30 of the largest cities in the world by population

As of 2024, there are over 8 billion people in the world. According to the United Nations, this number will see an increase of almost 2 billion by 2050, and by the mid-2080s, it can go as high as 10.4 billion people. In the mid-twentieth century, the total world population was nearly three times less than the number at which it stands today. In other words, Earth was home to 2.5 billion people in 1950, and nearly 70 years later, it grew to 8 billion.

But what do these numbers really mean? The global population can sound like an abstract concept to many. So, to wrap your mind around the concept, think of a football stadium, like the Michigan Stadium. Officially, the stadium has the capacity to host a crowd of 107,601 people. Now, if you are one of the spectators at this stadium, and if all 107,601 people showed up, the seats would still be full. If there were a few thousand more spectators, it would be only slightly more congested. However, if you added another 100,000 more people, there would neither be any seats left nor any room for anyone to move, given that the ground is a no-go zone.

This addition of people beyond the capacity of the land is exactly what’s happening to the world right now, and why overpopulation is such an incredibly important issue. While the Earth is huge, its resources are slowly but surely running out. World Resources Institute estimates that food production will have to grow by 50% to sustain the global population by 2050. It might look easy on the surface -- that is until you realize that 40% of the land has become too degraded for agricultural production, and as the UN shows, 90% of the world's topsoil faces risk by 2050 due to unsustainable agricultural practices. You can read more on this in our piece on the 12 most advanced countries in agricultural technology.

While population growth is a global issue that needs to be carefully navigated, it is also an opportunity for some business owners. According to Michigan State University’s report on the subject, population growth is economic growth. So, whether it is a country or a city, a large population generally equates to an economically prosperous region. For example, in India — the world’s most populous country in 2024 — various multinational corporations have realized the potential of competing in the markets in India. These MNCs realize that the country has a high demand for goods and services, and they have a great opportunity to make profits out of it. Note that a country or a city with a large population not only provides a large consumer base but can also provide for an equally large workforce.

Some of the top leading multinational corporations, like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), have made huge investments in India for these very reasons.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), an American multinational technology company, debuted in India in June 2013. Now, with over 100,000 employees across the country, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s operations are not only limited to e-commerce but also span across Amazon Web Services, Amazon Payments, Amazon Music, and more. In June 2023, the company announced to take its investment to $26 billion by 2030 across verticals.

Similarly, in 2020, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) also committed to invest around $10 billion through equity investments and tie-ups in India over the next five to seven years. Last year, in June, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced plans to open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, which is a substantial investment for the country’s fintech market.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) came to India in 1990 and expanded its operations across 10 cities in India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi, employing over 20,000 workers. Recently, the CEO of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Satya Nadella, announced plans to invest in training 2 million people with artificial intelligence (AI) skills in the country by 2025. While the country offers a large consumer base, it has also become a leading hub for technology, attracting significant investments by these technology companies.

Our Methodology

For our list of the 30 largest cities in the world by population, we have considered the cities with a population of 500,000 or above. For that, we consulted the 19th Annual Demographia World Urban Areas, which was released in August 2023, for the latest population data for each country. We then arranged the most populated cities in the world in order of their population, ranking the top 30 in ascending order of their population count. Note that the report measured the populations in urban areas of the largest cities instead of measuring by the official city limits or metropolitan statistical areas.

30. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo

Population: 13,493,000

Kinshasa, the capital city of the Democratic Republic of Congo, is best known for its culture and music. Home to over 13 million residents, Kinshasa is a melting pot of traditions, where the rhythmic beats of Congolese rumba echo, along with the Congo River, one of the world’s greatest rivers, adds to its dynamic spirit.

29. Lahore, Pakistan

Population: 13,504,000

Lahore, with a population of over 13.5 million, and a population density of 14,285 people per square kilometer, is not only one of the largest cities in the world by population, but also the most polluted. (See also: 40 Most Polluted Cities in the World in 2024) The city’s rapid growth and especially the transport sector are major factors in its high pollution.

28. Istanbul, Turkey

Population: 14,441,000

Istanbul is a major city in Turkey and is also the 28th most populous in the world today. It has a population density of 9,816 people per square kilometer and a built-up land area of 1,471 sq. kilometers. Istanbul is known around the world for its beautiful historic architecture, culture, scenic views, and lots of friendly cats.

27. Lagos, Nigeria

Population: 14,540,000

Ranked 27th, Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city, sprawling inland from the Gulf of Guinea across Lagos Lagoon. It has a population density of 5,625 per square kilometer.

26. Osaka, Japan

Population: 14,916,000

Osaka is Japan’s second-largest city by population and has a population density of 4,939 people per square kilometer. It is a popular tourist destination and is best known for its famous attractions like Osaka Castle, and Universal Studios Japan. The city is also known for its tasty street foods, especially Takoyaki and Stewed beef tendon (doteyaki).

25. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Population: 14,953,000

Ho Chi Minh City is the largest financial city of Vietnam and the 25th largest city by population in the world. It is known for its vibrant street markets, appetizing food, old French regional architecture, and the active Saigon River that runs through it. The city's geography is defined by rivers and canals.

24. Chengdu, China

Population: 15,016,000

Ranked 24th Chengdu, is the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province. It is world-famous for its giant pandas, cultural diversity, spicy hot pot alongside multiple other dishes of Sichuan cuisine, and unique performances including acrobatics, face-changing, fire-spitting, and illusionists in the Sichuan Opera.

23. Bangalore, India

Population: 15,257,000

Bangalore, also known as Bengaluru, is known for its nightlife, parks, vibrant cultural location, pleasant climate, and thriving IT industry. It is the nation’s leading IT exporter, and is nicknamed the “IT Capital of India”, or "Silicon Valley of India."

22. Johannesburg, South Africa

Population: 15,551,000

Johannesburg is South Africa’s biggest city and the 22nd most populated city in the world; it has a population density of 3,849 people per square kilometer. Johannesburg is known for its busy city life, where cultural diversity and art go hand in hand.

21. Los Angeles, United States

Population: 15,587,000

Los Angeles is a large city in Southern California and is home to many Hollywood stars. With a population of 15,587,000 people and a population density of crowded, with 2,253 people per square kilometer, LA is one of the most densely populated cities in the US, alongside being the second largest city in the US by population. LA is also the 13th most polluted city in the U.S.

20. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Population: 15,748,000

Buenos Aires is best known for its dynamic culture and tango. In December 2023, the city made headlines as thousands of Buenos Aires residents marched in protest against President Javier Milei’s drastic economic measures. The city has a built-up land area of 3,437 square km., and it ranks 20th among the most populated cities in the world.

19. Shenzhen, China

Population: 17,778,000

Shenzhen, China’s high-tech hub, is known for its rapid growth and innovation — Shenzhen is to China what Bangalore is to India. With a population of 17,778,000 and a population density of 9,834 people per square kilometer, Shenzhen is China’s fourth most populated city, and the world’s 19th largest city by population. It is home to several small manufacturers and software companies and is known for its towering skyscrapers, bustling markets, and lush parks.

18. Moscow, Russia

Population: 17,878,000

Ranked 18th, Moscow is famous for its rich history and landmarks like the Red Square and St. Basil’s Cathedral. It’s also known for the Kremlin, a huge complex that includes palaces and cathedrals. The city’s culture, arts, and performances, like ballets and circuses, make it a lively city.

17. Beijing, China

Population: 18,883,000

Beijing, the capital of China, is known for its opulent palaces, temples, parks, gardens, tombs, walls, and gates. It is one of the most important tourist destinations in the world and is nicknamed as the city that never sleeps. In Beijing, entertainment, commerce, and dining are ever-vibrant. The city is renowned for its mix of old and modern life, offering a variety of experiences, from traditional hutongs to contemporary art districts.

16. Bangkok, Thailand

Population: 18,884,000

Bangkok, Thailand’s capital and a city of contrasts, is one of the most populous cities in the world. It is known for its vibrant street life and cultural landmarks. It’s a place where tradition meets modernity, with bustling markets and majestic temples.

15. Dhaka, Bangladesh

Population: 19,134,000

Dhaka, the bustling capital of Bangladesh, is home to well over 19 million people. It is also the 19th most polluted city in the world, and the high population count perhaps has a significant role to play in this. Despite the high pollution levels, Dhaka remains a center of commerce and culture in Bangladesh, with a history that stretches back to the Mughal Empire.

14. Karachi, Pakistan

Population: 20,249,000

A former capital of Pakistan, Karachi is now the country’s biggest city in the country and one of the top 15 largest cities in the world by population. Karachi, nicknamed the city of lights, brims with life and cultural diversity. Located at the southern tip of the country along the Arabian Sea coast, Karachi is now Pakistan’s premier industrial and financial center.

13. New York City, United States

Population: 21,396,000

Ranked 13, New York City is the largest city in the US by population and is one of the most international cities in the country. It is famed for its skyscrapers, the Empire State Building, Central Park, and the Times Square.

12. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Population: 21,486,000

Ranked 12th, São Paulo is the largest city in Brazil by population, home to over 21,486,000 people. The city is known for the São Paulo Cathedral and creative street art in Vila Madalena.

11. Kolkata, India

Population: 21,747,000

Kolkata is a densely populated city in India, with a population density of around 16,085 people per square kilometer. The city spans only 1,352 square kilometers and is known for its grand colonial architecture, art galleries, and cultural festivals.

