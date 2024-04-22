In this article, we shall discuss the 30 most beautiful college campuses in the US. To skip our detailed analysis of the global architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, go directly and see 10 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the US.

Accelerating Growth in AEC: An Analysis

The global architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry was valued at more than $10.05 billion in 2023 and is slated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2032, reaching about $24.4 billion by the end of the forecast period. Bringing in revenues of $12 trillion annually, the AEC industry is one of the biggest industries in the world. As noted by McKinsey, traditionally, the industry has been one of the slowest when it comes to digitization and innovation. However, a strong global demand for improved infrastructure, particularly when it comes to some of the most beautiful college campuses in the US, shortage of skilled labor, and increased stakeholder pressure for data transparency and integration are fueling top players in the AEC industry to accelerate digital adoption.

Caterpillar Inc. (

NYSE:CAT), AECOM (

NYSE:ACM), and

Vulcan Materials Company (

to accelerate digital adoption. As a result, the AEC tech ecosystem has attracted exorbitant amounts of investment and a tidal wave of start-up launches. Between 2020 and 2022, a projected $50 billion was invested in AEC tech, more than 85% higher than previous years. Furthermore, during the same period, the number of tech deals in the industry grew by more than 30% to 1229. However, despite such an optimistic outlook, it is pertinent to note that the AEC tech industry still lags behind other established software markets like logistics, manufacturing, and agriculture in terms of scale and maturity, as it simply does not comprise enough scale-ups and startups suited to its size. Furthermore, fragmentation amongst AEC consumers, low IT spending, and entrenched analog operational capacities have clogged the industry's ability to record efficient growth. To read more on the AEC industry, check out our coverage of the 20 Countries With The Best Architecture.

A survey by McKinsey outlines investment trends which are facilitating the digitization of the industry and suggests how AEC tech companies can navigate systemic challenges to record sustainable and efficient growth. One of the major investment trends facilitating growth in the AEC tech industry is a combination of supply-and-demand factors. As global demand for long-term construction, especially of some of the most beautiful college campuses in the US, persists owing to frequent stimuli by governments, the shortage of skilled workers is hampering growth as increased amounts of workers retire or leave the industry to pursue better prospects elsewhere. The US has more than 400,000 vacancies in AEC in 2024, compared to 300,000 in 2019. The UK on the other hand has nearly doubled vacancies since 2019. Therefore, in order to bridge this gap between supply and demand, the AEC industry is gravitating towards digitization solutions to ramp up productivity. This wave of digitization is supplemented by regulatory changes. For instance, the Building Safety Act in the UK compels companies to integrate a digital ledger of all building data for newer residential buildings.

NYSE:CAT), AECOM (

NYSE:ACM), and

Vulcan Materials Company (

to integrate a digital ledger of all building data for newer residential buildings. To read more on players dominating the AEC market, check out our coverage of the 20 Largest Construction Companies in the World.

This, in turn, has led to investor sentiment to skyrocket as an increased number of investors gravitate towards AEC tech's prospects to fundamentally alter the fabric of the AEC industry and redistribute value pools at scale. The survey predicts this trend to persist, as more than 77% of respondents expect greater investments in AEC tech while 64% predict higher returns relative to other verticals. Moreover, late-stage venture capital in total AEC tech investment amounted to more than $11.5 billion between 2020 and 2023, more than three times the investment in 2017 to 2019. As mergers and acquisitions continue to amount for the largest source of funding for AEC tech start-ups, the growth of the industry is brought to light by the fact that the median deal size and post-money valuation in the industry has doubled since 2019. Another major trend which has stood the test of time is the fact that AEC tech companies were opting for multiple use cases to deal with consumer pain points. However, in 2024, this trend has only exacerbated, and the consumer demand of interoperability, through either virtual platforms or one-stop-shop solutions, has continued to skyrocket, especially when it comes to the most beautiful college campuses in the US.

However, companies like Caterpillar Inc. (

NYSE:CAT), AECOM (

NYSE:ACM), and

Vulcan Materials Company (

are still having to navigate certain obstacles to scale AEC tech investments, primarily due to consumer fragmentation. With the average AEC company employing less than ten people and the average project comprising various different suppliers and contractors, sales growth can be labor intensive and incredibly slow. Furthermore, companies are hesitant on spending on AEC tech whilst the capacity for investment remains constrained. The industry has low margins and is navigating complex economic headwinds, including materials cost inflation. Moreover, the average IT spending for AEC companies stands at about 2% of the revenue, compared with 3 to 5% across industry lines. Despite the fact that ROI can be substantial, top players in the AEC game have not been particularly efficient in quantifying benefits.

Scaling the AEC Tech Industry: An Overview

According to McKinsey, AEC companies which are able to navigate the aforementioned obstacles effectively can unlock enormous potential via a consumer base which towers over most other industries. In this vein, investors are increasingly looking for companies which can develop and pursue an enormous total addressable market and implement bold visions in order to optimize outcomes for large chunks of the market. Having a clearly defined vision is instrumental in attracting talent, investors and customers, and allows companies to improve upon their productivity objectives by realigning towards a constant North Star. Furthermore, having a ambitious vision necessitates players to be thinking about the entire AEC ecosystem and locking steps with other companies to create a seamless user experience and unlock broader value for more consumers.

Companies like Caterpillar Inc. (

NYSE:CAT), AECOM (

NYSE:ACM), and

Vulcan Materials Company (

must also divest substantial investment in finding the right product fit, which in turn, is a critical part of the investment decision-making process. Since consumer requirements tend to vary across different segments, companies need to reserve their focus to a selected group of segments, be it architects, subcontractors, or distributors. Companies are also looking to sharpen market focus by investing in a network of customers and collaborators. Successful players do this by capitalizing on their investors' networks. Companies are also looking to integrate flexibility into their processes and shifting their product proposition by responding to shifts in market sentiment and evolving to optimize the product fit accordingly.

Most Beautiful College Campuses in the US

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 30 most beautiful college campuses in the US, we decided to undertake a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources like education blogs, news articles, and Reddit threads (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7). We then shortlisted more than 60 college campuses which appeared most frequently during our research. Since beauty is an incredibly multifaceted and complex phenomenon, we established a three-pronged criteria to measure the beauty of each campus; the criteria is premised on each campus' architectural style (20 points), landscaping (15 points), and natural surroundings (10 points). We then proceeded to award each campus a cumulative score according to the aforementioned criteria and selected 30 campuses which scored the highest points. Subsequently, we ranked each entry based on the total points scored, from lowest to highest. Where there was a tie, we broke it based on the quality of architectural style.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years ( see the details here ). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

To read more on some architectural marvels of the world, check out our article on the 11 Architectural Wonders of the World.

30 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the US

30. Colgate University, New York

Insider Monkey's Score: 15

Located on 575 acres of land in Hamilton Village, Colgate University is primarily known for its sugar maples and red oaks. Most of the buildings are made of stone and follow a similar design for uniformity.

29. St. Olaf College, Minnesota

Insider Monkey's Score: 15

Popularly known as “The Hills”, St. Olaf College is surrounded by wetlands, woodlands, and tall grass. The college was designed by Edward Sovik, who is not only a renowned architect by also a professor at St. Olaf College.

28. Mount Holyoke College, Massachusetts

Insider Monkey's Score: 16

Designed by a renowned architecture firm, Olmsted and Sons, Mount Holyoke College is home to lakes, waterfalls, riding trails, and a botanic garden. Fidelia Nash Field Gate, Mount Holyoke College Botanic Garden, and Williston Library are some of the most notable structures on campus.

27. Pepperdine University, California

Insider Monkey's Score: 16

With a majestic view of the Pacific Ocean, Pepperdine University is one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. The campus is also home to statues, gardens, a chapel, and numerous duck ponds.

26. Dartmouth College, New Hampshire

Insider Monkey's Score: 17

The Baker-Berry Library, a 200-foot tower at Dartmouth College, is one of the most iconic and beautiful structures on the campus. The architectural style of the campus is a blend of mid-century modern architecture and Georgian Colonial style.

25. UCLA, California

Insider Monkey's Score: 18

Initially, UCLA only had four buildings that were inspired by the Romanesque Revival style of architecture. Over time, the university has expanded its area and now covers approximately 400 acres of land.

24. Bard College, New York

Insider Monkey's Score: 18

Showcasing work of glass and stainless steel, Bard College includes postmodern, Collegiate, and Greek Revival styles of architecture. Fisher Center for Performing Arts, Bard Hall, and Ludlow Hall are some of the places with the most aesthetic interest.

23. Florida Southern College, Florida

Insider Monkey's Score: 20

Home to the largest collection of buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Florida Southern College is one of the most beautiful college campuses in the United States. In 2012, the college was designated a National Historic Landmark.

22. Bryn Mawr College, Pennsylvania

Insider Monkey's Score: 22

Bryn Mawr College was the first college in the United States with a Collegiate Gothic style of architecture. Most of the land on the campus is covered by trees, which allows the students to relax and roam easily.

21. Flagler College, Florida

Insider Monkey's Score: 23

Located in St. Augustine, Flagler College was initially a luxury hotel. Later turned into Flagler College, the building follows the Spanish Renaissance style of architecture. Proctor Library and Ponce de Leon Hall are some of the most iconic and historic spots on the campus.

20. The College of William & Mary, Virginia

Insider Monkey's Score: 23

The second-oldest college in the United States, The College of William & Mary is named for its royal English founders. The campus is known to be colonial in style and was founded in 1693. The campus covers over 1200 acres of land.

19. Yale University, Connecticut

Insider Monkey's Score: 25

An amalgamation of Georgian-style red-brick buildings and postmodern structures, Yale University is an extremely popular and beautiful university in the United States. Founded in 1701, it is the third-oldest university in the United States.

18. Duke University, North Carolina

Insider Monkey's Score: 26

Designed by Julian Abele, one of the most popular architects in the United States, Duke University's architecture is mainly inspired by the Gothic style of architecture. Glass-walled Karl and Nasher Museum of Art are some of the most iconic structures on campus.

17. Wellesley College, Massachusetts

Insider Monkey's Score: 29

Located near Boston, Wellesley College is not only an academically challenging university but also has one of the most beautiful campuses in the United States. The college was founded in 1870 and was planned mainly by Frederick Law Olmstead Jr.

16. University of Virginia, Virginia

Insider Monkey's Score: 31

Known to be the only university in the United States designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the University of Virginia has numerous preserved buildings. Most of its buildings are inspired by the Jeffersonian style of architecture.

15. Kenyon College, Ohio

Insider Monkey's Score: 32

The Kenyon College, located in Ohio, is mainly known for its Middle Path which is lined up with huge trees that turn orange during autumn. The Victorian Gothic Ascension Hall and the Greek Revival Rosse Hall are some of the most notable buildings on the campus.

14. The University of the South, Tennessee

Insider Monkey's Score: 32

Overlooking the Tennessee Valley, The University of the South is built on 13,000-acre land. The architecture of the university is mainly inspired by the Gothic style of architecture. The campus is also surrounded by forests, lakes, and gardens.

13. Lewis & Clark College, Oregon

Insider Monkey's Score: 32

Frank Manor House, Rogers Hall, and Odell Alumni Gatehouse are some of the most iconic and beautiful buildings at the Lewis & Clark College. The campus was built in 1926 and holds a place in the National Register of Historic Places.

12. Swarthmore College, Pennsylvania

Insider Monkey's Score: 34

Located in the southwest of Philadelphia, Swarthmore College is known to be extremely beautiful. It is home to a courtyard that is devoted primarily to trees and shrubs. Its outdoor amphitheater is packed with tulip trees, allowing students to relax.

11. Vanderbilt University, Tennessee

Insider Monkey's Score: 35

Home to around 200 species of trees, Vanderbilt University is known to be a national arboretum. The university has some notable and iconic buildings, including Kirkland Hall, that add to the elegance of the campus. Vanderbilt University is number eleven on our list of the most beautiful college campuses in the US.

Click here to continue reading and see 10 Most Beautiful College Campuses in the US.

