30 Most Air Polluted Countries in the World

Air pollution is a major challenge to the environment and public health, costing us billions of dollars each year in lost productivity, healthcare costs, as well as damage to property. Moreover, air pollution contributes significantly to global warming. When pollutants are released into the atmosphere, they trap heat, which causes our planet to get warm. Things get worse when plants and trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, are damaged.

According to a report by the International Energy Agency, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from energy combustion and industrial processes grew 0.9% or 321 metric tons to reach a new-all time high of 36.8 gigatons in 2022.

Moreover, on September 8, Reuters reported that according to a study by Climate Central, around 98% of the total world’s population was exposed to higher temperatures from June to August as a result of human-induced climate change. The report also mentions that the northern hemisphere summer this year was the hottest since records began. Prolonged heat waves in North America and southern Europe caused disastrous wildfires as well as a surge in mortality rates. July 2023 has been the world’s hottest month yet on record.

Business and the Fight Against Climate Change

In one of our previous articles about countries with cleanest air, we mentioned that governments around the world are now focusing on reducing carbon emissions. More recently, on October 6, Reuters reported that in an effort that can help the US achieve its goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions this decade, the US Environmental Protection Agency introduced 2 new measures to reduce climate-warming chemicals in air conditioners and refrigerators. The government agency put out a final rule that limits the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), used in 40 types of imported and domestically manufactured foams, aerosol products, and air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pump appliances and instruments.

The fight against climate change requires urgent and transformative changes to lower the carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Consumers and investors are also increasingly demanding that companies demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and improve their reputation with stakeholders.

A number of corporations have also joined in the fight to capture and remove carbon emissions from the atmosphere. On October 2, Reuters reported that the US government has indicated its plan to purchase carbon dioxide removal (CDR) services directly, and big businesses such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are investing heavily in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies. The US Government Department of Energy had previously also allocated $3.5 billion to build four direct air capture facilities. These plants can arrest CO2 emissions in the atmosphere before burying it or using it to make industrial materials.

The report also mentions that sales in the carbon removal sector have surged. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have also purchased $200 million of carbon removals, with the potential to capture and store 800,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has pledged to acquire over 2.7 million tons of carbon removals from Ørsted A/S’s (CPH:ORSTED) wood-chip fired Asnaes power station.

The growing demand for carbon removals indicates that businesses and governments are taking climate change seriously. On September 12, Reuters reported in a separate post that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is one of the biggest companies in the world by revenue, announced its investment in direct air capture (DAC) technology, which removes emissions from the atmosphere. To meet its climate target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the e-commerce giant will purchase 250,000 tons of removal credits over 10 years from the 1PointFive direct air capture plant in Texas. The plant is being developed by the American oil company Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary. The report also mentions that in 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. 's (NASDAQ:AMZN) carbon footprint was 71.27 million metric tons. While some criticize the role of oil companies in developing plants to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, Jamey Mulligan, head of carbon neutralization science and strategy at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) said:

“We have to have massive scale very quickly, 1PointFive and Occidental have significant knowledge, expertise and workforce and experience that’s needed to scale industrial plants like this.”

Despite efforts by companies and governments around the world, carbon emissions and air pollution in some regions around the world continues to worsen. For now, let’s take a look at the 30 most air polluted countries in the world.

30 Most Air Polluted Countries in the World

Methodology

In this article, we have ranked the 30 most air polluted countries in the world. To rank the most air polluted countries in the world, we consulted the IQAir World Air Quality Ranking. This database provided us with a list of countries and information on the annual average measured concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5). PM2.5 is widely available and considered the most hazardous air pollutant impacting human health. PM2.5 is measured by micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³). We used data available for the latest year in their dataset, which is for the year 2022. We then narrowed down our selection to rank the top 30 most air polluted countries in the world based on their annual average PM2.5 concentration. The 30 most air polluted countries in the world are listed below in ascending order.

30 Most Air Polluted Countries in the World

30. Vietnam

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 27.2

First up on our list of 30 most air polluted countries in the world is Vietnam. Poor air quality in Vietnam is a result of urbanization, crop burning, dust from construction, and most importantly vehicular emissions.

29. Laos

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 27.6

Laos is a country in Southeast Asia. Laos doesn’t have a large number of heavy industries and electricity is produced by hydropower. However, high levels of air pollution is caused by waste burning, burning scrubland for hunting, clearing land for crop growing, as well as dust and sand.

28. Mongolia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 29.5

Bordered by China to the south and Russia to the north, Mongolia is a landlocked country in East Asia known for vast, rugged expanses and nomadic culture. However, urbanization, burning of organic matter as well as coal-burning stoves in Mongolia, have all played a major role in polluting the air.

27. Ghana

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 30.2

Ghana, a country in West Africa, is home to miles of sandy beaches as well as lush forests. Unfortunately, the country has a waste management problem. Main causes of air pollution in Ghana include solid fuel combustion for cooking, waste burning, vehicle emissions, and dust.

26. Indonesia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 30.4

Indonesia is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia, and is best known for its jungles and beaches. However, because of factories, coal-fired power plants and traffic congestion, Indonesia has poor air quality.

25. China

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 30.6

China is one of the largest and most populated countries in the world, and it ranks among the top 30 most air polluted countries in the world. Coal for electricity generation has been the main source of air pollution in China. Coal-powered industries, which are playing a major role in China’s economic development, have increasingly contributed to poor air quality in the country.

24. Kyrgyzstan

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 31.1

Known for its stunning mountain ranges, Kyrgyzstan is a landlocked country in Central Asia. However, dust and the massive amount of coal used in Kyrgyzstan greatly damages air quality. Unfortunately, brown coal, which is a cheaper option in the country, has a higher ash content and causes more pollution than other types of coal.

23. Ethiopia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 31.3

Ethiopia, in the Horn of Africa, is a rugged, landlocked country. Main causes of poor air quality in Ethiopia include factories, construction activities, vehicular emissions, burning stubble and fossil fuels as well as wildfires.

22. Armenia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 31.4

Known for its beautiful landscapes, Armenia is a landlocked country in West Asia. However, vehicular emissions, urban development, mines and industrial emissions, all have contributed to air pollution in Armenia, which ranks at the number 22 spot on our list of 30 most air polluted countries in the world.

21. Iran

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 32.5

Iran, also known as Persia, is a country in the Middle East. Vehicle emissions contribute greatly to the poor air quality in Iran. Other causes include refinery operations, and industrial emissions.

20. Uzbekistan

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 33.5

Known for its ancient cities and amazing nature, Uzbekistan is a country in Central Asia. However, according to recent reported data, Uzbekistan now ranks among the top 20 most air polluted countries in the world. Burning of coal and massive use of outdated automobiles amongst the population contributes significantly to the air pollution. Other causes include fumes from power plants, factories, and other industrial areas.

19. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 33.6

Located in the Balkans, Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country in southeastern Europe. The country’s reliance on burning wood and coal for heat, outdated diesel vehicles for transportation, and coal to generate electricity, all contribute to poor air quality.

18. Nigeria

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 36.9

Home to many natural landmarks and wildlife reserves, Nigeria is a country in West Africa. However, vehicles with old engines and harmful emissions as well as firewood, coal, and open waste burning all damage Nigeria’s environment with air pollutants.

17. Uganda

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 39.6

Uganda is a country in East Africa with a diverse landscape. However, urbanization and population growth is driving air pollution in the country. Vehicular and industrial emissions, trash burning, biomass-fueled cookstoves, and dust are all contributing to air pollution in Uganda.

16. Nepal

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 40.1

Nepal is a landlocked country in South Asia, and it ranks among the poorest countries in the world as well. Vehicle emissions, open waste burning, emissions from brick kilns or factories, and road dust are the main causes of air pollution in Nepal.

15. Saudi Arabia

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 41.5

Saudi Arabia is the largest country in the Middle East. The country is largely dependent on its production of oil. However, oil production, vehicular emissions, and urban activities in major cities all contribute greatly to the poor air quality in Saudi Arabia, which ranks among the top most air polluted countries in the world.

14. Qatar

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 42.5

Qatar is a country in the Middle East, where the energy sector is the most damaging to air quality because of the huge contributions of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. Other causes of air pollution in Qatar include dust storms and vehicular emissions.

13. Rwanda

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 44

Rwanda is a landlocked country in Central Africa. The use of wood and charcoal for cooking, vehicular emissions, as well as dust storms and wildfires are all significant sources of air pollutants in Rwanda.

12. Sudan

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 44.6

Sudan is a country in Northeast Africa that ranks at the number 12 spot in our list of 30 most air polluted countries in the world. Cement manufacturing, waste burning, vehicle emissions, and oil production and processing all contribute to the poor air quality in Sudan.

11. United Arab Emirates

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 45.9

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a country in the Middle East. Vehicular emissions, industrial activities, construction sites, and dust storms are all major contributors to the air pollution in UAE.

10. Tajikistan

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 46

Tajikistan is a landlocked country in Central Asia that ranks among the top most air polluted countries in the world. The industrial and vehicle emissions add greatly to air pollution in Tajikistan.

9. Egypt

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 46.5

Egypt is a country located on two continents, Africa and Asia, spanning the regions of North Africa and the Middle East. Major sources of air pollutants in Egypt include dust, high emissions, and the open burning of solid organic waste material.

8. India

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 53.3

India is a country in South Asia, and ranks among the largest countries in the world by area. Dust and construction as well as waste burning all contribute greatly to the air pollution in India.

7. Kuwait

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 55.8

Kuwait is a country in the Middle East, with huge oil reserves. However, the country’s oil industry, burning of fossil fuels, as well as the extraction, drilling, and fracking, all play a role in damaging the quality of air in Kuwait.

6. Burkina Faso

Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration (μg/m³): 63

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa. In Burkina Faso, energy mainly comes from burning biomass such as firewood and charcoal. Biomass burning is a major source of particle pollution, and so it comes as no surprise that Burkina Faso ranks high among the most air polluted countries in the world.

