31% of Wearables Market Growth to Originate from North America, Key Players are Developing Innovative Products and Constantly Increasing their R&D Investments to Compete in the Market
Market Size, Market Forecasts, Major Companies and their Market Share, Key
Strategies to Undertake, and More
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Wearables Market is the growing preference for wearables devices for payment. The market is witnessing an increased preference for wearables electronic devices for contactless payment. As a result, wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating NFC technology as a standard into most devices. NFC chips are integrated into wearable electronic devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, smart rings, and others to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. This process reduces the transaction time compared with the cash or card method and eliminates the need to carry cash or cards. Moreover, the rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the globe. Therefore, the growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearable electronic devices for payment. Furthermore, major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Garmin, and Xiaomi have products integrated with this feature. Therefore, with the growing preference for contactless payment through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the globe, the global wearables market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Visualize Wearables Market using Technavio Intelligence. Browse Summary of the
Research Report to Learn More
The Wearables Market value is set to grow by USD 23.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Wearables Market - Growing Market for Counterfeit Products to Challenge the Market Growth
The market is filled with fake copies of all the prominent products from major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. Most of these counterfeit products are manufactured in APAC, owing to the presence of low-cost labor and other counterfeit product markets. Smartwatches and smart bands are the most counterfeited products available in the market due to their greater appeal to local consumers compared with other wearable electronic devices. Customers are buying counterfeit products knowingly or unknowingly due to the significantly reduced price of these products. For instance, in November 2019, more than 19,000 counterfeit smartwatches under the Jamsonic brand name were seized at the Canada-U.S. border. Smartwatches with the exact same hardware and software orientations as Apple watches were advertised in one of the biggest online retail stores in China. Those devices were available at significantly lower prices than the original products. Therefore, such counterfeiting of wearable devices will hinder market growth.
For More Insights on the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will Help
Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – Download Sample Report
Some of the Major Wearables Companies -
Acer Inc.
Apple Inc.
ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
Lenovo Group Ltd.
LG Electronics Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corp.
Xiaomi Corp.
The wearables market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products, and they are constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
For Detailed Information on the Production, Sustainability, and Prospects of the
Leading Companies – Request Sample Report
Wearables Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
Smartwatches - size and forecast 2020-2025
Wireless headphones - size and forecast 2020-2025
HMDs - size and forecast 2020-2025
Smart bands - size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Wearables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
View Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market
Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority
Not the Market you are Looking for? Check Out Some Similar Market Intelligence Reports -
Internet of Things Enabled Industrial Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The IoT-enabled industrial wearables market share is expected to increase by USD 1.96 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.82%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Find More Research Insights Here
Batteries Market for Smart Wearables by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The batteries market size for smart wearables has the potential to grow by USD 104.72 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. The report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Cymbet Corp., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., GMB Co. Ltd., Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery, and More. Find More Research Insights Here
Wearables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 23.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Canada, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 HMDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acer Inc.
10.4 Apple Inc.
10.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
10.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.
10.8 LG Electronics Inc.
10.9 Microsoft Corp.
10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
10.11 Sony Corp.
10.12 Xiaomi Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/31-of-wearables-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-key-players-are-developing-innovative-products-and-constantly-increasing-their-rd-investments-to-compete-in-the-market-301583075.html
SOURCE Technavio