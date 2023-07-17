In this article, we take a look at the 30 most important economies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global economy and go directly to the 10 Most Important Economies in the World.

Recent Developments in Global Economy

The 2020 decade, which started amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has witnessed a sluggish growth of the international economy. As the economic impact of the pandemic lockdowns began to fade, Russia’s war with Ukraine and consequential economic sanctions led to a widespread energy crisis and global rise in inflation, which further slowed down the growth of the global economy. According to the World Bank’s report, some of the countries with the highest GDP figures and the best economies in the world, including the United States and Japan, will only experience 0.7% economic growth during 2023, which is a 1.9% decrease from the previous year.

Under these circumstances, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has also predicted a decrease in global oil demand, which is likely correlated with decrease in industrial activity across the world. Various countries, including OECD members, have introduced tight monetary policy to control inflation, which has taken a toll on the manufacturing industry worldwide.

Rebounding Economic Growth

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rate of global economic growth is expected to undergo a revival in 2024, but only after slowing down further till the end of 2023. While global inflation, Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Europe’s energy crises had directed several economies across the world towards recession, the reopening of the Chinese economy after the Covid-19 slump will greatly help in pacing up the global economy.

The reopening of the Chinese economy is supported by companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Meituan, and Tencent Holdings, among others, which are leading China’s technological growth by producing internationally competitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips, semiconductors, and robots. These businesses, especially Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), have also made substantial financial gains after the Chinese government relaxed its strict Covid-19 policies.

Impact on the Business World

Despite the slowed global economic growth, big tech companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been able to amplify their sales in the first quarter of 2023. In light of the increasing inflation, experts had predicted iPhone sales to drop by 3.3%, but Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw a surprising 1.5% increase in sales. A significant part of these sales came from India, which has one of the largest economies in the world and is also densely populated. As a result, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s overall market value grew by 2%, allowing the shareholders to receive a profit of $1.52 per share.

On the other hand, the sluggish pace of the global economy has negatively impacted certain companies which have a dominant online presence. During the first quarter of 2023, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) experienced a mere 3% increase in revenue due to challenging economic circumstances. The popularity of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s search engine was also threatened by the launch of OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, causing its search revenue to increase by a mere 1.87% in Q1 of 2023, compared to 24.3% in Q1 of 2022. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) also experienced a decrease in YouTube ad revenue during the same period.

30 Most Important Economies in the World

Our Methodology

For our list of the 30 most important economies in the world, we have ranked these countries according to their nominal GDP for 2022 as per the data acquired from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Here are the most important economies in the world:

30. United Arab Emirates

GDP 2022: $507 billion

The United Arab Emirates is one of the richest countries in oil production and it has the 4th-largest reserves of natural gas in the world. The country supplies 4% of the world's oil, which grants it a significant position on the global economic stage. It is also widely recognized for its tourism industry and trading potential.

29. Israel

GDP 2022: $523 billion

Israel is one of the most economically stable countries in the world and its economy comprises largely of the service sector, which contributes 66.1% to its GDP. Israel is also one of the most advanced countries in agricultural technology and is poised to become extremely important in the future as need for sustainable agriculture increases. Read more in our list of the most advanced countries in AgTech.

28. Ireland

GDP 2022: $530 billion

Ireland ranks 3rd for economic freedom and has the second-highest GDP per capita in the world. Its economy is mainly supported by agriculture and trade and, as a member of the European Union and Eurozone, it also attracts a large volume of foreign direct investment.

27. Thailand

GDP 2022: $536 billion

The fast-growing economy of Thailand is the second-largest among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Thailand's economic importance increased within the region when its government shifted its focus from agriculture to export-centric manufacturing sector. It is internationally recognized for exporting natural rubber, gypsum, and tin.

26. Norway

GDP 2022: $579 billion

Norway’s economy is strongly supported by its ocean-based industries, as it has a much larger sea area compared to the landmass of the country. Norway’s importance as an exporter of oil and gas has increased manifolds after the European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, and its government has authorized new oil and gas projects worth $19 billion to capitalize on the opportunity.

25. Belgium

GDP 2022: $582 billion

Belgium is an economically important Central European country and is among the founding members of the World Bank and the European Union. It is widely recognized for its export of chocolates and diamonds to countries across the world.

24. Sweden

GDP 2022: $586 billion

Sweden is a business-friendly Scandinavian country with a liberal economic system and heavy reliance on trade and exports. It is ranked as the 16th richest country in the world and is expected to gain further importance within the region with its accession into NATO after receiving support from Turkiye.

23. Argentina

GDP 2022: $632 billion

Argentina has the 3rd-largest economy in the Latin-American region and it primarily relies on agricultural production and export. The country is expected to gain further importance as it plans to export $5.6 billion worth of lithium and its products by 2025.

22. Poland

GDP 2022: $688 billion

Poland is one of the most important economies in the world. The economy of Poland is regarded as one of the most resilient ones in the European Union by the World Bank. It is supported by export of electronic equipment, automobiles, and abundantly found natural resources such as construction minerals.

21. Taiwan

GDP 2022: $762 billion

Taiwan has the 14th best economy in the world, which is characterized by its high GDP and GDP per capita values, high degree of economic freedom, and high ranking among the technologically advanced countries of the world, especially when it comes to electronics.

20. Switzerland

GDP 2022: $807 billion

Switzerland is known for its highly developed service and industrial sectors which are highly specialized and employ skilled workforce. The Swiss Franc ranks among the most powerful currencies in the world.

19. Türkiye

GDP 2022: $906 billion

Türkiye holds a significant geo-political and economic position as a bridge between Asia and Europe. It has a trade-centric economy, and foreign trade constitutes approximately 60% of its GDP. Turkiye is also one of the first members of OECD and G20 countries.

18. Netherlands

GDP 2022: $994 billion

The Netherlands has the 5th-largest economy among the European Union countries and is mainly focused on exporting chemicals, agricultural output, petroleum products, and tulip flowers. In 2022, its agricultural exports alone amounted to $137.4 billion due to increase in export prices.

17. Saudi Arabia

GDP 2022: $1.1 trillion

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest petroleum producing and exporting countries in the world, which has rendered it essential for fueling the manufacturing service industries across the world. In light of the IMF warning Saudi Arabia of a slowed-down growth of its oil-dependent economy, the country is seeking new business opportunities by establishing collaborative ties with China.

16. Indonesia

GDP 2022: $1.31 trillion

Indonesia has one of the 5 largest economies in Asia and is also a member of G20 countries. It is one of the major exporters of crude oil and natural gas, which makes it a key participant of global economic development. Indonesia is also a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which would further increase its connectivity, contribution, and importance in the global market.

15. Spain

GDP 2022: $1.4 trillion

Spain has a diversified economy which is supported by manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and tourism industries, and it is recognized as a trade hub by the international community for its favorable business policies. It also holds an important position in the global economy as a member of the World Trade Organization.

14. Mexico

GDP 2022: $1.41 trillion

Mexico’s economy ranks among the fifteen largest in the world, and it is globally recognized for its export of oil, valuable metals, minerals, and meat. The country is paving the way for strong trade with Asian countries including Japan and Taiwan, which would help strengthen its economy while increasing its importance on the global economic stage.

13. South Korea

GDP 2022: $1.65 trillion

The South Korean economy relies heavily on exports of manufactured goods including automobiles, ships, electronics, and chemicals. It holds an important position in the global economy as not only a major goods-exporting country, but also as the tenth-largest importer in the world.

12. Australia

GDP 2022: $1.7 trillion

Australia has the 9th-highest GDP per capita in the world and the country is known to be a powerhouse when it comes to natural resources. In fact, much of the country's economy is dependent on commodities trade.

11. Brazil

GDP 2022: $1.92 trillion

Brazil has one of the largest economies in the Americas, 65% of which is supported by its service sector. In order to strengthen its economic ties within Asia, Brazil has signed trade agreements with China in which all the transactions are made in Chinese Yuan and Brazilian Real. This would grant Brazil a significant position as a Chinese ally on the international stage.

