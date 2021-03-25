U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,909.52
    +20.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,619.48
    +199.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,977.68
    +15.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.12
    +48.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.53
    -0.03 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.10
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    +0.0048 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1530
    +0.4190 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,528.04
    -1,489.40 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.27
    +9.35 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

$32.2 Billion Worldwide Hydraulic Valves Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

·3 min read

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hydraulic Valves estimated at US$ 32.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 42.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$ 16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Water & Wastewater segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Hydraulic Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 8.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 8.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Power Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR

In the global Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Bermad Water Technologies

  • Bosch Rexroth

  • CBF Hydraulic

  • Curtiss-Wright

  • Daikin Industries

  • Eaton

  • Emerson Electric

  • Enerpac

  • Hawe

  • HAWE Hydraulik

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Global Competitor Market Shares

  • Hydraulic Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gzhi7p

