31% of Wearables Market Growth to Originate from North America, Key Players are Developing Innovative Products and Constantly Increasing their R&D Investments to Compete in the Market

·11 min read

Market Size, Market Forecasts, Major Companies and their Market Share, Key
Strategies to Undertake, and More

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the Wearables Market is the growing preference for wearables devices for payment. The market is witnessing an increased preference for wearables electronic devices for contactless payment. As a result, wearables electronic device manufacturers are integrating NFC technology as a standard into most devices. NFC chips are integrated into wearable electronic devices such as smartwatches, smart bands, smart rings, and others to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and pay via a POS (point of sale) terminal. This process reduces the transaction time compared with the cash or card method and eliminates the need to carry cash or cards. Moreover, the rising popularity of this method is attributed to the growing adoption of contactless payment across the globe. Therefore, the growing adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among the market participants to facilitate the use of wearable electronic devices for payment. Furthermore, major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Garmin, and Xiaomi have products integrated with this feature. Therefore, with the growing preference for contactless payment through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the globe, the global wearables market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Wearables Market
Research Report to Learn More

The Wearables Market value is set to grow by USD 23.03 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.70% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Wearables Market - Growing Market for Counterfeit Products to Challenge the Market Growth

The market is filled with fake copies of all the prominent products from major vendors such as Apple, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, Fitbit, and Xiaomi. Most of these counterfeit products are manufactured in APAC, owing to the presence of low-cost labor and other counterfeit product markets. Smartwatches and smart bands are the most counterfeited products available in the market due to their greater appeal to local consumers compared with other wearable electronic devices. Customers are buying counterfeit products knowingly or unknowingly due to the significantly reduced price of these products. For instance, in November 2019, more than 19,000 counterfeit smartwatches under the Jamsonic brand name were seized at the Canada-U.S. border. Smartwatches with the exact same hardware and software orientations as Apple watches were advertised in one of the biggest online retail stores in China. Those devices were available at significantly lower prices than the original products. Therefore, such counterfeiting of wearable devices will hinder market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies – Download Sample Report

Some of the Major Wearables Companies -

  • Acer Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Xiaomi Corp.

The wearables market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as developing innovative products, and they are constantly increasing their R&D investments to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Production, Sustainability, and Prospects of the Leading Companies
Leading Companies – Request Sample Report

Wearables Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Smartwatches - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Wireless headphones - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HMDs - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Smart bands - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wearables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions
Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority

Not the Market you are Looking for? Check Out Some Similar Market Intelligence Reports -

Internet of Things Enabled Industrial Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The IoT-enabled industrial wearables market share is expected to increase by USD 1.96 bn from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 26.82%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Find More Research Insights Here

Batteries Market for Smart Wearables by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The batteries market size for smart wearables has the potential to grow by USD 104.72 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. The report analyses the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Cymbet Corp., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., GMB Co. Ltd., Guang Zhou Fullriver Battery, and More. Find More Research Insights Here

Wearables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 23.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Xiaomi Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 HMDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acer Inc.

  • 10.4 Apple Inc.

  • 10.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 10.8 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sony Corp.

  • 10.12 Xiaomi Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/31-of-wearables-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-key-players-are-developing-innovative-products-and-constantly-increasing-their-rd-investments-to-compete-in-the-market-301583075.html

SOURCE Technavio

