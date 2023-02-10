U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.25
    -6.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,692.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,394.75
    -30.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.10
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -0.34 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    -13.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.26 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    +1.08 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6860
    +0.2480 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,829.49
    -753.40 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.86
    -19.92 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.09
    +70.74 (+0.26%)
     

$31.1 Billion Global DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics Industry to 2030 - Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global market for DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Infectious Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$18.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cancer segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

The DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Abbott Molecular

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences

  • Luminex Corporation

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • What are DNA-Probes?

  • Recent Market Activity

  • DNA-based Diagnostics - A Prelude

  • DNA Tests: Finding Use in Numerous Applications

  • DNA Probes: Robust Growth Ahead

  • Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

  • The United States: Unraveling the Country's Edge in DNA-based Diagnostics

  • Infectious Diseases Tests Dominate the DNA-based Diagnostics Market

  • Developing Countries Excel in Growth Prospects

  • Decoding the Genetic Puzzle

  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

  • Growth Inhibitors in a Nutshell

  • Genetic Profiling of Pathogens: A Road Less Traveled

  • Roche's Entry into the Hall of Molecular Fame

  • DNA Technology: An Evolutionary Scan

  • Tracking Landmark Breakthroughs in DNA Diagnostics: 1953-2005

  • Market Opportunities

  • DNA Probes-Based Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • World's Aging Population Drives the Popularity of DNA-Probe Tests

  • Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for DNA Probes Based Diagnostics

  • AIDS: A Global Epidemic

  • Rise in Healthcare Spending in Developing Nations Bode Well for Market Growth

  • Reimbursements: "Under the Umbrella"

  • Evolution of New & Virulent Infectious Agents

  • Challenges in Widespread Deployment of DNA-based Diagnostics

  • DNA Probe Technology Gains Prominence in Diagnosing Vaginitis

  • Gene Banks - A Ray of Hope for the Future

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6g8lc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/31-1-billion-global-dna-probes-based-diagnostics-industry-to-2030---rise-in-healthcare-spending-in-developing-nations-bode-well-for-market-growth-301743170.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC's Fan on Asia Strategy

    Fan Cheuk Wan, Asia CIO at HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth, says she expects Southeast Asia to benefit from China's growth recovery this year. She speaks with Rishaad Salamat, David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets Asia."

  • SpaceX test fires Super Heavy booster in Texas, next step on the journey to Mars

    SpaceX test fired the Super Heavy Booster 7, featuring 33 Raptor engines that ignited for nearly 10 seconds in Texas, though only 31 engines were successful.

  • First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K

    ALSO: CoinDesk analyst Glenn Williams considers the significance of "whales" sending bitcoin back to exchanges, while smaller investors remove it. Bitcoin falls below $21.9K.

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • Yahoo to lay off more than 20% of staff

    The cuts will impact nearly 50% of Yahoo's ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said. Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform. This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

  • Cathie Wood's Investment Firm has Bought These 3 Stocks at Least 7 Days In a Row

    Cathie Wood has made quite a name for herself as the top growth stock picker at Ark Invest in recent years. Wood has spent the last seven trading days buying metal 3D printing company Velo3D , the past eight sessions buying human tissue 3D printing company Organovo , and the past nine sessions buying clinical-stage oncology treatment company Repare Therapeutics . In 2022, Wood acquired 10.1 million new shares of Velo3D worth about $32 million, according to Stock Circle, bringing her ownership of outstanding stock to 5.8%.

  • When Will Tesla Stock Give Us a Dip to Buy? The Chart Holds Clues.

    Tesla stock has been roaring, doubling off the January low. Here are the support levels to watch now.

  • AMD wins nearly a third of processor market, Arm's climb slows, analyst report

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc has captured nearly a third of the market for central processor units while British chip technology firm Arm Ltd's rise in the PC market slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an analyst report. AMD has grabbed share away from Intel Corp, which still remains the largest player in the market for what are known as x86 processors, which work with popular operating systems like Microsoft Corp's Windows. In the fourth quarter, Intel had 68.7% market share for x86 processors versus AMD's 31.3%, which was up from 28.5% a year earlier, according to Mercury Research.

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • What's in the Offing for Palantir (PLTR) in Q4 Earnings?

    Palantir's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased year over year.

  • Markets: Bitcoin slumps in broad sell off amid SEC charges against Kraken, regulation worries

    Bitcoin sank below US$22,000 on Thursday morning in Asia after the U.S. SEC slapped a fine on the Kraken exchange, sparking concerns that regulators are set to take a tougher line on crypto trading.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s 30,000 Workers Were Key Factor in Last-Minute Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was just days away from filing a bankruptcy petition before a game-changing conference call on Friday with its increasingly impatient lenders.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Uk

  • CRISPR (CRSP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Devoid of marketed drugs, investors' focus will be on CRISPR Therapeutics' (CRSP) pipeline, specifically its lead candidate exa-cel, in its fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shakeout Deepens; Tesla Raises Model Y Price In China

    The market rally got a needed shakeout, but here's what you should do. Tesla slightly raised the base Model Y price in China. Cloudflare leapt on earnings after hours

  • Cloudflare Climbs As Earnings Top Views Amid Strong Revenue Outlook

    Cloudflare reported earnings and revenue that edged by Wall Street targets. The company's revenue outlook came in above expectations.