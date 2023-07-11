Take 30% off this Blue Diamond cookware set for Prime Day 2023

This Blue Diamond Cookware set is marked down for the Prime Day 2023 sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Prime Day 2023 is here, July 11th to July 12th, and we've found the best deals. If you're in need of new cookware, you'll love the Blue Diamond Ceramic Nonstick 14-piece set. It's currently marked 30% off the retail price of $129.99, making it a steal at just $90.99.

$90.99 at Amazon

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers

➤Walmart+ Week sale: This Walmart sale rivals Amazon Prime Day—shop 90+ deals on Dyson, Ninja and more

The set includes 7-inch and 9.5-inch frying pans, a 2.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 2-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 5-quart stock pot with lid, one stainless steel steamer and three multipurpose black nylon cooking utensils. It's made with a four times more conductive material than copper, which means your pans will heat faster and clean easier. The riveted stainless steel hands offer a secure and comfortable grip. You can even stick the pans directly in the oven or broiler, up to 600°F.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

Don't miss out on this deal! Get $39 off the retail price during this Prime Day 2023 sale. Make your favorite meals for loved ones with these pans that will easily become your go-to cookware.

$90.99 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2023: Take 30% off this Blue Diamond cookware set