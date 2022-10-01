30-Year Mortgage Rate Spike In 2022 – Animated Chart
This post originally appeared on The Basis Point: 30-Year Mortgage Rate Spike In 2022 – Animated Chart
Check out this crazy chart from Freddie Mac deputy chief economist Len Kiefer. He noted on LinkedIn how he’s had to reset the axis limits continually in 2022 as the 30 year mortgage rate spike has progressed.
___
Reference:
– Freddie Mac Animated 30 year mortgage rate spike chart
