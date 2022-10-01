U.S. markets closed

30-Year Mortgage Rate Spike In 2022 – Animated Chart

Julian Hebron

This post originally appeared on The Basis Point: 30-Year Mortgage Rate Spike In 2022 – Animated Chart

Check out this crazy chart from Freddie Mac deputy chief economist Len Kiefer. He noted on LinkedIn how he’s had to reset the axis limits continually in 2022 as the 30 year mortgage rate spike has progressed.

___
Reference:

Freddie Mac Animated 30 year mortgage rate spike chart

DO YOU LIKE MONEY? GET MORE AT THE BASIS POINT®

Why It’s Good That 60,000 Home Purchase Deals Cancelled Last Month

Mortgage Rates Have Risen More In 2022 Than Any Year Since 1979: CHART

Supposedly ‘subprime’ mortgages in 2022 have top tier credit scores and 2 other safe factors

