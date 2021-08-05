305 Ventures and Dragon Global Are Co-Hosting Hackathon During Miami Hack Week

Organized by Backend Capital, Miami Hack Week is Attracting Top Engineering Talent to Miami

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 305 Ventures , an early stage venture fund run by active founders that invest in Miami-based technology startups, and Dragon Global , a private investment firm focused on venture capital and innovative real estate investments, are jointly hosting the Dragon House with numerous top AI engineers this week during Miami Hack Week , which concludes on Friday, August 6.

Spearheaded by Backend Capital, an early-stage fund focused on investing in brilliant engineers, this hackathon is Miami's first since COVID-19 began and is helping recruit top engineering talent to the city.

Zaid Rahman, Co-founder of 305 Ventures and CEO of Miami-based Flexbase , an automated payment platform which helps construction businesses get paid faster and more efficiently, says, "Miami is quickly becoming a 'capital of capital' in a post COVID-19 era. It seems the city is finally having its moment, with the sudden influx of financial and technology professionals from New York City and California. Co-hosting a house during Miami Hack Week is helping 305 Ventures identify promising new investment opportunities in the area."

Bob Zangrillo, Founder of Dragon Global and Co-Founder of Magic City Innovation District, who has invested in Facebook, Uber, Didi, Jet.com, and other prolific technology companies, says, "Dragon Global's mission is to leverage artificial Intelligence (AI) to evolve humanity and the world. This hackathon culminates our decade long thesis that Miami will attract the best talent in technology, innovative real estate and asset management. We are now seeing this become a reality as Miami is evolving into a leading US global business hub."

Miami is emerging as a global technology and engineering center, especially as the traditional metropolitan centers, such as New York and San Francisco, are fundamentally decentralizing workforces to be hybrid or distributed. Rahman himself recently relocated from San Francisco to Miami, drawn to its vibrant culture, more affordable lifestyle and a business environment that is very responsive and friendly to technologists.

"Miami Hack Week, the first event of its kind in 18 months, serves as a vital launch pad for expanding Miami's technology and engineering brain trust," continues Rahman. "For the entire week, hackers are working on ideas ranging from artificial intelligence to direct to consumer products. The week culminates with an expo on Friday where the hackathon winner will be announced and receive a grand prize. In addition, 305 Ventures is hosting an invite-only awards after-party on Friday evening."

About 305 Ventures

305 Ventures is an early-stage venture fund, run by active founders, that invests in technology startups and is accelerating the booming tech industry in South Florida.

About Dragon Global

Founded and led by Robert Zangrillo, Dragon Global is a private investment firm focused on venture capital and real estate investments. Dragon Global's current and predecessor funds have managed investments in excess of $1 billion in companies that now have over $1 trillion of market value.

As founders, operators and investors, we strive to be the best partners for entrepreneurs building market-transforming consumer and enterprise companies and innovative real estate projects. All of our partners at Dragon Global are former founders, operators, and investors.

As strategic real estate investors, we partner with local developers to help invest in and shape communities. Our focus is on developing Live, Work, Play and Learn communities focused on innovation, art, technology, experience, health & wellness and sustainability.

Dragon Global is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

