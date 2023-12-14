In this article, we will take a look at the 30 most densely populated islands in the world. For more islands, head on over to the 5 Most Densely Populated Islands in the World.

Population density is a key metric that indicates how densely populated a specific area is, representing the number of people per unit of land area. According to Our World in Data, the global average population density in 2023 stands at 62 people per km², with considerable variation across different regions. Islands, in particular, often exhibit higher population densities compared to their geographic sizes. Notable islands with high populations include Migingo Island in Lake Victoria, East Africa, which is also the most densely populated island in Africa. Furthermore, Santa Cruz del Islote, a tiny island on the Caribbean coast of Colombia, is reported by the BBC to house five hundred people in 115 houses, occupying an area the size of a soccer field. This makes it the world's most densely populated island. Meanwhile, Monaco is the most densely populated country, with a population density of 18,343 people per km².

Several islands are remotely located, away from traditional trading routes, and are increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Many also happen to have a high degree of dependency on tourism for their economic growth. According to Forbes, six of the top ten countries dependent on tourism are island states. With tourism generating revenues of over $1 trillion globally, it represents a continually growing industry. In 2019, 27 out of 44 countries dependent on travel and tourism for over 15% of their total share of employment were islands. While tourism offers economic benefits, it also presents adverse implications for already fragile island ecosystems and influences the social structure of these islands. Both the World Tourism Organization (WTO) and the United Nations (UN) recognize these concerns as significant issues. Consequently, many islands are collaborating with the WTO to develop sustainable ecotourism as an alternative to traditional tourism models.

30 Most Densely Populated Islands in the World

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 30 most densely populated islands in the world, we consulted the Visual Capitalists’ list of the 100 biggest islands in the world. The data visualization, crafted by mapmaker David Garcia, systematically ranks the 100 largest islands globally by their respective sizes. We used the latest population estimates to rank the islands in ascending order of their population densities. It is important to note that the list excludes islands with minimal land areas, such as Santa Cruz del Islote, as obtaining the latest accurate data for such islands is challenging.

Most Densely Populated Islands in the World

30. Sardinia

Population Density: 68/km2

Land Area: 24,090 km2

The majority of Sardinia’s arable land is used for fruit and cereal cultivation. However, the arable land is limited as salty marshlands extend along the coast.

29. Bangka

Population Density: 70/km2

Land Area: 16,424km2

Bangka is one of the world’s major tin-producing centers, extracting ore from numerous riverine alluvial deposits. In addition to tin, Bangka also boasts deposits of lead, copper, tungsten, gold, iron, and manganese.

28. Ireland

Population Density: 73/km2

Land Area: 24,090km2

Ireland, situated on the westernmost edge of Europe, stands as the continent's second-largest island, following Great Britain. Ireland is also known for the production of organic cheese.

27. Crete

Population Density: 76/km2

Land Area: 8,336km2

Tourism serves as the primary source of employment on the island, with agriculture ranking as the second-largest sector. Approximately one-third of the island is arable land. Despite this limitation, Crete excels in various agricultural products, being a leading producer of olives and olive oil, vegetables, fruits, and carob beans in Greece. The island is also known for the widespread breeding of sheep and goats, contributing to the production of the famous Greek yogurt.

26. Sumbawa

Population Density: 91/km2

Land Area: 15,415 km2

The island’s agriculture is based on the cultivation of wet rice, corn, beans, tubers, coffee, and copra. Livestock like cattle, goats, and horses are also raised for both local use and export.

25. Cyprus

Population Density: 92/km2

Land Area: 9,240 km2

Major crops grown on the island include grapes, deciduous fruits, potatoes, cereal grains, vegetables, and olives. The area under Turkish occupation produces citrus fruits, wheat, barley, carrots, tobacco, and green fodder. Livestock and allied products make up about one-third of the island’s total agricultural produce.

24. Sulawesi

Population Density: 96/km2

Land Area: 186,216 km2

Sulawesi is renowned for its coral reefs and diving locations like the Togian Islands and Bunaken National Park.

23. Island of Cuba

Population Density: 105/km2

Land Area: 105,440 km2

The Cuban economy is based on agriculture, with sugarcane being the main crop. The agricultural landscape includes the cultivation of rice, potatoes, plantains, bananas, cassava, tomatoes, and corn. Export-oriented crops in Cuba consist of coffee, citrus fruits, and cacao, contributing to the country's trade activities.

22. Sumatra

Population Density: 106/km2

Land Area: 473,481 km2

Sumatra is an Indonesian island that is famed for its rugged tropical landscape and diverse wildlife. The island has a population density of 106/km.2

21. Mindoro

Population Density: 126/km2

Land Area: 10,571 km2

The inhabitants of Mindoro are mainly farmers. The island has a marine biological station run by the University of the Philippines, and there are substantial deposits of coal in its southern region.

20. Samar

Population Density: 130/km2

Land Area: 13,429 km2

The inhabitants of Samar primarily cultivate rice and root crops such as sweet potatoes and cassava. Coconuts and abaca are the island’s cash crops.

19. Flores

Population Density: 135/km2

Land Area: 13,540 km2

The main food crop cultivated on the island is corn, with commercial production of coconut in coastal regions and coffee in the hills.

18. Sicily

Population Density: 197/km2

Land Area: 25,711 km2

The island is underdeveloped, with industrial activity based on oil refining. The main agricultural products produced in the region are wheat, barley, corn, olives, citrus fruit, almonds, wine grapes, and cotton.

17. Shikoku

Population Density: 205/km2

Land Area: 18,800 km2

The northern region of the island engages in intensive agriculture, focusing on the cultivation of rice, barley, wheat, and mandarin oranges. Fishing plays a significant role in the local economy, and the production of salt is carried out through the evaporation of seawater. The island's industrial sector produces petroleum, nonferrous metals, textiles, wood pulp, and paper, contributing to its diverse economic activities.

16. Hainan

Population Density: 256/km2

Land Area: 33,920 km2

Hainan is China’s leading producer of pineapples and most of its rubber. Shrimps, prawns, scallops, and pearls are raised in shallow bays and basins for both local use and export.

15. Mindanao

Population Density: 262/km2

Land Area: 33,920 km2

The island offers a variety of agricultural produce, including corn, rice, abaca, bananas, pineapples, mangoes, and coconuts. Furthermore, cash crops such as cotton, coffee, cacao, and timber are cultivated.

14. Jamaica

Population Density: 263/km2

Land Area: 10,992 km2

Jamaica depends on services like tourism, finance, and agriculture. Major crops cultivated on the island include sugarcane, oranges, coconuts, and bananas.

13. Hispaniola

Population Density: 281/km2

Land Area: 76,192 km2

Coffee is the main crop grown in the region, with cacao, tobacco, rice, sisal, and sugarcane also being cultivated in different areas.

12. Great Britain

Population Density: 316/km2

Land Area: 209,331 km2

The discovery of offshore natural gas in 1967 and oil in 1975 in the North Sea has played a crucial role in reducing Great Britain’s dependence on coal and oil imports, providing substantial support to its economy.

11. Sri Lanka

Population Density: 327/km2

Land Area: 65,610 km2

Sri Lanka's economy revolves around plantation agriculture, with three primary crops being tea, rubber, and coconut. Rice cultivation is primarily geared toward domestic consumption. The country also possesses significant potential in the mining sector, with valuable minerals such as gemstones, graphite, quartz, mica, industrial clays, and salt contributing to its mineral wealth.

10. Negros

Population Density: 332/km2

Land Area: 13,310 km2

The island produces most of the Philippines' sugar, while corn, rice, cotton, and tropical fruits are also grown.

9. Puerto Rico

Population Density: 351/km2

Land Area: 9,104 km2

The economy of Puerto Rico is largely driven by services such as trade, finance, and tourism.

8. Kyushu

Population Density: 353/km2

Land Area: 36,753 km2

Kyushu's economy spans various sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing. It is a major domestic production center for the automobile and semiconductor industries. The island is at the eighth position on our list of the 30 most densely populated islands in the world.

7. Panay

Population Density: 373/km2

Land Area: 12,011 km2

Agricultural production in Panay is centered around rice, sugarcane, and fisheries. Additionally, certain regions have deposits of coal and copper, contributing to the economic diversity of the area.

6. Honshu

Population Density: 456/km2

Land Area: 227,960 km2

Regarded as the Japanese mainland, Honshu contributes significantly to Japan's economy, generating approximately 80% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Disclosure: None. 30 Most Densely Populated Islands in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.