In this article, we will look into the 30 most sustainable countries in the world, if you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Sustainable Countries in the World.

Global Sustainability Outlook

According to the 2023 sustainable development report by the United Nations' Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the progress toward sustainable development goals, set in 2015, is sluggish. The world made some progress toward sustainability and circular economy from 2015 to 2019. However, the growth declined massively after the pandemic hit the world in 2020. High-income economies coped better than low and middle-income countries, characterized by their ability to take emergency measures. Despite their prompt emergency measures, these countries were not able to make significant progress across crucial challenges such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, and responsible consumption. The sustainability outlook for low-income countries is even bleaker, with limited financial resources exacerbating the impact of these crises. The report states that investments in low and middle-income economies need to be increased to progress globally in terms of sustainable development, suggesting an annual increase of $500 billion in investments by 2025. The report further emphasizes that the world is off track to achieving the SDGs, set for 2030. On the global level, no single SDG is expected to be met, due to climate change and major biodiversity threats. The world faces major challenges such as water scarcity, ocean threats, food shortage, hunger, and derailed education systems among others.

The G20 countries represent over 80% of the global GDP, nearly 70% world's forests, and more than 50% of the land mass. These countries account for 90% of global lignite and coal extraction and more than 60% of oil and gas production globally. Low-income and poor economies face major challenges due to climate change, poverty, water scarcity, and hunger among others. Thus, holding the highest share of resources and economic benefits, G20 nations possess a great responsibility of attaining sustainable development and protecting planetary boundaries. On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that developed countries delivered their $100 billion annual commitment to least developed economies combating climate change in 2022. In 2009, developed economies pledged this aid to support poor economies. However, the target was repeatedly missed, hindering the climate action progress. Low-income countries highly rely on their support to transition to green energy and to strengthen their climate resilience.

Developed economies in Nordic and European regions stand at the forefront of sustainable development, with their significant efforts toward achieving their goals. This is exemplified by the European Union's Green Deal, with the goal of achieving decarbonization, climate resilience, and sustainable agriculture, supported by funding mechanisms. However, the region needs a comprehensive infrastructure to integrate SDGs into its foreign policy. The world's largest economy by purchasing power, China presented a mixed outlook. The nation incorporates sustainable development goals into national plans but falls short of explicit integration into its forthcoming five-year plan to exhibit a more robust international leadership on SDGs. On the other hand, the US being one of the biggest economic powers, lags with its limited commitment to the SDGs. The country, under the Biden government, announced to reduce carbon emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2030, in 2022. The lack of legislation is one of the major factors stalling the SDG efforts in the country.

EU's Commitment to Sustainability and Green Transition

On February 6, Reuters reported that the European Union is taking a big step to expand its clean technology production, competing with China and the US. The EU has set a target of generating 40% of its own emission-reduction equipment by 2030, with a focus on solar, wind, and other renewable technologies. The recent Net-Zero Industry Act will make it convenient and quicker to get permits for clean energy technology projects in the region. The target to reach 40% is challenging, however, the EU is ambitious to reach its goal of strengthening its commitment to sustainability and green transition.

While the ambitious plan to become self-sufficient in clean energy is a big step toward a clean transition, the responsibility does not lie solely with policymakers and the government. The leading renewable energy companies in the region have a significant role in transforming the vision of green energy into reality. Some of the leading renewable energy companies in the region include RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:RWEOY), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTC:VWDRY), and Acciona, S.A. (OTC:ACXIF).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:RWEOY) is a leading German renewable energy company. On February 8, the company announced that RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:RWEOY) and its partner PPC Renewables have decided to expand their clean energy footprint in Greece. The company will be building a 450 MW solar farm in Western Macedonia, Northern Greece. The solar farm construction will start in the coming months, with completion anticipated by 2025. This project aims to contribute to the country's transition toward renewable energy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTC:VWDRY) is a wind turbine company in Denmark. On January 16, the company announced that it had partnered with ArcelorMittal S.A. (OTC:AMSYF), to provide low-emission steel for wind turbine towers. The steel produced from recycled scraps and wind energy-powered electric arc furnaces will substantially reduce carbon footprint compared to traditional methods. This steel offers an emission reduction of 52% for an entire onshore tower and 25% for offshore towers. This partnership signifies Vestas Wind Systems A/S' (OTC:VWDRY) commitment to sustainability.

Acciona, S.A. (OTC:ACXIF) is a multinational company specializing in infrastructure management and renewable energy. On February 6, the company announced that it had decided to expand its footprint in India. The company will be developing a 412 MW solar farm in Rajasthan. The project will generate clean energy, sufficient to power 840,000 households in India, and reduce nearly 724,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The project is anticipated to be operational by 2025. This move by Acciona, S.A. (OTC:ACXIF) highlights its commitment to social impact and diversification.

Now, let's have a look at the 30 most sustainable countries in the world.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 30 most sustainable countries in the world, we consulted the Sustainable Development Report 2023, by UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The report assesses 192 UN countries across 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) and computes their respective SDG scores. We have also mentioned each country's progress on our list across their SDGs. Our list ranks the most sustainable countries in ascending order of their SDG scores.

30 Most Sustainable Countries in the World

30. Chile

SDG Score (2023): 78.2

The Southern American nation, Chile is ranked 30th on our list of the most sustainable countries in the world. According to the SDSN, Chile has an SDG score of 78.2. The country has shown progress across multiple SDG indicators, primarily gender equality and clean water and sanitation.

29. Iceland

SDG Score (2023): 78.3

Iceland ranks 29th on our list. The country has an SDG score of 78.3, slightly above the regional average of 77.8. The notable challenges faced by the country include hunger, responsible consumption, and sanitation. However, the country has achieved SDG indicators including poverty, peace and justice, clean energy, and inequalities.

28. Greece

SDG Score (2023): 78.4

Ranked 28th on our list, Greece reports an SDG score of 78.4. The country faces significant challenges such as responsible consumption and production and marine life conservation. Greece is on track to achieving SDG 6, clean water and sanitation, and SDG 10, reduced inequalities.

27. New Zealand

SDG Score (2023): 78.4

New Zealand is ranked among the most sustainable countries in the world. The country reports an SDG score of 78.4, as of 2023. The country is on track to achieve over 50% of its sustainable development goals. Major challenges remain in hunger and climate change among others.

26. Canada

SDG Score (2023): 78.5

Canada ranks 26th on our list. The country has an SDG score of 78.5. The country has achieved SDGs, no poverty and gender equality, as of 2023. However, significant challenges remain for the country across SDGs, zero hunger, climate action, responsible consumption, and life on land.

25. Moldova

SDG Score (2023): 78.6

Ranked 25th on our list, Moldova has an SDG score of 78.6. The notable challenges faced by the country include hunger, responsible consumption, and sanitation. However, the country has achieved SDG indicators including poverty, quality, and inequalities, and is on track to achieve sustainable cities and communities.

24. Italy

SDG Score (2023): 78.8

Italy is one of the most sustainable countries in the world. It has an SDG score of 78.8. The country is on track to achieve goals including sanitation and no poverty. It is ranked 24th on our list.

23. Slovak Republic

SDG Score (2023): 79.1

The Slovak Republic is ranked among the most sustainable countries in the world. The country has an SDG score of 79.1. The country is on the path to achieving over 50% of its sustainable development goals. Major challenges remain in hunger and climate action.

22. Hungary

SDG Score (2023): 79.4

Hungary ranks 22nd on our list. The country has an SDG score of 79.4. The significant challenges faced by the country include climate change, hunger, and goals partnerships. However, the country has achieved SDG 1, no poverty.

21. Japan

SDG Score (2023): 79.4

Japan is ranked 21st on our list. The country reports an SDG score of 79.4, as of 2023. The country is on track to achieve over 50% of sustainable goals. It has achieved SDGs including quality education and industry innovation. Major challenges remain in hunger and gender equality among others.

20. Netherlands

SDG Score (2023): 79.4

The Netherlands is ranked among the most sustainable countries in the world. It has an SDG score of 79.4. The country has achieved SDG 1, no poverty. There are still multiple challenges faced by the country across responsible consumption, climate change, and hunger among others.

19. Belgium

SDG Score (2023): 79.5

Ranked 19th on our list, Belgium reports an SDG score of 79.5. The country faces significant challenges such as responsible consumption and production and marine life conservation. However, it has shown progress across various SDGs and has achieved SDGs, no poverty, and gender equality.

18. Portugal

SDG Score (2023): 80.0

Portugal ranks 18th on our list. The country has an SDG score of 80, higher than the regional average of 77.8. The notable challenges faced by the country include hunger, responsible consumption, and marine life. However, the country is on track to achieve goals including poverty, gender equality, and clean water and sanitation.

17. Ireland

SDG Score (2023): 80.1

Ireland is ranked 17th on our list. The country reports an SDG score of 80.1, as of 2023. The country is on track to achieve over 60% of its sustainable goals. It has achieved health and well-being and no poverty goals.

16. Spain

SDG Score (2023): 80.4

Spain is ranked among the most sustainable countries in the world. The country is on track to achieve 60% of its sustainable development goals. Major challenges remain in hunger, responsible consumption, and climate action among others. It has an SDG score of 80.4.

15. Switzerland

SDG Score (2023): 80.5

Switzerland ranks 15th on our list. The country has an SDG score of 80.5. The major challenges the country faces include hunger, responsible consumption, and climate change. However, the country has achieved SDG including poverty, and is on track to achieve goals including sanitation and economic growth.

14. Latvia

SDG Score (2023): 80.7

Latvia is one of the most sustainable countries in the world. It has an SDG score of 80.7. The country has achieved SDG 15, life on land. It is on its path to achieving goals, including sanitation and clean energy. It is ranked 14th on our list.

13. Slovenia

SDG Score (2023): 81.0

Ranked 13th on our list, Slovenia has an SDG score of 81. The country has made significant progress and achieved its sustainable development goal of no poverty. Furthermore, It is on track to achieving SDG 6, clean water and sanitation.

12. Croatia

SDG Score (2023): 81.5

Croatia is ranked among the most sustainable countries in the world. It has an SDG score of 81.5. The country has achieved SDGs including no poverty and quality education. Responsible consumption and production is one of the major challenges faced by the country.

11. United Kingdom

SDG Score (2023): 81.7

The UK ranks 11th on our list. The country has an SDG score of 81.7. The country has achieved SDG 9, industry, innovation, and infrastructure, as of 2023. The challenges persist across indicators, climate change, responsible consumption and production, and hunger.

10. Estonia

SDG Score (2023): 81.7

Ranked 10th on our list, Estonia reports an SDG score of 81.7. The country faces significant challenges such as responsible consumption and production and climate change. The country is on track to achieving SDG 4, quality education, and SDG 15, life on land.

9. Poland

SDG Score (2023): 81.8

Poland is ranked among the most sustainable countries in the world. The country is on track to achieve over 50% of its sustainable development goals. Major challenges remain in hunger and marine life conservation

8. Czechia

SDG Score (2023): 81.9

Ranked 8th on our list, Czechia reports an SDG score of 81.9. The country faces significant challenges such as responsible consumption and production and climate change. The country is on track to achieving SDG 11, sustainable cities and communities, and SDG 17, partnership for goals.

7. Norway

SDG Score (2023): 82.0

Norway ranks 7th on our list. The country has an SDG score of 82. The country has achieved SDG indicators including poverty, health and well-being, clean energy, and reduced inequalities.

6. France

SDG Score (2023): 82.0

France is ranked 6th on our list of the most sustainable countries in the world. The country is on track to achieve over 60% of its sustainable development goals. Challenges remain across climate change and consumption.

