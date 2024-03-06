In this piece, we are going to look at 30 Most Educated Cities In The World. If you want to skip our analysis on education sector of the world, you can go directly to 7 Most Educated Cities In The World.

The global education sector encompasses a wide range of learning activities, from traditional and online education to vocational training and lifelong learning initiatives. The digital education market has seen significant growth, with a size of around USD 19.68 billion in 2023, expected to rise at a CAGR of 20.2% to reach approximately USD 110.09 billion by 2032.

The education technology market on the other hand, valued at USD 230.62 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR, reaching USD 542.43 billion by 2032, driven by the demand for flexible, affordable, and efficient online learning solutions. Institutions like Oxford and Cambridge are embracing digital platforms to cater to the rising demand for online courses among students and professionals. Incorporating AI, AR, VR, and IoT technologies in educational settings enhances engagement, facilitating exploration and understanding of complex topics. The shift towards personalised learning solutions, supported by government incentives and investments, underscores the ongoing evolution and expansion of the education technology market.

There is this emerging trend of personalised learning, as digital platforms empower students to tailor their educational experiences, set goals, and receive targeted feedback for improved outcomes. Government initiatives aiming to enhance education accessibility have played a key role in bridging the gap between rural and urban learners, empowering underserved populations and learners in remote areas to access high-quality educational resources. Integration of advanced technologies in learning experiences is transforming the education landscape, offering immersive and interactive learning opportunities for students worldwide.

Some of the top players in the digital education sector are playing a pivotal role in making the knowledge accessible to the world, and it’s essential to discuss these players next, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.

Story continues

Notably, we are going to discuss Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQGS:UDMY) and Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR).

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), an education technology company based in Santa Clara, California, offers homework help, textbook rentals, tutoring services, and other student support. In Q4 ending on December 31, 2023, Chegg reported total net revenues of $188.0 million, with Subscription Services Revenues accounting for $166.3 million. The gross margin was 76%, the non-GAAP gross margin was 78%, and net income reached $9.7 million.

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR), a U.S.-based online course provider, was founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller. It collaborates with universities and organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees across various subjects. In the fourth quarter ending on December 31, 2023, Coursera reported total revenue of $168.9 million, reflecting a 19% increase from the previous year's $142.2 million. Gross profit amounted to $89.3 million (53% of revenue), with non-GAAP gross profit at $91.2 million (54% of revenue). The shift in expenses is attributed to a contract extension with Coursera's largest industry partner.

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQGS:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQGS:UDMY), an edtech company established in May 2010 by Eren Bali, Gagan Biyani, and Oktay Caglar, offers an online learning and teaching platform. In the fourth quarter ending on December 31, 2023, Udemy recorded a 15% year-over-year revenue increase to $189.5 million, surpassing its guidance range by $3 million. The Enterprise segment, Udemy Business, saw a 27% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $114.7 million despite a 2 percentage point FX rate impact.

30 Most Educated Cities In The World

A professor holding out a tablet, highlighting the latest in educational technology.

Methodology

For creation of our list of 30 Most Educated Cities In The World, we relied on the “Innovation Geographies” report by JLL, in which they have curated a list of cities with talent concentration. These cities encompass high-level educational institutions, well-educated workforce, industries inclined towards innovation and hi-tech ecosystems. Altogether, these cities naturally make it to our list of 30 Most Educated Cities In The World. With this let’s now jump on to our ranking.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

30. Edinburgh, Scotland

30th on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World is Edinburgh. Edinburgh has always been a hub for brilliance and innovation, especially during the Scottish Enlightenment. From artistic giants like Sir Walter Scott and Robert Adam to scientific luminaries such as James Hutton and Joseph Black, the city has nurtured pioneers across various fields. Thomas Jefferson himself hailed Edinburgh as a scientific mecca, acknowledging the significant contributions of its scholars. With luminaries like David Hume advocating for empiricism and Adam Smith paving the way for modern economics, Edinburgh's educated population has left an indelible mark on human progress.

Moreover, Edinburgh is crushing it in AI! It's been rated the highest outside London in the SAS AI Cities Index 2023, showing it's a hotspot for AI innovation. With about $55.9m in InnovateUK funding and top universities like University of Edinburgh leading the way with AI programs, the city is making major moves in AI education and research.

29. Vienna, Austria

Vienna's educational prowess shines through the prestigious University of Vienna, which was ranked 154th globally in 2018. Boasting a student body of approximately 94,000, this esteemed university is among the largest in Europe, attracting learners from around the globe. With Austria's high literacy rate of 99% and a total of 70 universities in the country, Vienna stands out as a vibrant hub for academic excellence.

28. Montreal, Canada

Montreal's educational scene is on fire! With only 15% of the population lacking a diploma, the city thrives as a university hub and a top pick for skilled immigrants. Even Quebec City, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Rimouski, and Trois-Rivières can't keep up with Montreal's academic momentum and high literacy levels. Montreal rocks the education game! Montreal is 28th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World.

27. Munich, Germany

From its vibrant university scene to the buzz of intellectual curiosity, Munich shines as a hub for academic excellence and a city where knowledge thrives. With its knack for nurturing bright minds, Munich is a hot spot for the educated and the intellectually curious.

Munich is soaring high in the education game, securing a spot among the top 10 best student cities globally as well. The QS Best Student Cities Ranking highlights Munich's appeal to students worldwide, recognizing it for its desirability, employer activity, and affordability.

26. Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne, 26th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World, is like the smarty-pants of cities. It's known for being one of the most educated cities around, thanks to its top universities like the University of Melbourne, Monash University, and RMIT University. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence and a reputation for top-notch research and teaching standards, Melbourne is where the smart kids hang out. So if you're looking to be surrounded by bright minds and endless learning opportunities, Melbourne is the place to be!

25. Amsterdam, Netherlands

In the Netherlands, kids between 5 and 16 gotta be in school—it's the rule. And for the older teens, from 16 to 18, they need to tick off a basic qualification called a startkwalificatie before they can say goodbye to school life. Just a little educational checkpoint before they move on!

24. Hong Kong

Hong Kong introduced the New Academic Structure (NAS) in September 2009, bringing in 12 years of schooling for all students. This includes six years of primary education followed by three years each of junior and senior secondary levels. Students now take a single public exam, the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Exam at the end of Secondary 6. The goal of NAS is to boost students' well-rounded skills, lifelong learning abilities, and offer diverse pathways for their educational journey. Hong Kong is 24th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World.

23. Calgary, Canada

Calgary offers over 245 schools, catering to a student population of 125,000+ with a variety of academic programs and ESL services. The city prides itself on its dedicated and experienced teachers who maintain high academic standards. Calgary, a bustling city of 1.5 million residents, is renowned for its safety, cleanliness, and vibrancy. Situated just an hour away from the breathtaking Canadian Rockies, the residents enjoy easy access to outdoor adventures and cultural attractions in this dynamic city.

22. Denver, Colorado, US

Denver is the capital city of Colorado. It is also the state’s most populous and educated city, with an estimated 47.8% of the population aged 25 and above holding a bachelor’s degree or higher, according to the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. The University of Colorado in Denver is a favored destination for local and international students. Denver is 22nd city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World.

21. Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, the capital of South Korea, is a vibrant city with nearly ten million residents. It's climbing up the QS Best Cities list and excelling in employability, tech hubs, entertainment, and top-ranked universities like Seoul National University and Yonsei University. Seoul has it all for students and tech enthusiasts alike!

20. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, USA

Raleigh shines as one of the most educated cities in the U.S., thanks to its top-notch educational institutions in the Raleigh-Cary metropolitan area. North Carolina State University, the largest university in the Carolinas established in 1887, leads the pack. You'll also find standout schools like Meredith College and Shaw University in the mix. Topping it off, over half of Raleigh's folks aged 25 and older have completed their undergrad degrees. That's some serious brainpower in the city! Releigh is 20th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World.

19. New York City, New York, USA

New York City is an education mecca with over 80 colleges, including big players like Columbia, New York, and Fordham universities. Its City University of New York (CUNY), born from City College, rocks 25 units—mixing senior and community colleges with cool spots like the Macaulay Honors College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. From Ivy League to community colleges, NYC is buzzing with student energy, making it a top university city.

18. Toronto, Canada

Toronto is 18th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World. Toronto's a top pick for students with great universities, lower costs, and promising job opportunities. From academics to extracurriculars, Toronto's got you covered with vibrant neighborhoods, cool events like TIFF and Nuit Blanche, and even fashion showcases like the Ryerson Mass Exodus. It's a city that mixes learning, fun, and career-ready experiences all in one spot!

17. Sydney, Australia

Sydney is where it's at for students! With the five largest universities globally, it's a buzzing city for learning and living it up. Students from around the globe—India, China, Thailand, Brazil, Vietnam, and many more—add flavor to Sydney's diverse cultural scene. It's the place to study hard and have a good time!

16. Dublin, Ireland

Dublin is bursting with schools galore! Whether you're eyeing a public or international school, Dublin's got it all right in your neighborhood. With a diverse population, the city rocks different curriculums and private school options. And when it's time for higher education, Dublin shines with the most universities in the country. It's an education hub worth checking out! Dublin is 16th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World.

15. Paris, France

Paris is a major player in higher education! The iconic Sorbonne used to be part of the University of Paris until protests split it into 13 independent universities in 1968. Paris's grand schools, like HEC and École Polytechnique, are top-notch for specialized studies. There's also École Normale Supérieure and Sciences Po churning out future teachers and civil servants. While this system has its perks, it has faced its share of criticism and revamps. Paris is a powerhouse in education, mixing tradition with innovation!

14. Brussels, Belgium

Education in Brussels is a diverse mix! Since 1989, the French- and Flemish-language communities run parallel primary and secondary schools. Families of all linguistic backgrounds can choose between Flemish or French public schools. Alongside state-subsidized religious and elite private schools, there are institutions like the Free University of Brussels and faculties of the French branch of the Catholic University of Leuven for higher education. Brussels is 14th city on our list of Most Educated Cities In The World.

13. Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, as an educational hub, includes reputable institutions like the University of Copenhagen, Technical University of Denmark, Engineering Academy of Denmark, Royal Danish Academy of Music, Royal Veterinary and Agricultural College, and Copenhagen School of Economics and Business Administration.

12. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich is packed with top-notch universities, and ETH Zurich stands out globally for its excellence in engineering, science, and technology. Plus, the University of Zurich hits the mark with 17.6% of its STEM publications making it to the top 10% of the most cited papers in their fields. Zurich's academic game is on fire!

11. Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm isn't just Sweden's hub—it's a hotspot for the Nordic region, with three cities making JLL's top 10 list. Home to tech giants like Spotify, Skype, and King, Stockholm is a breeding ground for innovation. With a strong presence of universities and healthcare firms, the city has become a research powerhouse in health and life sciences. It's also attracting a younger crowd, with a 1.7% annual growth rate for 20- to 40-year-olds, the fastest in Europe according to JLL. Stockholm's got that youthful energy and tech prowess!

10. Berlin, Germany

Berlin, Germany's capital and the EU's largest city, is home to nearly 3.6 million people. It's a hub for leading employers in tech, biotech, manufacturing, and more. The city's welcoming to all, with a diverse population and top-notch urban amenities. Berlin boasts three QS Global top 200 universities—Free University, Humboldt University, and Technical University—known for top-tier research and industry partnerships. Plus, Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin is a top medical school with a huge hospital. Berlin's where it's at for innovation and education!

9. Seattle, USA

In Seattle Public Schools, most kids in elementary and middle school are rocking their reading and math skills, with over half testing proficient or above. The district shells out about $18,773 per student each year, bringing in a hefty annual revenue of $1,218,512,000. When it comes to expenses, they're investing bigtime in instruction, support services, and other needs, totaling $10,338.8 million, $6,571.0 million, and $339.8 million, respectively. Seattle's all about giving students the tools they need to shine!

8. Austin, USA

Austin, the state capital of Texas, is more than just a cool place to live—it's also a hub of education. About 60% of adults aged 25 and older in Austin hold bachelor's degrees, with around 22% having graduate degrees. In terms of racial diversity, white residents in Austin are earning degrees at a higher rate of over 72%, but when it comes to gender, the city shows minimal differences in education attainment across the board.

Click to continue reading and find out about 7 Most Educated Cities In The World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Most Educated Cities In The World is originally published on Insider Monkey.