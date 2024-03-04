$30 million substance abuse treatment center could come to Milwaukee. It needs city ok

Meta House Inc. plans to develop a residential substance abuse treatment facility on a parking lot at a former Miller Brewing Co. office building in Milwaukee's Piggsville neighborhood.

A $30 million residential treatment facility for women recovering from substance abuse would be built on Milwaukee's near west side − if it obtains city approval.

Meta House Inc. wants to develop the four-story facility at 3901 W. Bluemound Road on what's now a parking lot for a former Miller Brewing back office building − just south of the Wisconsin Avenue viaduct.

The 4.8-acre site would house Meta House's administrative offices, outpatient treatment facility and residential treatment operation with 100 beds for recovering women and their children.

That's a major expansion from Meta House's longtime base at 2625 N. Weil St. Those Riverwest operations include 35 beds for residential treatment.

More space is needed because of the devastating effects of opioid addiction in Milwaukee and other Wisconsin communities Meta House serves, said Valerie Vidal, the nonprofit group's president and chief executive officer.

"This development will allow us to serve even more clients and save more lives," Vidal said at a Feb. 8 hearing before the Milwaukee Board of Zoning Appeals.

"The expansion of this housing is very important," said Gregory Miller, a Milwaukee Fire Department captain who oversees its overdose response operations.

Milwaukee zoning board to rule March 7 on Meta House

Meta House is seeking two special use permits to operate the facility. The board is to issue a decision at its March 7 meeting.

Vidal, in an interview, said she's cautiously optimistic Meta House meets the city's criteria to obtain those permits. Meta House wants to begin construction in June and operate the new facility by the end of 2025.

Along with serving more people, the Piggsville neighborhood location would allow Meta House to own its property.

Meta House's Riverwest operations, which would relocate to the new site, include space leased in St. Casimir Roman Catholic Church's former school.

"It certainly brings more stability to own most of your real estate assets," Vidal told the Journal Sentinel.

Meta House's four-story residential substance abuse treatment center would house women and their children.

Meta House has Piggsville opponents and supporters

The board hearing included testimony from four Piggsville residents opposed to the new facility.

They cited concerns about more traffic − with the new facility to house 140 employees working three shifts.

Others say they fear an intrusion on their privacy, an increase in litter, and harmful effects on housing values.

"I am told it is a negative for new people looking to move into a quiet neighborhood," said resident Janet Haas, who said she spoke to a Realtor about the issue.

People testifying in support included six neighborhood residents. They said Meta House's investment would help combat illegal dumping, drug buys and prostitution in Piggsville − a neighborhood bordered roughly by Interstate 94, West Wisconsin Avenue, North 35th Street and the Menomonee River.

"This is going to be a huge benefit to the safety of our block," said resident John Gardner.

Others supporters included two Riverwest residents who testified Meta House has had a positive effect in that neighborhood.

"If anything, they drive crime down," said Ruth Weill.

Mayor Johnson's administration supports Meta House plan

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's Department of City Development is recommending approval. Meta House's plans meet the special use criteria of protecting public safety and health, and do not raise concerns about nearby property values or traffic impact, said Sam Leichtling, city planning manager.

Ald. Michael Murphy, whose district includes Piggsville, raised questions about whether the development would contradict the city's comprehensive near west side plan. It discourages concentrating social services facilities in that larger area.

Leichtling said there is no such concentration in the Piggsville neighborhood, which has only around 300 residents.

Much of that concentration occurs on West Wisconsin Avenue, between North 20th and North 35th streets, and on North 27th Street, between West Clybourn Street and West Highland Boulevard, said Brian Randall, Meta House's attorney.

Meta House is a good service provider, said Murphy, who in 2019 sponsored a budget amendment creating the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative.

However, he said it's reasonable for neighbors to have concerns about the proposed development.

"This is a significant change for any neighborhood," Murphy said. He also said Meta House serves people from other communities where such a development wouldn't be welcomed.

Meta House had initially considered a site at 4160 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale, which that city's Common Council approved in April.

But that building, located in a business park, ultimately was determined to be "not the right fit for the project," Vidal said.

Meta House President and Chief Executive Officer Valerie Vidal.

Ald. Murphy seeks shorter term for Meta House permits

Murphy asked the zoning board, if it approves the special use permits, to set their term for way fewer than the 30 years sought by Meta House.

In an interview, Murphy said a four-term would give neighborhood residents a better chance to raise potential concerns when the permits come up for renewal.

Murphy, who's not seeking re-election, also said it would give his successor an opportunity to raise concerns during their first term on the council.

In addition, Murphy said the zoning board should not allow the site's vacant one-story, 40,200-square-foot office building to be converted into a future substance abuse treatment facility. Meta House has no plans to use the building, Vidal told the board.

In an interview, Vidal said financing for the development would include $4.9 million Meta House received from the state's share of a 2022 opioid lawsuit settlement; a $775,000 grant from University of Wisconsin's School of Medicine and Public Health via American Rescue Plan Act funds; private philanthropy, and federal New Markets Tax Credits − which help finance new commercial buildings in lower-income neighborhoods.

Meta House's annual revenue in 2022 was $9.4 million, according to its latest annual report filed with the Internal Revenue Service. That included $4.4 million in government grants, $2.8 million in private grants and $1.4 million in Medicaid payments.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

