In this article, we will take a look at the 30 unhappiest countries in the world. If you want to skip out an introduction to what might make an individual happy or sad, then skip ahead to 10 Unhappiest Countries in the World.

The pursuit of happiness stands as a universal aspiration. However, for millions across the globe, this pursuit remains elusive, overshadowed by the harsh realities of poverty, political instability, and societal challenges. In this article, we look into the 30 unhappiest countries in the world and understand the factors that contribute to the pervasive sense of unhappiness among their populations.

It's important to remember that happiness or unhappiness are very subjective so it is not very simple to determine a single metric to measure it; however, there are certain needs essential to all humans that help make this process easier. The World Happiness Report, published annually by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, provides valuable insights into the subjective well-being of nations based on factors such as GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

One of the main reasons why people in some countries are unhappier than others is because of poverty. According to the World Bank, over 70% of the population in countries like Zimbabwe and Madagascar live below the national poverty line. Economic hardship deprives individuals of basic necessities, perpetuating a cycle of despair and hopelessness. In Zimbabwe, for example, the poverty rate was estimated at 70.1% in 2019, contributing to widespread dissatisfaction and discontent among its citizens.

Unfavourable economic climate leads to political instability, which is another prominent reason that adds to unhappiness, fostering an atmosphere of fear, uncertainty, and despair. In Afghanistan, ongoing conflict and insurgency have led to widespread displacement and suffering, with over 54% of the population living below the poverty line. Afghanistan also ranks among the lowest in the world on the Global Peace Index, 2023, with a score of 3.644 out of 5, which highlights the pervasive impact of conflict on the well-being of its people.

According to the World Happiness Report, countries like Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Haiti consistently rank among the lowest in terms of subjective well-being indicators. Additionally, data from reputable sources such as the World Bank, United Nations, and international humanitarian organizations offer insights into the socio-economic factors that justify the unhappiness of these countries.

30 Unhappiest Countries In The World

Methodology

To compile the list of the 30 unhappiest countries in the world we have considered our own rankings of the poorest countries in the world and countries with the highest depression rates. We have also consulted data from some other sources like world health organsation to know the suicide mortality rate of these countries. Each metric was assigned a weighted score and then we calculated the average rankings of these countries to calculate our own scores for each country to determine the unhappiest countries in the world right now, ranking from least unhappy to the most unhappy countries. The list is presented in ascending order of scores, with higher scores corresponding to higher levels of unhappiness.

30. Laos

Total Score: 64.1

Laos is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia known for its mountainous terrain and diverse ethnic cultures. While specific data on happiness is limited, Laos faces challenges related to poverty, limited access to healthcare and education, and political restrictions.

29. Cambodia

Total Score: 64.3

Cambodia is located in Southeast Asia and is known for its rich history, including the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex. Poverty rates are high in Cambodia, with many facing economic hardships and limited access to basic services. Political instability and human rights issues also contribute to unhappiness.

28. Somalia

Total Score: 64.3

Somalia is located in the Horn of Africa and has experienced decades of conflict, instability, and humanitarian crises. Conflict, poverty, food insecurity, and lack of access to basic services contribute to unhappiness in Somalia. The country also faces challenges related to piracy and terrorism.

27. Eritrea

Total Score: 65

Eritrea is located in the Horn of Africa and gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993 after a long war. Limited political freedom, human rights abuses, and compulsory national service contribute to unhappiness in Eritrea. The country also faces challenges related to poverty and economic stagnation.

26. Iraq

Total Score: 66.6

Iraq is located in the Middle East and has faced years of conflict, political instability, and terrorism. Ongoing violence, displacement, economic hardships, and lack of access to basic services contribute to unhappiness in Iraq. The country also faces challenges related to corruption and sectarian tensions.

25. Venezuela

Total Score: 67.1

Venezuela is located in South America and has vast oil reserves but has experienced economic collapse and political turmoil in recent years. Hyperinflation, food and medicine shortages, political repression, and human rights abuses contribute to unhappiness in Venezuela. Millions have fled the country seeking better opportunities elsewhere.

24. Myanmar (Burma)

Total Score: 68.3

Myanmar is located in Southeast Asia and has a diverse population with various ethnic groups. Political repression, ethnic conflicts, human rights abuses, and economic challenges contribute to unhappiness in Myanmar. The military coup in 2021 further exacerbated tensions and instability.

23. Nepal

Total Score: 70.1

Nepal is located in South Asia and is known for its stunning Himalayan mountains and rich cultural heritage. Poverty, political instability, natural disasters, and lack of access to healthcare and education contribute to unhappiness in Nepal. The country also faces challenges related to corruption and weak governance.

22. Pakistan

Total Score: 70.1

Pakistan is located in South Asia and is known for its diverse landscapes, including mountains, plains, and coastal areas. Poverty, political instability, terrorism, and sectarian violence contribute to unhappiness in Pakistan. The country also faces challenges related to corruption and weak governance.

21. Ethiopia

Total Score: 70.2

Ethiopia is located in the Horn of Africa and is known for its ancient history, diverse cultures, and stunning landscapes. Poverty, political repression, ethnic tensions, and conflicts contribute to unhappiness in Ethiopia. The country also faces challenges related to food insecurity, natural disasters, and human rights abuses.

20. Nigeria

Total Score: 70.5

The World Bank reports that over 40% of Nigeria's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. According to UNICEF, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of out-of-school children in the world, with millions of children lacking access to education due to poverty and insecurity.

19. Bangladesh

Total Score: 70.7

The World Bank estimates that over 20% of Bangladesh's population lived below the national poverty line in 2020. Bangladesh faces challenges related to natural disasters, with cyclones, floods, and other extreme weather events exacerbating poverty and displacement.

18. Liberia

Total Score: 71.1

The World Bank reports that over 50% of Liberia's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. According to the UN Refugee Agency, Liberia hosts over 97,000 refugees and asylum seekers, adding strain to already limited resources and services.

17. Mozambique

Total Score: 71.1

The World Bank estimates that over 70% of Mozambique's population lived below the national poverty line in 2018. The UNDP reports that Mozambique ranks among the lowest in the world on the Human Development Index, with a HDI of 0.456 as of 2020.

16. Malawi

Total Score: 74.2

The World Bank reports that over 50% of Malawi's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. According to the World Health Organization, Malawi has one of the highest rates of HIV/AIDS prevalence in the world, contributing to health challenges and poverty.

15. Guinea

Total Score: 75.1

The World Bank estimates that over 55% of Guinea's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. According to the World Food Programme, over 1.5 million people in Guinea are food insecure, with economic challenges and climate change exacerbating food shortages.

14. Sierra Leone

Total Score: 76.3

The World Bank reports that over 55% of Sierra Leone's population lived below the national poverty line in 2018. The UNDP Human Development Index (HDI) ranks Sierra Leone among the lowest in the world, with a HDI of 0.438 as of 2020.

13. Madagascar

Total Score: 76.1

The World Bank estimates that over 75% of Madagascar's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. According to UNICEF, Madagascar has one of the highest rates of child malnutrition in the world, with over 47% of children under five suffering from chronic malnutrition.

12. Sudan

Total Score: 78.3

The World Bank reports that over 40% of Sudan's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that over 13 million people in Sudan are in need of humanitarian assistance due to conflict, displacement, and economic challenges.

11. Zimbabwe

Total Score: 79.9

The World Bank estimates that over 70% of Zimbabwe's population lived below the national poverty line in 2019. According to the World Food Programme, over 60% of Zimbabweans are food insecure, with economic challenges exacerbating food shortages and malnutrition.

