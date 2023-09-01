In this article we will take a look at 30 top tourists attractions in the USA. You can skip our detailed analysis of these American tourist attractions, and go directly to the 5 Top Tourists Attractions in the USA.

The travel and tourism industry is making a strong recovery, targeting a $9.5 trillion value in 2023, just 5% below its 2019 peak. 34 countries have surpassed 2019 levels, and 95% of the 2019 job levels are expected to return. This rebound showcases the sector's resilience and the persistent desire to travel. International tourism receipts exceeded $1 trillion in 2022, growing by 50%. Despite challenges like economic conditions, the industry is on a steady path to recovery.

The WTTC predicts a robust future for the sector, contributing $15.5 trillion to the global economy by 2033, employing 430 million people, and accounting for 11.6% of global GDP. By 2023's end, nearly half of the countries assessed are expected to fully recover or be close to pre-pandemic levels.

The USA always stands out on many things, be it home to the biggest economy in the world or for its military supremacy and technological edge. It bills itself as the land of the free and home of the brave for a reason. Likewise, the great land of opportunity is one of the most sought-after countries for job seekers and education enthusiasts, leisure, and sightseeing. It's also home to the biggest tourism industry in the world, valued at over $1.2 trillion.

Revenue from the travel and tourism industry is projected to reach $190.4 billion in 2023 as the sector grows at a compound annual growth rate of 3.17%. The robust growth stems from the millions of people from all over the world that visit the country to sample the famous cities, iconic landmarks, national parks, entertainment joints, majestic mountains canyons, cuisines, and other experiences.

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) is one of the top real estate investment trusts that benefit from a booming US travel and tourism industry. While owning the iconic Empire State Building in Downtown Manhattan, it also owns and manages office retail and multifamily assets in New York. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) also benefits as tourists flock to the US from around the globe and travel to various sites across the country. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) are other stocks that benefit from a booming US Tourism industry.

Story continues

The US is also a popular tourist destination as it offers the opportunity to explore many things, from arts and culture to technological innovations. It is also home to a booming innovative gastronomy. Its rich history, among many things such as Jazz Rock, Silicon Valley, and democracy, also draws many tourists.

Additionally, the US being a global economic hub and home to various international organizations, also sees it attract diplomats and other professionals year round attending various conferences and programs. The influx of visitors into the country saw the tourism industry contribute over $900 billion to the country's GDP in 2021.

30 Top Tourists Attractions in the USA

Source: unsplash

The tourism industry supports over 9 million jobs and accounts for more than 2.9% of the US GDP. International travelers spend more in the US than in any other country. The US offering a tourist visa of up to 6 months or 180 days has also contributed to an influx of visitors that end up spending big on the economy.

Consequently, the US ranked third as the most visited country in the world in 2022, with 50.9 million international tourist arrivals behind Spain and France. Florida remains the most visited state in the US by international and domestic travelers, partly because it is home to iconic attractions, including Disney World, Universal Studios, and beaches such as Miami Beach.

California is the second most visited state, a diverse state best known for Hollywood and Silicon Valley tech hub. New York is a financial hub, Texas a diverse state with rich history and culture, and Nevada the entertainment hub, with Las Vegas, Arizona, and Virginia are also some of the most visited states by international tourists.

In addition, domestic travelers that move from one city to another for leisure is also key driver of the US travel and tourism industry. Domestic travelers account for the majority of spending throughout the country, as they accounted for $751 billion of the $900 billion generated in the sector in 2021.

Our Methodology

The US is home to thousands of sights and sounds that millions of tourists try to explore each year. To compile the list of the top tourist destination in the US we considered many factors including attractions accommodations sights and sounds and the number of annual visitors. The top tourist destinations were ranked based on the annual number of visitors while outlining critical details on why they stand out. We used data from various sources like: WorldAtlas, National Park Service, Empire State Building, us-parks.com.

Top Tourists Attractions in the USA

30. Statue of Liberty in New York

Annual Visitors: 3.5 Million

The 151-foot tall copper monument attracts nearly 3.5 million visitors annually and has become a part of the American culture, often referred to as the icon of freedom. At its height, it was a masterpiece of innovation as people marvelled at how it shifted in the wind without cracking or bending. It can also sway up three inches in any direction during heavy winds. It is still a star attraction in New York.

29. Empire State Building (NYSE:ESRT)

Annual Visitors: 4 Million

Opened in 1931, Empire State Building is an iconic landmark in the US that has emerged as one of the top tourist destinations in New York. Rising 1,454 feet from the ground, it is midtown's only 360-degree open-air vantage. On top of it, one can see up to six states. It features a museum with interactive exhibits. As a jewel of New York, it attracts over 4 million tourists annually.

28. Rocky Mountain National Park

Annual Visitors: 4.30 Million

Rocky Mountain National Park in North-Central Colorado beautifully showcases the eponymous range. Established in 1915, this popular and historic park boasts imposing "Rockies" peaks alongside lush alpine meadows and crystalline glacial lakes. With over 350 miles of hiking trails, adventurers can explore its 265,807-acre expanse. Wildlife like elk, bighorn sheep, mule deer, moose, and marmots can be spotted both deep in the wilderness and along roadsides.

27. Zion National Park

Annual Visitors: 4.69 Million

Zion National Park in Southern Utah offers tantalizing slot canyons, striking sandstone cliffs, and coniferous trees, making it a magnet for tourists. Activities range from low-intensity meanders to high-octane explorations, including climbing, rappelling, hiking, and cannon-balling. A highlight is the challenging scramble up Angel's Landing, a knife-edge ridge resembling a shark fin with chains for safety. This sought-after experience provides breath-taking views of the ancient Zion Canyon, but due to high demand, a lottery system is now in place for hiking permits.

26. The Grand Canyon, Arizona

Annual Visitors: 5 Million

The 277 miles long Grand Canyon in Arizona formed over 6 million years ago when the Colorado River established its route through the Arizona Desert. The glacial erosion that followed, together with melt water runoff and the glaciers, resulted in one of the most spectacular natural wonders of the world. With a depth of 6,000 feet, the Canyon attracts nearly 5 million visitors annually.

25. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Annual Visitors: 5 Million

Like the Great Canyon, The Bryce Canyon National Park is another marvel that attracts visitors worldwide to explore its striking rock formations. For excellent views, people hop in a helicopter to move around. Over 5 million tourists come to explore the Canyon each year.

24. Hoover Dam, Nevada

Annual Visitors: 7 Million

The Hoover Dam in Nevada is a key infrastructure that speaks loud about the US building prowess. It's a bewildering masterpiece of engineering and labour with unique features. The dam stores enough water to irrigate 2 million acres of rich farms in Southern California and state line Arizona. The engineering masterpiece attracts nearly 7 million visitor's year.

23. Navy Pier, Chicago

Annual Visitors: 9 Million

The Navy Pier in Chicago attracts over 9 million people each year thanks to excellent shopping opportunities, eateries, and an opportunity to see and explore Lake Michigan. There is also a children's museum, and grownups can also visit the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

22. South Street Seaport, New York City

Annual Visitors: 9 Million

South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan is one of the most historic neighbourhoods best known for museums, music, and markets. It is one of the best places to enjoy seafood while listening to local sounds and exploring various cultures. Over nine million tourists visit the seaport each year.

21. Waikiki

Annual Visitors: 9.2 Million

It is home to some of the Hawaiian Islands' most beautiful and popular beachfront. A cross between a tropical paradise and a modern city offers an ideal place to relax on a sandy beach surrounded by palm trees and blowing wind. Other exciting things to do around include shopping, dining, surfing, and sunbathing. Last year, it attracted about 9.2 million visitors.

20. Venice Beach

Annual Visitors: 10 Million

Venice Beach has become one of the biggest tourist destinations in America, attracting over 10 million visitors each year. It is estimated to attract about 28,000 people each day to experience its fantastic beach, canals, and Ocean Front Walk. While best known for its sandy beaches, it also plays host to musicians, street performers, and all kinds of entertainment.

19. Pier 39, Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco

Annual Visitors: 10 Million

Pier 39 is a popular tourist attraction, offering panoramic views of San Francisco Bay, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, and Alcatraz Island. It is also home to the world-famous sea Lions. Annually it attracts 10 million visitors.

18. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

Annual Visitors: 10 Million

The Golden Gate Bridge is a magnificent piece of engineering spanning 1.6Km connecting San Francisco Bay to the Pacific Ocean. Its tremendous towers sweeping cables, and great span is an engineering wonder that attracts 10 million visitors to appreciate yearly.

17. Disney's Hollywood Studios, Rolando, Florida

Annual Visitors: 11.48 Million

Disney's Hollywood Studios is another high-profile theme park that joins the list of the top tourist attractions in the US. It attracts about 11.48 million people annually that get to explore its sights and sounds as well as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Toy Story Land.

16. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Annual Visitors: 12 Million

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the best parks best known for its diversity of plants and animal life. The ancient mountains add to the beauty. It is America most visited park that is open year-round. Located in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee, it attracts over 12 million tourists each year.

15. Balboa Park, San Diego

Annual Visitors: 15 Million

Balboa Park in San Diego is a cultural oasis that draws in millions of visitors that come to sample its 17 museums, gardens failure, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Sitting on 1,200 acres of land, it is one of the most iconic parks ideal for relaxing and enjoying the American diversified culture. Over 15 million tourists visit the park every year.

14. Faneuil Hall Marketplaces, Boston

Annual Visitors: 18 Million

Located in downtown Boston, Faneuil Hall Marketplace has evolved to become one of the top tourist destinations in America, welcoming over 18 million visitors annually. Most people come to explore its iconic shopping entertainment and diverse food options.

13. Disneyland Resort, California

Annual Visitors: 18 Million

At over 500 acres in size, Disneyland Resort California attracts visitors from every corner. It is divided into theme lands with related rides, shows, and attractions. At the park's heart are the Sleeping Beauty Castle with its turquoise owners and working drawbridge. The park offers an opportunity to explore Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, enjoy the time machine of classic rides, and play at Pixar Pier. About 18 million tourists visit the park annually.

12. National Malls, Washington DC

Annual Visitors: 18 Million

Maintained by the National Park Service, The National Mall is a beehive of activity year-round and one of the capital's most visited sites. It attracts nearly 25 million visitors annually, exploring the more than 1,000 acres of must-see monuments sites and green space. While it's famous for the Washington Lincoln and World War II memorials, it also pays hosts to more than 65 other monuments.

11. The French Quarter, New Orleans

Annual Visitors: 19 Million

It is the oldest quarter of New Orleans and is best known for its buzzing nightlife and charming attractions. Walking down the street offers an opportunity to sample some of the best cuisines from around the globe and enjoy Jazz and great nightlife. The spectacular architecture adds to the charm, with opportunities to explore the Cities of the Dead and taste the authentic Cajun grub. The quarter attracts nearly 19 million visitors annually.

10. Lincoln Park, Chicago

Annual Visitors: 20 Million

It might be a designated community area on the North side of Chicago, Illinois but don't be mistaken. It is one of the most visited, attracting 20 million tourists annually. The 1,200-acre park is best known for its verdant beauty, immense public zoo, beaches, harbours, and trails. World-class music venues, museums, restaurants, and theatres also surround it.

9. Magic Kingdom, Disney World, Florida

Annual Visitors: 20 Million

It might be the smallest theme park under Disney World, but it is also one of the most popular, attracting over 20 million visitors annually. The park is best known for the Cinderella Castle, Space Mountain, and the 7 Dwarfs Mine Train, with lots of themed lands. Compared to other theme parks, it stands out as it makes people feel like they are stepping out of reality and into a storybook, taking them into different lands.

8. Niagara Falls, New York

Annual Visitors: 20 Million

Billed as one of the world's best natural wonders, Niagara Falls attracts over 20 million visitors annually. It stands out as a top tourist destination owing to its awe-inspiring scenery featuring thrilling attractions, interactive exhibits, miles of hiking trails, and dining options in a family-friendly environment. It offers an adventure-packed experience while exploring the three waterfalls, Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, and Bridal Veil Falls, with the highest flow rate in the world.

7. Grand Central Terminal, New York City

Annual Visitors: 21.6 Million

Grand Central Terminal is more than a transportation hub; it has emerged as a top tourist destination in New York as a shopping, dining, and cultural hub. It is considered one of the greatest architectural achievements of New York. Spread over 49 acres. It is home to the world's largest train station by the number of platforms. Every year about 21.6 million tourists visit the terminal.

6. Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Annual Visitors: 24 Million

Since opening over 150 years ago, the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco has emerged as a must-visit sight while in California. The park is best known for its green lawns, bridle paths lines, and over 7,000 kinds of plants. Visitors get to sample top museums and extraordinary events that take place in the park. Nearly 24 million visitors flock to the park every year.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Top Tourists Attractions in the USA.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 30 Top Tourists Attractions in the USA is originally published on Insider Monkey.