30 Largest Software Companies in the World by Market Cap

Software Industry Outlook

According to a report by Morningstar, the total revenue of software corporations is expected to increase by more than 10% annually through 2027. In 2024, the revenue growth will be nearly 14%. The growth is fueled by existing clients purchasing additional licenses and new models for their software and a consistent influx of new businesses and vendors. The major market trends that can lead to high growth prospects include AI, cloud computing, digital transformation, and database software. On April 25, Reuters reported that International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is set to buy HashiCorp, a software technology company specializing in cloud-based infrastructures. This acquisition will help the company expand its cloud-based software offerings. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is in a deal to buy the company for a transaction of $4.6 billion.

Companies are rapidly integrating AI functionalities in their software offerings. For instance, on April 23, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) announced its plans to introduce an AI image generation tool in its Photoshop software later in 2024. The rising competition from startups such as Midjourney, Stability AI, and OpenAI generating pictures through text prompts, is creating an opportunity for the company to enhance its products by incorporating AI into them. The company is working on the development of its very own image-generation AI, Firefly. Recently, it also released AI-driven tools in Photoshop by providing functions such as filling in and expanding part of an image.

Major Players in the Global Software Development Market

Some of the leading software services providers in the world include Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a leading cloud-based software company. On April 25, the company announced a global technology ecosystem, Salesforce Zero Copy Partner Network. This new solution by the company will provide secure bidirectional zero copy integrations with Salesforce Data Cloud, allowing it to be actioned across its Einstein 1 platform which brings data, AI, CRM, development, and security all in one platform. Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) has also introduced new offerings such as new zero copy support for open data lakes and lakehouses leveraging the Apache Iceberg open table format and zero copy support for independent software vendor (ISV) partners developing data kits.

On April 4, the software infrastructure giant, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced an eight-year strategic partnership agreement with Cloud Software Group Inc. This partnership will support the go-to-market collaboration for the Citrix virtual app and desktop platform, supporting new cloud and AI solutions development. Moreover, Cloud Software Group Inc. will commit $1.65 billion to Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud and generative AI functionalities.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is a top computer software technology company. On April 25, the company announced that it has introduced new AI capabilities within its CRM platform, Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX). These new AI offerings will allow sellers, agents, and marketers to increase deal cycles. New AI functionalities by Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will assist organizations in generating sales faster by providing automated task assistance.

With this context, let's have a look at the 30 largest software companies in the world by market cap.

30 Largest Software Companies in the World by Market Cap

A software company's engineer staring at a computer monitor with intense concentration.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 30 largest software companies in the world by market cap, we used stock screeners from FinViz and Yahoo Finance to look for public software companies under software infrastructure and software application industries. We compiled a list of companies with a market cap greater than $30 billion. Then, we looked across the internet to verify that we did not miss any company on our list. Finally, we ranked the 30 largest software companies in the world by market cap in ascending order of their market cap, as of April 26.

30 Largest Software Companies in the World by Market Cap

30. Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTC:WTKWY)

Market Cap as of April 26: $36.43 billion

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTC:WTKWY) is ranked among the largest software companies in the world by market cap. The company provides software products and services for healthcare professionals, tax and accounting, finance, and legal sectors. As of April 26, Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTC:WTKWY) is valued at $36.43 billion.

29. The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Market Cap as of April 26: $41.44 billion

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is a leading technology company, which utilizes real-time automated software technology to create customized content for its users. As of April 26, it has a market cap of $41.44 billion. The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is headquartered in California and is ranked 29th on our list.

28. Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Market Cap as of April 26: $43.93 billion

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a leading software technology company, that develops monitoring and analytics platforms for IT operations, developers, and businesses. Its monitoring and analytic platforms integrate and automate application performance and infrastructure monitoring along with log management, to deliver real-time observability of its users' technology stack. Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a market valuation of $43.93 billion, as of April 26.

27. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Market Cap as of April 26: $45.19 billion

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) is a leading software technology company, that develops fintech application solutions. The company offers payments, marketplace, and other financial solutions through its platform. As of April 26, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) has a market cap of $45.19 billion and is ranked among the largest software companies in the world by market cap.

26. Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Market Cap as of April 26: $45.86 billion

Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is a leading fintech company, offering financial services software to businesses and enterprises. Its software allows using mobile as a point-of-sale register for digital payments and other banking and financial services. Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is valued at $45.86 billion, as of April 26.

25. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Market Cap as of April 26: $46.55 billion

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) engages in the design, development, licensing, and maintenance of software products. Its portfolio of software products includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, which connects technical and business teams to optimize their time and manage work. As of April 26, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is valued at $46.55 billion.

24. Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Market Cap as of April 26: $46.81 billion

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a multinational software company, specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of software products and services. Its key products include AutoCAD, 3Ds Max, and Autodesk 360 cloud services. Its software products are also used in industries such as transportation, automotive, and industrial machinery. Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) is valued at $46.81 billion.

23. Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Market Cap as of April 26: $48.97 billion

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is ranked 23rd on our list of the largest software companies by market cap. Based in California, it is a cybersecurity company, specializing in the development of software for security solutions including firewalls, endpoint security, and intrusion detection systems. Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has a market cap of $48.97 billion, as of April 26.

22. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Market Cap as of April 26: $ 49.83 billion

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a leading software company, that delivers software platforms for big data analytics. Its key projects include Palantir Apollo, Palantir Foundry, and Palantir Gotham. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, as of April 26.

21. Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Market Cap as of April 26: $52.85 billion

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is one of the biggest software companies in the world. The company provides data storage software and analytics services. As of April 26, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has a market cap of $52.85 billion.

20. Dassault Systèmes SE (OTC:DASTY)

Market Cap as of April 26: $52.92 billion

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTC:DASTY) is ranked 20th on our list. It specializes in user-friendly 2D and 3D product development systems. Some of its key software products are CATIA, GEOVIA, DELMIA, and SIMULIA, among others. As of April 26, Dassault Systèmes SE (OTC:DASTY) is valued at $52.92 billion.

19. Roper Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP)

Market Cap as of April 26: $56.37 billion

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is a leading technology company, that engages in the design and development of verticle software and technology products. As of April 26, Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has a market valuation of $56.37 billion. It is one of the largest software companies by market cap.

18. Constellation Software Inc. (OTC:CNSWF)

Market Cap as of April 26: $56.39 billion

Constellation Software Inc. (OTC:CNSWF) is a leading software company, operating in Canada, the US, and Europe. It specializes in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses. It also engages in software licensing and maintenance services. Incorporated in 1995, Constellation Software Inc. (OTC:CNSWF) is valued at $56.39 billion.

17. Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Market Cap as of April 26: $66.32 billion

Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) is one of the largest software companies in the world by market cap. It is a cloud-based software company that provides financial management, student information systems, and human capital management systems. Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) is valued at $66.32 billion, as of April 26.

16. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Market Cap as of April 26: $73.55 billion

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is a technology company, which provides cybersecurity software solutions. Its software provides cyber attack response services, threat intelligence, and cloud workload and endpoint security. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a market cap of $73.55 billion, as of April 26.

15. Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Market Cap as of April 26: $76.85 billion

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a leading computation software company, specializing in the development of software and hardware for integrated circuits, systems on chips, electronic design automation, and circuit boards. As of April 26, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS has a market cap of $76.85.

14. Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Market Cap as of April 26: $82.93 billion

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is a design automation company, specializing in silicon design, verification, software security, and silicon intellectual property products and services. Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is one of the largest software companies in the world, and is valued at $82.93 billion.

13. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Market Cap as of April 26: $94.15 billion

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is a cybersecurity company, providing network security solutions to businesses, service providers, and government agencies. It has its operations in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. As of April 28, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) $94.15 billion.

12. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Market Cap as of April 26: $99.85 billion

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is the 12th largest software company in the world by market cap. It provides human resource management software and services across the United States. It also provides tax, compliance, and benefit administration solutions. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) has a market cap of $99.85 billion, as of April 26.

11. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Market Cap as of April 26: $143.73 billion

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is ranked 11th on our list. The company develops and manages proprietary technology applications in the US, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Its major business segments are mobility, delivery, and freight, As of April 26, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a market cap of $143.73 billion.

10. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Market Cap as of April 26: $148.60 billion

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) provides cloud computing software services to corporate clients to manage their digital workflow. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is ranked 10th on our list and is valued at $148.6 billion, as of April 26.

9. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Market Cap as of April 26: $153.21 billion

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is a leading multinational tech company, advancing in AI, automation, and cloud-based solutions. Its services include infrastructure, software, and consulting services. As of April 26, it is valued at $153.21 billion.

8. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Market Cap as of April 26: $178.22 billion

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is a leading business software company, which specializes in financial software solutions. Its key products are TurboTax, Quickbooks, and Mint. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is one of the largest software companies in the world and is valued at $178.22 billion.

7. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Market Cap as of April 26: $213.95 billion

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a renowned software company, which provides software for content, illustration, animation, and publication. Its products include Acrobat Reader, PDF, and Adobe Illustrator. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is ranked 7th on our list, with a market cap of $213.95 billion as of April 26.

6. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Market Cap as of April 26: $217.87 billion

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) provides software solutions for procurement, supply chain, finance, risk and compliance, asset management, and R&D. As of April 26, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has a market cap of $217.87 billion. It is ranked 6th on our list of the largest software companies in the world by market cap.

