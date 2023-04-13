In this article, we will look at the top 30 most visited cities by American tourists. You can skip our detailed analysis and head straight to 10 Most Visited Cities by American Tourists.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, more than 900 million tourists traveled internationally in 2022 – double the number recorded in 2021. Almost every global region recorded notable increases in international tourist numbers.

The Middle East experienced the strongest relative increase in tourist arrivals, climbing to 83% of pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Europe welcomed 585 million visitors in 2022, reaching almost 80% of its pre-pandemic numbers. Africa and the Americas recovered about 65% of their pre-pandemic tourist numbers. However, Asia and the Pacific region lagged behind the rest, reaching only 23% of their pre-pandemic levels due to strict pandemic-related restrictions that have only recently begun to be lifted.

Known for their love of travel, Americans are one of the top nationalities for international tourism. Travel has undoubtedly become a significant part of our lives, with millions of people crossing borders yearly to explore new places and experience different cultures. It is interesting to note that American tourists have their own preferences regarding international travel.

International Outbound Travel Volume (U.S. Citizen Visitor Departures) from the United States Totaled 9,177,301 — a Year-on-Year Increase of 63%, and Reaching 85% of July 2019 Departures. While American tourists visit many cities worldwide, some destinations are trendy. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 30 most visited cities in the world by American tourists, exploring why these cities are so attractive to travelers and what they offer.

Trends in the tourist destinations

In our list of the top 30 most visited cities by American tourists, we observed that Mexico is consistently a popular travel destination for American tourists. Its proximity to the United States could be the most significant factor.

Story continues

In 2022, 66 million international visitors arrived in Mexico. That is 10.7 million more visitors compared to 2021, which represented an increase of 19.3%. Cancun is one of the most well-known destinations in Mexico for American tourists, but other popular destinations include Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, and Mexico City. The country offers a range of affordable experiences and friendly culture that many American visitors appreciate. The hospitality industry is as highly regarded for its excellent and warm service.

Another trend we observed was that beach destinations have been popular among American travelers for decades due to their association with luxury and prestige. In a survey conducted by Florida Panhandle, 48 percent of 1,000 Americans picked beaches as their favorite vacation destination, while 27 percent chose mountains, 15 percent picked lakes, and 10 percent picked pools. Many resorts and hotels in these destinations offer high-end amenities and services, making them an ideal destination for those seeking a luxurious and pampering getaway. Examples include Cancun, the Bahamas, Bora Bora, and other tropical locations.

30 Most Visited Cities by American Tourists

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

For our list of the most visited cities by American tourists, we've ranked them based on data from Allianz Partners, which reported on the top travel destinations of the US citizens between the period of 2017-2022. We've ranked cities in our list based on the number of times they were top cities Americans traveled to between this period.

If a city was among the top choices only for one year during the whole period, we assigned it a score of 1, if it was among the top choices for multiple years during 2017-2022, we assigned it a score based on how many times it was among the top choices. In cases where two or more cities have the same score, they are analyzed for their ranking in the source. The city with higher rankings in the source would be ranked higher than the others with the same score.

Our list included cities and town from both the US and other countries where Americans frequently travel to.

30. Las Vegas, Nevada

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Aside from being a favorite among global tourists, Las Vegas is a popular destination for locals due to the many options available for shopping, partying and outdoor recreation. Its tourism industry was revived with 32.2 million visitors in 2021, a significant increase from the previous year under the Covid-19 lockdown.

29. San Francisco, California

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Locals visit San Francisco for its diverse cultural experiences, iconic landmarks, and scenic beauty. The city offers a variety of attractions, such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. The city is also known for its world-class cuisine and shopping, which can be a major attraction for locals looking for a day out. In 2021, San Francisco attracted 14.8 million visitors, with only 481,000 being foreigners.

28. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Minneapolis, nicknamed the "City of Lakes," offers locals a range of activities and attractions to enjoy for Americans. They can indulge in the city's local food and music, from exploring parks and lakes to visiting museums and art galleries.

27. Rome, Italy

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Americans love visiting Rome because of its authentic culture and cuisine. Rome boasts an impressive collection of ancient architecture, art, and monuments, including the Colosseum and the Vatican. Moreover, its world-renowned cuisines, such as authentic kinds of pasta or pizzas, combined with Italy's colorful streets and bustling piazzas, make it a top destination for American tourists.

26. Santiago, Chile

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Santiago has traditional culture, an ancient history, and abundant natural beauty. The city offers a vibrant food and wine scene, stunning architecture, and easy access to nearby mountains and beaches. In 2020, the number of International inbound tourists in Chile from the United States was 45,037,000.

25. Dallas Fort Worth, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) is the metropolitan area that includes Dallas and Fort Worth. As the fourth most populous metropolitan area in the U.S., Dallas-Fort Worth offers a range of attractions, including world-class museums, shopping hubs, and dining spots. Its central location makes it accessible to visitors from neighboring states, contributing mainly to its popularity among local tourists.

24. Tokyo, Japan

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Tokyo is known for its unique blend of traditional and modern culture, incredible food, and advanced technology. Its popularity can also be attributed to its safety and cleanliness, making it a popular destination among American tourists. It hosts various entertainment options, including anime, fashion, and nightlife.

23. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Insider Monkey Score: 1

Santo Domingo is a popular destination for American tourists because of its profound history, dynamic culture, and beautiful beaches. Visitors can explore historical sites such as the Alcazar de Colón and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the Zona Colonial.

22. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Fort Lauderdale is a popular destination with beautiful beaches, warm weather, and various attractions like museums, shopping, and entertainment. Additionally, its proximity to Miami makes it a convenient stop for those visiting South Florida.

21. Washington, D.C.

Insider Monkey Score: 2

The capital of the United States is home to many historical landmarks, museums, and government buildings. It offers visitors a chance to explore American history and culture and experience the hustle and bustle of a major city. Moreover, many people visit Washington D.C. for political and educational purposes rather than traveling.

20. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Insider Monkey Score: 2

San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, has a vibrant historical heritage and beautiful beaches. Visitors can explore the city's colonial architecture, enjoy the local cuisine and music, and soak up the sun on the stunning Caribbean coastline. It is also interesting to note that as Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, American tourists do not require a passport to travel there, making it a convenient and accessible destination.

19. Chicago, Illinois

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Known for its world-class architecture, tourists enjoy exploring iconic landmarks like the Willis Tower, the Art Institute of Chicago, Navy Pier, and the city's many parks, museums, and festivals.

18. Detroit, Michigan

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Detroit is known for its rich culture, art, and music. It is also home to many unique attractions, such as the Motown Museum and the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, and a thriving food and drink scene.

17. Oranjestad, Aruba

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Oranjestad is the main administrative center and seaport situated on the western coast of the Caribbean Island of Aruba in the West Indies. With a population of 28,294, it is an attractive destination known for its vividly colored buildings, elegant residential areas, and contemporary sports arena, Wilhelmina Stadium.

16. Pheonix, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Phoenix, Arizona's capital and largest city, has a diverse economy whose cultural attractions, such as museums and performing arts venues, are a significant draw for visitors. Phoenix's warm climate and proximity to natural attractions like the Grand Canyon make it a popular destination for Americans.

15. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Punta Cana is a popular tourist destination in the Dominican Republic, known for its stunning beaches and all-inclusive resorts. It offers a range of activities like snorkeling, zip-lining, and golfing.

14. Dallas, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Dallas is a highly sought-after destination for both leisure and corporate travelers. Americans are drawn to its diverse cultural attractions, eclectic culinary, and vibrant art spaces. Given its status as a major airline hub, Dallas offers convenient access to a wide range of transportation options.

13. Nassau, Bahamas

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Nassau, the capital city of the Bahamas and a popular tourist destination is known for its beautiful beaches, clear water, and serenity. It is an exciting place for tourists as water sports, shopping, dining, and sightseeing are some of the most common activities observed among tourists. The city also has historical landmarks and museums showcasing Bahamian history and culture.

12. Paris, France

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Paris, the capital city of France, had to be on our list of the 30 most visited cities in the world by Americans due to its world-renowned landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Louvre Museum. It is also famous for its fashion, art, and cuisine. In 2022, 44 million tourists visited France, of which 2.4 million were U.S. citizens.

11. London, United Kingdom

Insider Monkey Score: 5

London is the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom. It is a major tourist destination known for its iconic landmarks, rich history, cultural diversity, world-class museums, and lively nightlife. In 2021, it was the most visited city in England.

Click to continue reading and see the 10 Most Visited Cities by American Tourists.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: none. 30 Most Visited Cities by American Tourists is originally published on Insider Monkey.