U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,420.34
    +17.68 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,977.11
    +184.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,880.25
    +99.72 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.16
    +34.84 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    +0.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7630
    +0.2950 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,596.73
    +843.06 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.49
    +25.60 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

305 Ventures and Dragon Global Are Co-Hosting Hackathon During Miami Hack Week

·3 min read

Organized by Backend Capital, Miami Hack Week is Attracting Top Engineering Talent to Miami

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 305 Ventures, an early stage venture fund run by active founders that invest in Miami-based technology startups, and Dragon Global, a private investment firm focused on venture capital and innovative real estate investments, are jointly hosting the Dragon House with numerous top AI engineers this week during Miami Hack Week, which concludes on Friday, August 6.

Spearheaded by Backend Capital, an early-stage fund focused on investing in brilliant engineers, this hackathon is Miami's first since COVID-19 began and is helping recruit top engineering talent to the city.

Zaid Rahman, Co-founder of 305 Ventures and CEO of Miami-based Flexbase, an automated payment platform which helps construction businesses get paid faster and more efficiently, says, "Miami is quickly becoming a 'capital of capital' in a post COVID-19 era. It seems the city is finally having its moment, with the sudden influx of financial and technology professionals from New York City and California. Co-hosting a house during Miami Hack Week is helping 305 Ventures identify promising new investment opportunities in the area."

Bob Zangrillo, Founder of Dragon Global and Co-Founder of Magic City Innovation District, who has invested in Facebook, Uber, Didi, Jet.com, and other prolific technology companies, says, "Dragon Global's mission is to leverage artificial Intelligence (AI) to evolve humanity and the world. This hackathon culminates our decade long thesis that Miami will attract the best talent in technology, innovative real estate and asset management. We are now seeing this become a reality as Miami is evolving into a leading US global business hub."

Miami is emerging as a global technology and engineering center, especially as the traditional metropolitan centers, such as New York and San Francisco, are fundamentally decentralizing workforces to be hybrid or distributed. Rahman himself recently relocated from San Francisco to Miami, drawn to its vibrant culture, more affordable lifestyle and a business environment that is very responsive and friendly to technologists.

"Miami Hack Week, the first event of its kind in 18 months, serves as a vital launch pad for expanding Miami's technology and engineering brain trust," continues Rahman. "For the entire week, hackers are working on ideas ranging from artificial intelligence to direct to consumer products. The week culminates with an expo on Friday where the hackathon winner will be announced and receive a grand prize. In addition, 305 Ventures is hosting an invite-only awards after-party on Friday evening."

About 305 Ventures
305 Ventures is an early-stage venture fund, run by active founders, that invests in technology startups and is accelerating the booming tech industry in South Florida.

About Dragon Global
Founded and led by Robert Zangrillo, Dragon Global is a private investment firm focused on venture capital and real estate investments. Dragon Global's current and predecessor funds have managed investments in excess of $1 billion in companies that now have over $1 trillion of market value.

As founders, operators and investors, we strive to be the best partners for entrepreneurs building market-transforming consumer and enterprise companies and innovative real estate projects. All of our partners at Dragon Global are former founders, operators, and investors.

As strategic real estate investors, we partner with local developers to help invest in and shape communities. Our focus is on developing Live, Work, Play and Learn communities focused on innovation, art, technology, experience, health & wellness and sustainability.

Dragon Global is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/305-ventures-and-dragon-global-are-co-hosting-hackathon-during-miami-hack-week-301349654.html

SOURCE 305 Ventures

Recommended Stories

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Amarin (AMRN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Amarin Corporation's conference call to discuss its second-quarter and six-month 2021 financial results and operational updates. Please be aware that this conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered under the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Is Soaring on Thursday

    MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Wednesday, beating Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines. As a result, shares rocketed higher on Thursday morning, gaining 12.6% as of 12:20 p.m. EDT. MercadoLibre is the leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, one of the fastest-growing regions of the world in terms of internet penetration and online shopping.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy With Arm Merger At Risk?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Uber beats estimates, Roku growth slows down, Etsy lowers guidance for Q3

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: Uber’s core business posting a loss of $509 million despite beating on the top and bottom lines in Q2, Roku topping estimates as earnings show a slow in growth, and Esty announcing lower Q3 guidance on the heels of beating Q2 expectations.

  • Roku down after hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key takeaways from Roku's recent earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Why settle for market-matching returns when dominant growth stocks like these can outperform the broader market?

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc (BNGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    BNGO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Regeneron Stock Flirts With Breakout As Covid Drug Beats Views By $1 Billion

    Regeneron stock flirted with a breakout Thursday after the company's Covid treatment wrangled a $1 billion beat in the U.S.

  • Why SunPower Stock Fell in July and Continued Falling in August

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) stock fell 15.2% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. SunPower stock fell 9% on Wednesday, after the company announced lackluster second-quarter results. SunPower stock's fall in July is likely attributed to an underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

  • Earnings Estimates for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Must Keep Rising for Current Valuation to Be Justified

    One of the standout features of the second quarter earnings reports released so far has been the incredible strength of digital advertising. Next week The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will be releasing second quarter results. It will be interesting to see how much of the growth in digital ad spend the company is capturing.