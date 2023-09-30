In this article, we will talk about the 30 most influential business leaders in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Most Influential Business Leaders in the US.

Leadership is a set of qualities in which you influence people around you and have the desire to lead from the front. In simple words, you are a leader when you can influence people to their core. Business leadership is no different, it’s just the goals that are different and more business-oriented. Business leaders dare to make decisions, aim for goals, and provide pathways to the employees of the company.

The US Billionaire’s Wealth

The US business leaders are wealthy enough to dominate numerous industries. As we mentioned earlier, the US is home to the most billionaire citizens in the world, and almost 735 billionaires from the US account for a net worth of $4.5 trillion. Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report of 2023 has highlighted all the economies with their total wealth including their assets and liabilities. The US ranks first among the wealthiest countries in the world by net worth, with a global wealth share of 30.8%. As mentioned in the report, the US had a total wealth of $139.86 trillion in 2022.

Business leaders including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates, among others, are some of the most influential entrepreneurs today. These are the top-tier business leaders not only in the US but in the world. According to the US Federal Reserve, the top 10% of US citizens have an accumulated wealth of $100.59 trillion, out of the country’s total wealth of $145.97 trillion, as of Q2 2023. The US richest contribute massively to the wealth of the country. The equation is simple, the wealthiest people own some of the biggest public and private companies. They have huge stakes in real estate, stock markets, and other financial assets. On April 9, Forbes mentioned the biggest industries for billionaires in 2023 include finance and investments, manufacturing, technology, fashion and retail, food and beverages, healthcare, and real estate, among others.

Political Influence of US Business Leaders

The US business leaders have had a history of influencing the US democracy. On September 29, 2021, famous researcher Eitan Hersh published “The Political Role of Business Leaders.” In the research study, Hersh mentioned that two-thirds of Americans want CEOs of large companies to use their influence to advocate on behalf of social, environmental, or political issues. Similarly, in a survey held by CNBC in May 2022, almost 56% of US workers approved the idea that business leaders should speak about social and political issues. While a far smaller percentage of 32% of people were interested in business leaders advocating company issues only.

Former US president Donald J. Trump is a prime example of how business tycoons can lead their careers to politics. Trump built his empire in the real estate world, owning some of the famous properties across the US including Trump Tower, Trump Palace, 1 Central Park West, and Trump Hollywood, among others. Donald Trump expressed interest in running for president for the first time in 1987. He participated in the 2000 elections as a Reform Party candidate. Finally, he was sworn in as America's 45th president on January 20, 2017.

Founder of Bloomberg L.P., Michael Bloomberg, also took part in the 2020 presidential campaign but later pulled out to support current US president Joe Biden. Back then in September 2020, Michael Bloomberg announced to spend $100 million in Florida to support Joe Biden in defeating Donald Trump. Though, Trump won the state with 51.2% votes, while Biden gathered 47.9% votes in Florida. Michael Bloomberg pulling out of the 2020 campaign and supporting Biden to defeat then-president Trump was some influence.

Companies Led by Successful Business Leaders

The US business leaders have built their empires in numerous industries, and they possess the power to influence the global markets. For instance, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a global presence and plays a vital role in supporting more than 50 economies. As we mentioned earlier, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) leads the cloud computing market with a market share of 32-34%, as of the second quarter of 2023. On September 28, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported that Amazon Web Services (AWS) will now offer five generative AI innovations through its Amazon Bedrock. AWS’ new AI offering will allow companies to build new generative AI applications and increase employee productivity.

Another tech innovator and entrepreneur, Elon Musk, continues to make bold moves in numerous industries through his companies including Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. Musk’s Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has grown into a mammoth EV manufacturer. However, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is expected to drop its deliveries for the third quarter of 2023. On September 29, Barrons reported that Wall Street expects Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to deliver about 462,000 vehicles in Q3 2023. Canaccord analyst George Gianarikas has mentioned, “Estimates have an unusually high standard deviation this quarter.” Gianarikas rates Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares ‘Buy’ and has a price target of $293.

Musk is really famous among Generation Z as he is a social media sensation and his acquisition of Twitter is a prominent example. On the other side, Warren Buffett, the investing maestro, is considered the most successful investor of the 20th century. Buffett has invested in numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Buffett made Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) the company it is today. In 1962, Buffett started investing in a fading textile manufacturing company in New Bedford, Massachusetts. In 1965, he took over Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) and fought to keep the textile business alive for 20 years before finally giving up. Buffett started to use Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) as a holding company for different businesses and stocks he purchased. Today, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) is one of the largest holding companies with a market capitalization of $763.98 billion, as of September 29.

Our Methodology

For our list of the 30 most influential business leaders in the US, we considered net worth to identify the influence of a business leader. We hypothesized that there is a strong correlation between a business leader’s net worth and their level of influence in their respective industries and beyond. We included founders, co-founders, CEOs, and owners who are actively involved in their businesses as chairman or president.

We gathered our net worth data from the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list. We took the top US billionaires listed on Forbes and narrowed down on our business leaders list from there. The US business leaders with the highest net worth are ranked higher on our list of the 30 most influential business leaders in the US.

30. Eric Schmidt

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $19.4 Billion

Eric Schmidt co-founded Innovation Endeavors, a venture capital firm that has invested in startups including Uber, SoFi, and Zymergen - to name a few. Schmidt served Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) as CEO from 2001 to 2011. Ranked 30th on our list, Eric Schmidt is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

29. Steve Cohen

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $19.8 Billion

Steve Cohen is the founder of Point72 Asset Management, a firm that he started managing outside capital in 2018. In 2020, Cohen bought the New York Mets for $2.4 billion. Steve Cohen makes it to our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

28. David Tepper

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $20.6 Billion

David Tepper founded Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund that manages around $13 billion worth of assets. Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers for $2.3 billion in 2018. One of the most successful hedge fund managers of his generation, David Tepper ranks 28th on our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

27. Thomas Frist Jr.

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $20.7 Billion

In 1968, Thomas Frist Jr. along with his father founded HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Thomas took the firm public in 2011. Ranked 27th on our list, Thomas Frist Jr. ranks among the most influential business leaders in the US.

26. John Menard Jr.

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $22.5 Billion

Founder of the famous home improvement retailer, Menard, Inc., John Menard Jr. first started a construction business in 1958. John Menard Jr. makes it to our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

25. Harold Hamm

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $25.2 Billion

Founder and chairman of Continental Resources Inc., Harold Hamm is one of the most influential business leaders in the US. Harold Hamm has been one of the most successful business leaders in the oil market.

24. Abigail Johnson

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $25.5 Billion

Abigail Johnson serves as the CEO of Fidelity Investments. Ranked 24th on our list, Abigail Johnson is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

23. Thomas Peterffy

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $27.5 Billion

Thomas Peterffy is one of the digital trading pioneers. Peterffy founded Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) and currently, he serves the company as the chairman. Thomas Peterffy is ranked 23rd on our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

22. Jeff Yass

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $28.9 Billion

Jeff Yass is a co-founder of the famous Wall Street trading firm, Susquehanna International Group. Jeff Yass ranks among the most influential business leaders in the US.

21. Len Blavatnik

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $29.6 Billion

Len Blavatnik immigrated from Russia to the US in 1978 with his family. Founder of Access Industries, Len Blavatnik purchased Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in 2011 for $3.3 billion. Len Blavatnik is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

20. Jim Simons

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $30.7 Billion

Jim Simons founded Renaissance Technologies Corp. in 1982. Jim continues to play an important role at Renaissance though he took retirement in 2010. Ranked 20th on our list, Jim Simons is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

19. Stephen Schwarzman

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $33.2 Billion

Stephen Schwarzman is the co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). One of the influential business leaders in the US, Stephen Schwarzman makes it to our list.

18. Ken Griffin

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $35.4 Billion

Ken Griffin is the founder of Citadel Investment Group, LLC, a hedge fund that manages assets worth around $60 billion. Founder of Citadel Securities, Ken Griffin is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

17. Jensen Huang

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $38.8 Billion

Co-founder of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Jensen Huang has been the CEO of the company since its inception. Jensen Huang ranks among the most influential business leaders in the US.

16. Phil Knight

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $38.8 Billion

Phil Knight founded the shoe giant NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Knight retired as chairman in June 2016 after serving the company for 52 years. Phil Knight is ranked 16th on our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

15. John Mars

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $38.9 Billion

John Mars inherited the stake in his family business of candy, food, and pet care firm Mars, Inc. Chairman of Mars, Inc., John Mars ranks among the most influential business leaders in the US.

14. Charles Koch

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $54.5 Billion

Charles Koch has been chairman and CEO of Koch Industries, the second-largest private company in the US by revenue, since 1967. Ranked 14th on our list, Charles Koch is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

13. Alice Walton

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $65.1 Billion

Alice Walton is the only daughter of Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) founder Sam Walton. In 2011, Alice Walton inaugurated the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. She is the chairman emeritus of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Alice Walton makes it to our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

12. Jim Walton

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $66.9 Billion

Jim Walton, the youngest son of Sam Walton, is the chairman of the family’s Arvest Bank, which has assets worth $20 billion. Jim Walton has also served Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) as part of its Board of Directors, before retiring in June 2016. Jim Walton ranks 12th on our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

11. Michael Dell

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $70.9 Billion

Michael Dell founded Dell which went on to become the biggest PC company in the world. Michael Dell serves as the CEO of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). Michael Dell ranks among the most influential business leaders in the US.

10. Michael Bloomberg

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $96.3 Billion

In 1981, Michael Bloomberg co-founded the financial information and media firm Bloomberg LP. Former Mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg ranks 10th on our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

9. Steve Ballmer

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $97 Billion

In 1980, Steve Ballmer joined Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) as an employee. Ballmer then served as the CEO of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) from 2000 to 2014, before leaving the company in 2014. Steve Ballmer also owns the NBA team LA Clippers. Steve Ballmer makes it to our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

8. Sergey Brin

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $106.1 Billion

Sergey Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998. Brin serves Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) as a controlling board member of the company. Sergey Brin ranks at eighth on our list of the most influential business leaders in the US.

7. Mark Zuckerberg

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $107.1 Billion

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004 and continues to serve the company as the CEO. Today, Facebook trades as Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). Ranked seventh on our list, Mark Zuckerberg is one of the most influential business leaders in the US.

6. Bill Gates

Total Net Worth (As of September 29): $108 Billion

Bill Gates generated his wealth from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gates co-founded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 1975 along with Paul Allen. Bill Gates ranks among the most influential business leaders in the US.

