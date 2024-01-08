In this article, we will take a look at the 30 places where people live the longest in the world. If you want to skip our discussion on the factors contributing to the longevity of people globally, you can go directly to the 5 Places Where People Live The Longest in The World.

There are many places across the world that have gained attention for their unique lifestyle factors, healthcare systems, and cultural practices that contribute to the longevity of their residents. One of the key factors contributing to high life expectancies in these places is the effectiveness of the healthcare systems. The global healthcare market size 2023 has reached $8,348.44 billion and is anticipated to expand to $8,963.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market is expected to grow further to $10,908.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0%. This positive trend is attributed to various factors, including advancements in medical technology, an aging population, increased health insurance coverage, government healthcare initiatives, and the integration of AI and technological innovations in the medical field. Taiwan and Belgium rank among the top countries with the best healthcare systems in the world. Meanwhile, Singapore and Vatican City are among the places where people live the longest in the world. You can also check out the 40 Cities with the Highest Life Expectancy in the US.

The healthcare sector is increasingly embracing artificial intelligence and machine learning, which play a crucial role in analyzing patient data to help create personalized treatment plans. For instance, Caption Health has developed an AI-powered clinical application that helps in conducting ultrasound scans to identify heart failure signs. This method allows individuals without specialized expertise to use the technology, making it more accessible and cost-effective for patients. As these technological advancements continue, the global AI healthcare market is expected to observe growth. With a value of $14 billion in 2020, the market is projected to reach $119.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 35.9%.

Key Players in the Healthcare Industry

The healthcare industry's key players majorly contribute to the sector through technological applications and research and development. One prominent industry leader is UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), a multinational health insurance and services company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with a market capitalization of $497 billion as of January 5. United Health's subsidiary, Optum Rx, introduced the Optum Rx Weight Engage program on December 12, 2023. This weight management support initiative is set to benefit plan sponsors' consumers and employers. Another notable player in the industry is CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), a health solutions company. On November 8, 2023, the CVS Health Foundation committed $3 million over five years to organizations such as the Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County in Florida, Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute in Texas, and the Rosecrance Foundation in Chicago. This initiative aims to make it easier for people to access mental health care and personalized treatments for healthier lifestyles.

Similarly, Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV) also prioritizes people's well-being, ensuring individual control over health while also working to strengthen the medical workforce. On November 1, 2023, Elevance Health announced a $1.42 million investment to support the National Inclusive Curriculum for Health Education. This program focuses on creating a curriculum about Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) that medical schools across the country can use. Elevance Health has already provided funds to seven medical schools in 2023 for this curriculum. The company is now accepting proposals for funding for the academic year 2024-2025.

Here's what ClearBridge Investments said about Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Our health care positioning also fared well. We continue to maintain an overweight position to managed care companies via long-term holdings in UnitedHealth and Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV), as we believe the short cycle nature of their insurance franchises allows them to reprice their book of business in a relatively short time frame, even if health care costs come in higher than previously anticipated.”

Places Where People Live The Longest in The World

Image by coombesy from Pixabay

Our Methodology

To shortlist the 30 places where people live the longest in the world, we referred to the World Population Review. Our selection criteria focused on the average life expectancy for both genders. The list includes both countries and islands/territories. The places have been ranked in ascending order of their average life expectancy as of 2023. Let’s begin our list of the places where people live the longest in the world.

Places Where People Live The Longest in The World

30. Luxembourg

Average Life Expectancy: 82.74 years

Luxembourg's life expectancy slightly decreased from 82.96 years in 2022 to 82.74 years in 2023, reflecting a decline of around 0.22%. Approximately 95% of Luxembourg's residents are covered by the country's mandatory social health insurance (SHI) program.

29. Reunion

Average Life Expectancy: 82.78 years

Situated in the Mascarene Islands, Reunion operates as a French overseas region. Piton de la Fournaise, an active volcano soaring at 2,632 meters, stands as the most iconic landmark on the island. The average life expectancy in Reunion is 82.78 years.

28. Ireland

Average Life Expectancy: 82.87 years

Ireland’s life expectancy rose from 81.66 years in 2022 to 82.87 years in 2023. This translates to an increase of about 1.48%.

27. Guernsey

Average Life Expectancy: 82.94 years

Guernsey, located in the English Channel, operates as a self-governing British Crown dependency. Its notable features include beach resorts and captivating scenery. The average life expectancy in Guernsey stands at 82.94 years.

26. Iceland

Average Life Expectancy: 82.96 years

Iceland experienced a decrease in life expectancy from 83.64 years in 2022 to 82.96 years in 2023, reflecting a decline of around 0.81%. Iceland has a publicly funded universal healthcare system that prioritizes its resident's well-being.

25. Gibraltar

Average Life Expectancy: 83.0 years

Gibraltar, situated on the southern coast of Spain, is a British overseas territory. It is characterized by the presence of the Rock of Gibraltar, a limestone ridge that rises to a height of 426 meters. The average life expectancy in Gibraltar is 83 years as of 2023.

24. Canada

Average Life Expectancy: 83.02 years

Canada's life expectancy decreased about 0.94% from the previous year, from 83.80 years in 2022 to 83.02 years in 2023. Canada has a strong healthcare system, which effectively minimizes health disparities, contributing to a positive impact on the overall health of its residents.

23. New Zealand

Average Life Expectancy: 83.15 years

New Zealand witnessed a rise in life expectancy from 82.54 years in 2022 to 83.15 years in 2023, indicating a rise of 0.74% from the previous year.

22. Guadeloupe

Average Life Expectancy: 83.33 years

Guadeloupe, classified as a French overseas region, is a collection of islands situated in the southern part of the Caribbean Sea. The average life expectancy in the region stands at 83.33 years.

21. France

Average Life Expectancy: 83.35 years

France experienced a rise in life expectancy from 82.59 years in 2022 to 83.35 years in 2023, reflecting an increase of about 0.76%.

20. Israel

Average Life Expectancy: 83.39 years

Israel witnessed a slight increase in life expectancy, from 83.35 years in 2022 to 83.39 years in 2023.

19. Martinique

Average Life Expectancy: 83.45 years

Martinique is an island located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, within the Lesser Antilles of the West Indies. With a life expectancy of 83.45 years, Martinique is at the seventeenth position on our list of the 30 places where people live the longest in the world.

18. Norway

Average Life Expectancy: 83.55 years

Norway’s life expectancy rose from 82.55 years in 2022 to 83.55 years in 2023. This indicates an increase of about 1.21%.

17. San Marino

Average Life Expectancy: 83.58 years

San Marino experienced a slight decrease in life expectancy, from 83.86 years in 2022 to 83.58 years in 2023. San Marino has an exceptional healthcare system, allowing the country to be on the list of the 30 places where people live the longest in the world.

16. Sweden

Average Life Expectancy: 83.65 years

Sweden recorded an increase in life expectancy to 83.65 years in 2023 from 82.70 years in 2022. Sweden’s healthcare system is one of the most well-developed healthcare systems in the world.

15. French Polynesia

Average Life Expectancy: 83.7 years

French Polynesia is an overseas territory of France that enjoys a significant degree of autonomy. It comprises five archipelagoes located in the south-central Pacific Ocean. The average life expectancy in French Polynesia stands at 83.7 years as of 2023.

14. Andorra

Average Life Expectancy: 83.71 years

Andorra has observed an increase in life expectancy, from 83.42 years in 2022 to 83.71 years in 2023. This marks an increase of about 0.35%.

13. Australia

Average Life Expectancy: 83.73 years

Australia recorded an increase in life expectancy, from 83.09 years in 2022 to 83.73 years in 2023. Australia’s healthcare system ranked as the 5th best in the World Index of Health Innovation in 2022, an improvement from its 7th position in 2021.

12. Malta

Average Life Expectancy: 83.83 years

Malta witnessed an increase in life expectancy, rising from 82.20 years in 2022 to 83.83 years in 2023. This indicates an increase of about 1.98% from the previous year.

11. Spain

Average Life Expectancy: 84.05 years

Spain’s average life expectancy rose from 82.55 years in 2022 to 84.05 years in 2023, an increase of 1.82% from the previous year. Additionally, the country’s healthcare system was ranked 19th across Europe according to the Euro Health Consumer Index.

10. South Korea

Average Life Expectancy: 84.14 years

South Korea demonstrated a notable improvement in life expectancy, rising from 82.97 years in 2022 to 84.14 years in 2023. This signifies a meaningful 1.41% increase.

9. Vatican City

Average Life Expectancy: 84.16 years

Situated within the heart of Rome, Vatican City is known as the smallest sovereign state globally. The average life expectancy in Vatican City stood at 84.16 years in 2023.

8. Italy

Average Life Expectancy: 84.2 years

Italy, a country known for its history, art, and delicious food, witnessed an increase in life expectancy, from 82.58 years in 2022 to 84.2 years in 2023. The country is at the eighth place on our list of the 30 places where people live the longest in the world.

7. Singapore

Average Life Expectancy: 84.27 years

Singapore experienced a decrease in life expectancy from 86.35 years in 2022 to 84.27 years in 2023, a decline of about 2.41%. Despite this decrease, Singapore’s healthcare system ranks 10th globally according to the World Index of Health Care Innovation.

6. Switzerland

Average Life Expectancy: 84.38 years

Switzerland witnessed an increase in life expectancy, from 83.23 years in 2022 to 84.38 years in 2023. The improvement in life expectancy in the country can be attributed to Switzerland's strong healthcare system.

Companies in the healthcare industry, such as UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH), CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS), and Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV), are playing an important role in improving the lives of people globally.

