensive study found that the number of people facing extreme hunger rose by 40 million between 2020 and 2021.

As per the Global Hunger Index 2022, 35 nations have serious hunger levels. If we talk about the hungriest regions in the world, surprisingly, South Asia has now taken over Africa south of the Sahara in a span of 2 years. In 2020, South Asia's GHI (Global Hunger Index) score was 26, which has now risen to 27.4. Contrarily, Sub-Saharan Africa's GHI in 2020 was 27.8, now dropped to 27. Notably, if a country's GHI scores provide a way to compare the state of hunger among different countries and regions. The GHI score is a number between 0 and 100, with 0 being the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 being the worst.

The scores are categorized into levels of hunger severity as follows:

Low (0-9.9)

Moderate (10-19.9)

Serious (20-34.9)

Alarming (35-49.9)

Extremely Alarming (50 and above)

Based on this ranking system, 10 countries have alarming high hunger levels as of current, with millions facing extreme food insecurity and even more going through malnutrition. As food security and comfortable living, in general, are directly related to financial status, know which nations have it hard by reading 40 Countries With Highest Rates Of Poverty.

Story continues

How Can Advancements In The Food Sector Reduce Hunger?

Such high hunger rates are alarmingly set against the backdrop of an ever-growing global food production system. While advanced agrochemicals developed by companies like Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE:CTVA) have helped farmers increase crop yield and overcome plant diseases, irresponsible food handling can very much nullify these changes. Think of all the wasted food products, which are a fruit of the labor of farmers, agrochemical companies like Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) and Corteva, Inc (NYSE:CTVA), and massive supply chains, reaching the malnourished countries and not going to dumps. This is one massive change that is required to deal with the global hunger crisis.

But instead, the world's population throws away approximately one-third of all food produced, amounting to nearly 1.3 billion tonnes annually. This dichotomy speaks to a systemic problem of distribution and reveals a void that can be filled by entrepreneurial solutions. Hunger-stricken nations are often synonymous with those bearing the brunt of economic impoverishment, so they serve as untapped markets yearning for innovation.

In this aspect, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a notable name whose smart equipment aids in the efficient planting and harvesting of crops. These changes can indirectly increase food production and help small farmers get self-sufficient. As climate-smart harvesting techniques and kitchen gardening are crucial in hunger-stricken countries, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) can bank on this opportunity by empowering small-medium scale farmers.

Since Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) operates on a global scale, it can reach regions where climate and resource shortages are intense. Likewise, Corteva, Inc (NYSE:CTVA) and Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) develop and sell seed varieties for a broad range of crops. These companies invest heavily in genetic research to produce seeds that have higher yield potentials, are more resistant to pests and diseases, and can thrive in diverse environmental conditions.

The premise is profound, as prioritizing sustainable agricultural practices and connecting producers directly to these underserved consumers can fix the broken food supply chain. However, remedying this pressing humanitarian challenge requires a detailed understanding of the socio-political landscapes of the world's hungriest countries.

Top 25 Agrochemical Companies in the World are proactive about research and development to advance the agriculture sector; learn more about them in this insightful article.

Let's now discuss countries struggling with famine, even in 2023.

30 Hungriest Countries in the World

30 Hungriest Countries in the World

Our Methodology

We graded countries with the highest hunger rates based on two primary metrics: Their Global Hunger Index 2022 Score score and humanitarian aid received by these countries for hunger relief. The Global Hunger Index is a peer-reviewed annual report released as a joint publication of Concern Worldwide (an Irish humanitarian organization) and Welthungerhilfe (a German humanitarian organization). This annual report ranks countries according to the following four key indicators:

Undernourishment

Child wasting (height-to-weight ratio)

Child stunting (height-to-age ratio)

Child mortality (related to inadequate nutrition).

We picked the 30 worst-scoring countries from this index to build up our list. Then, we referred to the World Bank's data on net official development assistance received by these countries. We averaged the said nations' Global Hunger Index (GHI) score and the aid they have received to find the 30 hungriest countries in the world.

Supporting sources for this study included the WFP Global Report On Food Crisis 2022 and UN FAO's report 'The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2022', among others.

Based on our findings, here are the world's malnutrition hotspots:

30. Comoros

Composite Ranking: 30

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 26.9

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $152 million

Comoros struggles with hunger because of its limited arable land and frequent natural disasters. Overfishing can also worsen the issue as it affects local marine resources. Notably, the country's 48.5% population is multidimensionally poor, so naturally, undisturbed access to food is difficult for them.

29. Republic Of Congo

Composite Ranking: 29

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 28.1

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $193 million

Political instability and recurring conflicts have disrupted agricultural activities in the Republic of Congo. Infrastructure challenges and underdeveloped markets make food distribution problematic. Also, 35.4% of people in the country are living in extreme poverty.

28. Guinea-Bissau

Composite Ranking: 28

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 30.8

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $166.4 million

A 2010 International Fund For Agricultural Development survey found that 69.3% of people in Guinea-Bissau were poor, of which 33% lived in extreme poverty. The country's hunger crisis stems from political instability as it hinders farming. Also, price fluctuations greatly affect the nation's economy since it heavily relies on cashew exports.

27. Timor-Leste (East Timor)

Composite Ranking: 27

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 30.6

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $252 million

Periodic droughts coupled with infertile soil make farming a challenge in Timor-Leste The nation's recent history of conflict, where it gained independence after a long span of colonization, has left its mark on infrastructure and agricultural development.

26. Papua New Guinea

Composite Ranking: 26

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 26.5

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $1.181 billion

Hunger in Papua New Guinea comes from difficult terrains and the great dispersion of communities. Eventually, transportation and food distribution are intensive in the country. As 39.7% of people in PNG live in extreme poverty as of 2023, it's no wonder it's amongst the 30 hungriest countries in the world.

25. Lesotho

Composite Ranking: 25

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 32.4

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $177 million

Like Comoros, Lesotho also has limited arable land as most of its topography consists of mountainous. Therefore, high-yielding agriculture is not possible in the country. Economic dependency on South Africa increases the nation's vulnerability to external shocks. Other major issues in the country are unemployment and high rates of HIV/AIDS.

24. Rwanda

Composite Ranking: 24

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 27.2

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $1.314 billion

Rwanda has the 9th highest poverty rate in the world, standing at 52% in 2023. Despite making significant strides to come out of the ditches post-genocide, Rwanda's high population density and limited fertile land are big challenges.

23. Sierra Leone

Composite Ranking: 23

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 31.5

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $696 million

Sierra Leone's hunger issues are rooted in a history of civil war, which devastated infrastructure and agricultural practices. Although peace prevails in the country now, recovery is slow and massive changes are needed for the country to capitalize on its population. Sierra Leone's GDP per capita stands are $461.4, as per current records.

22. Pakistan

Composite Ranking: 22

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 26.1

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $2.698 billion

Although Pakistan is among the major economies, unemployment and inflation are huge struggles for the common man in the country. Pakistan faces hunger (or food insecurity, to be more precise) because of water scarcity, frequent floods, and an increasing population. While agriculture is a major part of the economy, these challenges have made it difficult for many to secure sufficient food.

21. Zambia

Composite Ranking: 21

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 29.3

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $1.070 billion

Zambia's food insecurity arises from erratic rainfall patterns that damage crop yields. The country's economic challenges and high poverty rates limit many households' ability to access or afford adequate nutrition. As of current, Zambia's GDP is $29.272 billion, while the country's poverty rate is 61.4%.

20. Guinea

Composite Ranking: 20

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 33.4

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $586 million

Guinea faces hunger challenges from political unrest and underdeveloped agricultural practices. The nation's mining-dependent economy sometimes diverts attention from agriculture, so there is limited investment in the sector. Other issues adding fuel to the fire are low human capital levels that result in 21.8% of households being food insecure.

19. Haiti

Composite Ranking: 19

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 32.7

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $946 million

As per the United Nations World Food Program, 4.7 million people in Haiti face severe hunger. The primary drivers of food challenges in the country are political unrest, gang conflicts, and extreme weather events like earthquakes and hurricanes. Combined with deforestation and soil erosion, these calamities have a lasting impact.

18. Nigeria

Composite Ranking: 18

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 27.3

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $3.357 billion

The per capita GDP in Nigeria is $2184, which is still not enough, given the high inflation rates. IRegional conflicts in the country's northeastern part cause mass displacements and affect local agriculture. The militant activities of groups like Boko Haram can also disrupt farming.

17. Chad

Composite Ranking: 17

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 37.2

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $722 million

Per capita GDP in Chad stands at a mere $716.8, as per the World Bank. Moreover, 30.9% of people in the country live in extreme poverty and face hunger. The harsh desert climate also makes agriculture less rewarding and more resource-intensive. Internal conflicts and hosting refugees from neighboring nations place additional strain on the country's limited food resources.

16. India

Composite Ranking: 16

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 29.1

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $3.118 billion

Seeing the world's 5th largest economy among the hungriest countries in the world might be surprising, but since India is not a welfare state, a fraction of its population deals with hunger. To cope with this gap, the country received $3.118 billion as humanitarian aid in 2021. Economic inequalities mean many families can't afford sufficient nutrition despite available food stocks.

15. Zimbabwe

Composite Ranking: 15

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 34.9

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $974 million

Zimbabwe's political and economic turmoil over the years has severely impacted its agricultural sector and made around 39.8% population live in poverty. Land reforms, often executed without proper planning, mean reduced productivity, which translates to hunger.

14. Niger

Composite Ranking: 14

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 32.6

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $1.77 billion

Niger's per capita GDP is $533, and 50.6% of its people survive on less than $2.15 a day. Rapid population growth strains available resources as Niger comes 3rd amongst countries with the highest rates of population growth.

13. Central African Republic

Composite Ranking: 13

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 44

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $652 million

The Central African Republic's ongoing internal conflicts displace communities and disrupt farming and food distribution. Insecurity hampers humanitarian aid efforts, even though the country received $652 million in aid as per the latest records. Unsurprisingly, the Central African Republic has the 2nd highest poverty rate globally.

12. Ethiopia

Composite Ranking: 12

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 27.6

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $3.785 billion

Armed conflict in Ethiopia makes people face hunger challenges, which are further worsened by erratic rainfall and drought conditions. The country's highland topography means there is limited agriculture, and even if crops are planted, droughts don't let the people enjoy enough yield.

11. Sudan

Composite Ranking: 11

Global Hunger Index 2022 Score: 28.8

Humanitarian Aid in 2021: $3.765 billion

Intercommunal violence, floods, and inflation are said to be the biggest reasons for hunger in Sudan. For instance, the Darfur crisis, in particular, has had devastating impacts on agriculture and food distribution in Sudan. Also, the country's vast size and varied climate don't sit well with consistent food production.

Click to continue reading 10 Hungriest Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles

Disclosure: None. 30 Hungriest Countries in the World is originally published at Insider Monkey.