30 Most Fun Cities in the US

The Global Tourism Industry: Current Outlook and 2033 Forecasts

According to a report by Bloomberg, the tourism industry is strategically well-positioned to become a $15.5 trillion industry by 2033, accounting for more than 11.6% of the global economy. This skyrocketing growth represents more than a 50% increase over its $10 trillion value pre-pandemic, when travel represented a 10.4% of the global GDP. According to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the most powerful and influential travel and tourism economies in 2023 in terms of overall GDP contribution are almost the same as the pre-pandemic outlook in 2019, with the US topping the list owing to massive inflow into the most fun cities in the US, closely followed by China, Germany, Japan, and the U.K, with Japan overtaking the U.K. in the 2023 iteration of the list. Relatively smaller markets like France, Mexico, Italy, India and Spain tended to round out the top ten. The report also asserts that the industry is set to employ more than 430 million people globally by 2033, compared with 334 million in 2019. That accounts for roughly one in nine jobs globally. According to the WTTC, not only is the travel sector representing a substantial slice of the global economy but is also posting greater growth rates than the overall economy at large. Whilst the global GDP is poised to grow on an annualized basis of about 2.6% per annum, the travel and tourism segment is well-positioned to achieve skyrocketing growth rates of more than 5.1%. Some of the biggest players in the global tourism industry are Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE). To read more on companies operating within the tourism industry, check out our article on the 15 Biggest Travel Companies in the World.

The report by the WTTC also highlights a massive geo-economic transition currently underway. The United States, which is the largest travel economy in the world and represents more than $2 trillion in total economic output globally, is likely to lose its throne to China by 2033. Within the 10 year forecast period, China's travel sector is expected to contribute more than $4 trillion to the global economic output and will comprise more than 14.1% of China's economy. In comparison, the United States is expected to trail behind, even in some of its most fun cities in the US, with projected figure maxing out at $3 trillion, a 10.1% contribution to the U.S. economy. Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists represented more than 14.3% of global outbound travel spending. However, their late return to international travel, which can be attributed to extended border closures which were only lifted in January 2023 and ongoing passport and visa processing delays, has largely hindered the rebound of the travel industry in the country. Once the Chinese market makes its return in full force, a significant wave of growth for global tourism is expected, with the Chinese share of global outbound travel spending predicted to touch 22.3% by 2033.

According to the WTTC report, even the short-term outlook for travel paints an incredibly bullish picture. Based on data which studied more than $63.6 billion in fiscal transactions, Virtuoso, which is an elaborate network of more than 25,000 luxury travel advisors, reported that its sales in 2023 surged by more than 69% compared to 2019 level. With more consumers opting for outbound travel to many of the most fun cities in the US, the company is witnessing a 107% increase in sales for 2024 and early 2025, compared to the outlook in 209 and early 2020. The company's data points to rampant increase in nature-based and adventure travel to some of the most most fun cities in the US. When corresponded with the WTTC's report, it becomes apparent that while there is a considerable return to big cities, there is also a growing appetite for lesser-known destinations like Bulgaria and Slovenia. This has caused major players like Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) expand their footprint into emerging markets as well. These massive tectonic shifts in the tourism industry have left the United States trailing behind its competitors. However, even in the U.S, stateside employment is rising at a significant rate. To read more on the tourism industry in the U.S, check out our coverage of 25 States With Highest Tourism Revenue in the US.

Tourism Rebound in China: Outlook and Challenges

In a bid to retain its pre-pandemic dominance over the global tourism market, China has been removing travel restrictions rapidly in domestic and international circles. Although the reopening has introduced uncertainty and hesitancy to travel in the short term, there is still a strong sentiment within the larger Chinese population to travel, especially to some of the most fun cities in the US. The removal of quarantine requirements in January 2023 has the potential to encourage foreign tourists into China. According to a report by McKinsey, China's domestic travel market is exhibiting a robust travel recovery, with recent Chinese New Year holidays seeing more than 308 million domestic trips, generating more than RMB 376 billion in revenue. This massive uptick points to the fact that domestic travel volume has returned to more than 90% of 2019 figures, and tourist spending has resurged back to more than 70% of pre-pandemic figures. This has caused major players in Western tourism markets like Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), and Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) to make reinvestments into the Chinese market to capitalize on this massive uptick in domestic travel.

However, according to a report by Bloomberg, the Chinese outbound travel may still not come to return to the great numbers of 2019 until 2024, with the visa and passport processing bottlenecks still very much in place. The report predicts that it is likely that Chinese cross-border travel will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024 and make a steady ascent from there. Another factor limiting the speed of the country's outbound travel market growth is geopolitical turbulence, namely the increased fuel costs for foreign carriers not being able to fly over Russian airspace, which tends to translate into higher fares for the average Chinese consumer. In addition to this, another area of weakness in global travel has been the larger business sector, with massive transitions in work patterns and the arrival of hybrid models impacting companies' propensity to spend on travel. However, despite current hurdles, the long-term outlook for China's outbound tourism market is extremely encouraging. As the geopolitical turbulence settles, current bottlenecks subside and companies realize the importance of nurturing in-person relationships, a resounding boom in the outbound market is looming for China.

Most Fun Cities in the US

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the 30 most fun cities in the US, we decided to undertake a consensus-based approach using a diverse variety of credible sources and research (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7). We then shortlisted more than 60 cities which appeared most frequently during our research. Since the level of fun in each city is an incredibly multifaceted and complex phenomenon, we established a three-pronged criterial; the criteria is premised on the entertainment options in each city (20 points), cultural attractions (15 points), and nightlife (10 points). We then proceeded to award each city a cumulative score according to the aforementioned criteria and selected 30 cities which scored the highest points. Subsequently, we ranked each entry based on the total points scored, from lowest to highest. Where there was a tie, we broke it based on the entertainment options in each city. To get some more perspective on tourist attractions in the U.S, you can also read 30 Top Tourist Attractions in the USA.

To sum it up, we ranked the 30 most fun cities in the US based on their cumulative scores, using a consensus methodology.

Most Fun Cities in the US

30. Nashville, Tennessee

Total Score: 13

Nashville is one of the most fun cities in the US primarily because of its trendy shopping, live music, and countless restaurants. It welcomes around 14 million tourists every year.

29. Cleveland, Ohio

Total Score: 14

Being an affordable and fun city, Cleveland attracts many tourists. It provides its visitors with a variety of fun opportunities like hiking, food tours, and cruising. Some of its main attractions include Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Cleveland Museum of Art, and West Side Market.

28. Boston, Massachusetts

Total Score: 16

Known for its nightlife, Boston is home to various theaters, pubs, clubs, and bars. Some of the main attractions in the city include the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Common, and Fenway Park.

27. Columbus, Ohio

Total Score: 17

While visiting Columbus, tourists can partake in many outdoor activities like hiking, apple picking, or zip-lining. They can also visit museums, parks, and markets. It welcomes around 42 million visitors every year.

26. Sacramento, California

Total Score: 17

Sacramento offers a wide variety of experiences to its visitors, including river cruises, whitewater rafting, mural tours, and wine tasting tours. The city is primarily known for the sheer variety in entertainment and recreation.

25. Miami, Florida

Total Score: 18

Known for its beaches, Miami is one of the most fun cities in the US. Thus, it welcomes approximately 26 million tourists every year. The city is also a great location for food-lovers as it is home to many restaurants.

24. Atlanta, Georgia

Total Score: 21

Atlanta is known for having the most restaurants per capita in the United States. Thus, it attracts many food-lovers. Tied with San Francisco and Las Vegas, the city also has the most dance clubs per capita.

23. New Orleans, California

Total Score: 23

Tied with Honolulu, San Francisco, and Tampa, New Orleans hosts the most festivals per capita. The city has an extremely vibrant nightlife; thus, it is a popular destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties.

22. Austin, Texas

Total Score: 23

Austin has one of the most vibrant and fun nightlives, which makes it a fun city to visit. Many tourists are attracted to the city because of its live music, clubs, and venues. In 2022, Austin welcomed around 27 million tourists.

21. Cincinnati, Ohio

Total Score: 23

Cincinnati is primarily known for its entertainment and recreation attractions. One of the most iconic landmarks in the city is the Cincinnati Music Hall, which hosts many events like the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Cincinnati Opera.

20. Houston, Texas

Total Score: 25

Houston is amongst the cities which have the most dance clubs in the United States, causing it to score highly in our nightlife category. The city hosts many festivals, including the annual kite festival.

19. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Total Score: 25

With a vibrant nightlife and countless attractions, Fort Lauderdale is one of the most fun cities in the United States. Some of the best experiences the city offers to its visitors include airboat rides, water taxi rides, and snorkeling.

18. Salt Lake City, Utah

Total Score: 26

Salt Lake City is one of the most fun cities in the US. It offers its visitors opportunities to swim, see the wildlife, and visit iconic landmarks

17. Tucson, Arizona

Total Score: 27

Being an affordable yet fun city, Tucson welcomes many tourists every year. Some of the main attractions in the city include the Pima Air & Space Museum, Reid Park Zoo, and Saguaro National Park.

16. Tampa, Florida

Total Score: 27

Tampa ranks number three in terms of festivals per capita. One of the most famous festivals hosted by Tampa is the River O’Green Festival on St. Patrick’s Day.

15. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total Score: 29

Philadelphia is known for its entertainment and recreational activities. The city has made great contributions to American history; however, it also offers activities like the Philadelphia Zoo and the Reading Terminal Market.

14. Washington DC

Total Score: 30

Scoring highly in our nightlife and party category, Washington DC attracts many fun-loving tourists. This is mainly owing to its bars, clubs, and iconic landmarks.

13. Honolulu, Hawaii

Total Score: 31

Honolulu hosts the most festivals per capita in the United States. The city has various attractions including Chambers Escape Games, Hawai’i Cat Cafe, and The Magical Mystery.

12. Charleston, South Carolina

Total Score: 33

Scoring highly in our cultural attractions category, Charleston is an extremely fun city to visit. It offers its visitors several attractions including Pounce Cat Cafe, Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, and Charleston Music Hall.

11. Seattle, Washington

Total Score: 33

With an abundance of parks, restaurants, and shopping centers, Seattle is one of the most fun cities in the country. It is number 11 on our list of the most fun cities in the US.

