31% of Wearables Market Growth to Originate from North America, Key Players are Developing Innovative Products and Constantly Increasing their R&D Investments to Compete in the Market

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Wearables Market is the growing preference for wearables devices for payment. The market is witnessing an increased preference for wearables electronic devices for contactless payment. As a result, wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating NFC technology as a standard into most devices. NFC chips are integrated into wearable electronic devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, smart rings, and others to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. This process reduces the transaction time compared with the cash or card method and eliminates the need to carry cash or cards. Moreover, the rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the globe. Therefore, the growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearable electronic devices for payment. Furthermore, major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Garmin, and Xiaomi have products integrated with this feature. Therefore, with the growing preference for contactless payment through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the globe, the global wearables market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Wearables Market value is set to grow by USD 23.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Wearables Market - Growing Market for Counterfeit Products to Challenge the Market Growth

The market is filled with fake copies of all the prominent products from major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. Most of these counterfeit products are manufactured in APAC, owing to the presence of low-cost labor and other counterfeit product markets. Smartwatches and smart bands are the most counterfeited products available in the market due to their greater appeal to local consumers compared with other wearable electronic devices. Customers are buying counterfeit products knowingly or unknowingly due to the significantly reduced price of these products. For instance, in November 2019, more than 19,000 counterfeit smartwatches under the Jamsonic brand name were seized at the Canada-U.S. border. Smartwatches with the exact same hardware and software orientations as Apple watches were advertised in one of the biggest online retail stores in China. Those devices were available at significantly lower prices than the original products. Therefore, such counterfeiting of wearable devices will hinder market growth.

Some of the Major Wearables Companies -

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

The wearables market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products, and they are constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wearables Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Smartwatches - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wireless headphones - size and forecast 2020-2025

HMDs - size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart bands - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wearables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 HMDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acer Inc.

10.4 Apple Inc.

10.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Sony Corp.

10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

