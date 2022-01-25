U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.75
    -38.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,116.00
    -137.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,322.25
    -178.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.30
    -16.40 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.87 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0035 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.31
    +3.46 (+11.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3489
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0240
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,382.93
    +1,694.54 (+4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    827.92
    +17.32 (+2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.50
    +56.35 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

'3000 More on the Way' Saying Polar IPFS, Doubling Their Crypto Mining Rigs

Polar IPFS
·3 min read

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar IPFS, previous more well known as Polar Analytics is launching Filecoin operations with a strategy to deploy 3,000 more high-performance mining rigs in the first half of 2022.

"These new tech edge high-ended monsters are very different to the previous models," representative of IPFS, Locke J. continued, "these high-performance, crypto-mining fleets defined new standard of crypto mining, and its remarkably environmental-friendly."

No More Mining at Home

Waves and waves of cryptocurrency mania has changed ways how people obtaining their "coins". People used to mine their own cryptos with their own laptops from their houses and apartments, some of them put huge investment in their CPU and GPU settings. Since 2012, tailor-made mining machines were designed and the industry boomed, individual miners are now very not likely to actually mine any blocks unless they are willing to invest very high-ended hardware costs and afford huge electricity bills, which proved to be inefficient and very little in ROI.

"Everyone rushes into the market, we leave the trial-and-error algorithm and millions of calculations to the hardware. Our job is to calculate the best ROI over the budget and return." continued Wolfang, "Individuals can't compete with essential, tailor- made mining machines from large firms, even if someone luckily actually mined a block reward, the equipment quickly becomes outdated. Therefore, crowd funded mining becomes the mainstream which means investors participate in a mutual agreement that everyone is splitting the cryptocurrency mined in the mining sets."

"Home mining is not economical anymore," says Hans Wolfang, associate partner of Polar IPFS, "and targeting a right cryptos is essential to survive the game."

Why Mining Filecoin?

"There are good reasons for our analytical experts to set the optimum return period in two years. Filecoin is one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, at the same time it underlines huge investment values for its unique nature of characteristics for DeFi and the NFTs." Wolfang provided more details over the cryptos "The cryptocurrency supported by a mining system which "proof-of-work" like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron and Algor and its unique block chain system complied with transition to proof-of-stake, of which approach systematically reduce the energy consumptions impacts. Filecoin is set to be ambitious and planning to shift running atop Ethereum in the near future."

Flexible Offers

Polar IPFS setting escrow services to efficiently deploy capital and lock-in deals with flexible offers. Their analysis clearly defines the budget and capital deployment strategy and alongside the timeline and market changes to increase miners hash rate under management.

Tailor-made Software for Filecoin Mining

Efforts are made over the mining platform software. It monitors hardware temperature, detect and start idle threads, and manage rigs, putting it squarely in the category of the best software for customization. The software also offers advanced detection of new blocks and makes it easy to scale up hashing power without delays.

Environmental Mining with Less Cost, Much Less

Polar IPFS explained, "We also harness energy surplus from various sites around us such as stranded gas reserves and independent solar sites network. Therefore, we could minimize our energy spending. We have sustainable plan in future but it also implies us that we have to be more cautious about our economic scales, therefore there's only limited offers are opened to the public."

"Polar intended to adopt more use of renewable energy, but of course we would balance other options and embrace energy-efficient protocols, carbon offsets, demand response and greener mining pools."

Media Contact

Brand Name: Polar IPFS

Contact Person: Kim

Email: pr@polaripfs.com

Tele:213-375-3878

Website: https://www.polaripfs.com/

SOURCE: Polar IPFS


Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Lithium Hits ‘Ludicrous Mode’ as Battery Metal Extends 400% Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices are continuing their breakneck ascent in China, with surging electric-vehicle sales underpinning a fivefold gain over the past year.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoChinese lith

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Shed Some Tears in This Bear Market Decline

    Johnson & Johnson is ready to pull the band-aid off of their earnings numbers on Tuesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has rolled over from December and tells me that sellers of JNJ have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows a long rise and only the start of a turn lower in January.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Apple earnings: 'The big question' is about supply chain disruptions, analyst says

    DA Davidson Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Apple earnings, as well as discuss what to expect from the Fed and the future of tech.

  • Fitch Ratings Raises Concerns over Crypto Mining and U.S Power Consumption

    Following last week’s U.S subcommittee hearing on crypto mining, Fitch Ratings looks at the key risks to U.S public power utilities.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • 5 Energy Stocks Poised for Cash Gains

    ONEOK, Marathon Oil, and EOG are among the companies with the largest expected growth in free cash flow for the coming quarter.

  • Oil Rebounds From Biggest Tumble This Year on Outlook for Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after the biggest one-day tumble this year as traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook as the pandemic eases.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Mixed, U.S. Futures Fall on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarWest Texas Interme

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Covid crushed company culture—but something better will take its place

    The shift to remote work has some employees feeling less connected to one another and, by extension, to their companies. Is that a problem?