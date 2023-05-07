In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 least polluted countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Least Polluted Countries in the World.

If there's one thing that can be said with certainty, it's that humanity has massively progressed over the past century. Whether it's ferrying people over the skies or churning out countless products daily through factories, the modern day world would appear nothing short of science fiction to someone who was alive during the turn of the 20th century.

However, much of this progress has come at a cost. Global emissions have grown considerably alongside this progression. Data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shows that since 1900, global emissions have grown by more than ten times. Stunningly, while between 1900 to 1970 carbon dioxide emissions grew from 500 million metric tons to roughly 3.2 billion metric tons, the true increase took place between 1970 to 2014 as the emissions stood at nearly ten billion tons. In short, seven billion of the ten billion growth in global carbon dioxide emissions took place in the four and a half decades that ended in 2014. If you're interested to find out more about global emissions by country, you can check out 20 Countries That Produce the Most Greenhouse Gases.

These changes are starting to make their mark on the global climate as well. Data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows that global temperature has increased by 1.1 degrees Celsius since the pre-industrial era and the sea level has risen by four inches since 1993. Delving deeper into the details, while a 1.1 degree rise in temperature might not appear to be much on the surface, 1970 appears to be a crucial point in human history as NASA's data shows that since then, annual temperature increases have followed a near consistent trajectory. The latest data shows that the temperature grew by 0.9 degrees in 2022, dipping slightly from 1.02 Celsius in 2020.

Story continues

So, the next question to ask is, what is the cost of these changes, and what is required to combat them? Well, on this front, investment bank Morgan Stanley believes that not only has climate change cost the world hundreds of billions of dollars, but that America has borne the brunt of the impact. Its data shows that between 2015 to 2018, the global economy lost $650 billion due to climate related disasters, with North America alone accounting for $415 billion of the losses. Building on this, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development believes that to limit global temperature increases, the world requires a whopping $6.9 trillion in annual investment in infrastructure until 2030. It adds that to limit global warming, carbon dioxide emissions have to drop by 45% over 2010 levels by 2030 and that few countries have submitted their long term low emissions strategies.

The World Bank estimates that the global infrastructure investment needs to sit at $90 trillion by 2030 if we're to combat climate change. At the same time, the organization also highlights that these investments have the potential to reap significant dividends, with $4 in return for every dollar invested. These estimates of a return from investing in environmentally friendly technologies are reiterated in a report from the New Climate Economy. This report shows that $26 trillion in returns is possible, with the potential to create 65 million new jobs by 2030 and generate $2.8 trillion in revenue simply through subsidies and carbon pricing.

Moving forward, one has to wonder what exactly are these blazing new arenas with the potential to unlock trillions of dollars in return. Since the sector is relatively nascent, there are few big players that catch media attention. However, there are countless small firms each doing their part to change the way businesses operate and to develop new technologies. For instance, Management and Engineering Services, LLC is a small company that works with other firms to enable them to streamline their operations and reduce their environmental impact. On the topic of air pollution, The Zemo Partnership, a nonprofit, works as a consultant to help other companies and organizations reduce their levels of air pollution. Another interesting firm is PCs for People which reduces electronic waste by refurbishing trashed gadgets and distributing them among low income households.

Another climate friendly industry that has caught attention lately is the carbon capture sector. Dozens of companies are also operating in this arena, with the Icelandic firm Carbfix capturing Carbon Dioxide in water and then injecting it into the Earth's surface to create minerals. The firm has optimistic plans, as it hopes to capture and store one billion tons of CO2 as soon as possible.

With these details in mind, let's take a look at some of the least polluted countries in the world.

30 Least Polluted Countries in the World

Slavko Sereda/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

In order to compile our list of the world's least polluted countries, we used data from IQAir, a real time air quality data aggregation platform. Its list covers 131 countries and territories, out of which only countries (not territories) with the lowest air pollution were selected for this article.

Least Polluted Countries in the World

30. Swiss Confederation

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 10

The Swiss Confederation is a landlocked European country. Most of its electricity is generated from hydroelectric stations, making it one of the cleanest countries on Earth.

29. Ukraine

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 9.7

Ukraine is one of the largest countries in Europe in terms of landmass. It generates vast amounts of electricity from nuclear power plants, which are pollution free.

28. Japan

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 9.1

Japan is one of the largest economies in the world and leads in technological development. Its technological edge, along with strict regulations, has made it one of the least polluted countries in the world.

27. Republic of Panama

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 9

The Republic of Panama is a North American and South American country that benefits significantly from international shipping.

26. United States of America

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.9

The United States of America is the world's largest economy and has strict controls for pollutants such as Sulfur Dioxide.

25. Republic of Nicaragua

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.9

The Republic of Nicaragua is a Central American country with a $12 billion economy.

24. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.9

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is a prosperous European nation. Like the U.S., it is also one of the least polluted countries in the world due to stringent regulations.

23. Republic of Angola

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.8

The Republic of Angola is a coastal South African country. It has a $124 billion economy and benefits from vast amounts of natural resources.

22. Denmark

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.6

Denmark is a Nordic European country that is also one of the most prosperous nations in the world with a $390 billion economy.

21. Kingdom of Cambodia

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.3

The Kingdom of Cambodia is a Southeast Asian coastal nation. It has a small $28 billion economy and generates nearly half of its energy through hydroelectric sources.

20. Principality of Liechtenstein

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.3

The Principality of Liechtenstein is one of the smallest countries in the world with an area of just 160 square kilometers.

19. Portuguese Republic

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 8.1

The Portuguese Republic is a Western European coastal nation. It generates most of its electricity from renewable sources.

18. Republic of Costa Rica

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7.9

The Republic of Costa Rica is a Central American country with a coast to the Caribbean Sea.

17. Argentine Republic

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7.7

The Argentine Republic is a South American country with a $641 billion economy and high levels of human development.

16. Republic of Ireland

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7.5

The Republic of Ireland is a prosperous European country with a high GDP per capita. It has one of the highest per capita power generation from wind.

15. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7.4

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is a landlocked Western European country with a GDP per capita of $135,046.

14. Canada

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7.4

Canada is a North American country that is one of the least polluted nations in the world due to efforts that have reduced pollution from cars, power plants, and other sources.

13. Plurinational State of Bolivia

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7.3

The Plurinational State of Bolivia is a landlocked country in South America.

12. Republic of Suriname

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7

The Republic of Suriname is another South American country. Most of its exports come from gold, along with other products such as wood.

11. Kingdom of Norway

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 7

The Kingdom of Norway is a developed Nordic European country. It generates nearly all of its electricity from hydroelectric sources, making it one of the cleanest countries on Earth.

10. Kingdom of Sweden

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 6.2

The Kingdom of Sweden is another prosperous Nordic country and most of its electricity is generated from biomass or hydroelectric plants.

9. Belize

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 5.6

Belize is a Central American country with a $2.7 billion GDP.

8. Principality of Andorra

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 5.4

The Principality of Andorra is one of the smallest nations in the world with a population of less than a hundred thousand people.

7. Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 5.1

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is a Caribbean island nation with a $29 billion economy.

6. Finland

Annual average PM2.5 concentration (μg/m³): 5

Finland is a Nordic country that produces most of its electricity from renewable sources.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Least Polluted Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Least Polluted Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.