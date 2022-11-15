U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

$32.4 Bn Cell Therapy Instruments Market to Exhibit CAGR of 13.2% by 2027, Deep Dive Analysis of Key Players and Growth Opportunities

The Insight Partners
·9 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

Cell therapy instruments market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing developments in cell therapy manufacturing and rising number of approvals for cell-based therapies. On the other hand, high cost of cell therapy production and cell therapy are expected to hinder market growth.

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on "Cell Therapy Instrument Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Cell Type, Process, and End User," the global market was valued at USD 12.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 32.4 billion by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027.


Download Sample PDF Brochure of Cell Therapy Instrument Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003481/


Global Cell Therapy Instrument Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

USD 12.3 billion in 2019

Market Size Value by

USD 32.4 billion by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

200

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product, Cell Type, Process

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


North America is the largest market for cell therapy instruments, with the US holding the largest market share, followed by Canada. The cell therapy instrument market is expected to grow due to growing number of research and development activities; increasing number of start-ups; rising investments for building cell and gene therapy manufacturing plants; and growing adoption of cell therapies such as stem cell, gene, and immune therapies in the US and Canada.

Cell Therapy Instrument Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MERCK KGaA, Lonza, Cytiva (GE Healthcare Life Sciences), Terumo Corporation, BD, Miltenyi Biotec, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), are among the leading companies operating in the global cell therapy instrument market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00003481/


A few of the vital developments in the Cell Therapy Instrument market are mentioned below:

In December 2020, Sartorius acquired a major portion of cell culture media specialist Biological Industries based in Israel. This would expand the cell therapy instruments business of Sartorius in Middle East.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences acquired Cytobank; this acquisition added instruments and software platform for multi-parametric single-cell analysis such as CytoFLEX LX 21-color flow cytometer to the product offering of Beckman Coulter.

In April 2019, STEMCELL technology received US$ 45 million in aid from the Government of Canada to expand its state-of-the-art facility and scale up its instruments and reagent business in the cell therapy market.

In March 2019, Lonza launched GS piggyBac, a versatile cell line engineering technology system that enables the insertion of large fragments of DNA into transcriptionally active cells to develop therapeutic cell lines.

In March 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Brammer Bio to expand its capabilities to support high growth in cell therapy market.


Increasing Developments in Cell Therapy Manufacturing

The increasing research activities in cell therapy have led to extraordinary therapeutic developments in cell therapy instruments to efficiently treat genetic disorders and improve the immune system. Various market players provide consumables such as reagent kits and enzymes, and many companies offer instruments, equipment, and software to conduct a wide range of cell therapy processes.

The use of equipment is important for the production of cell therapy products such as T cells, HSC, NSC, PSC, and MSC. These cell therapy products are derived from human or animal cells, and thus require safe conditions from contamination. Therefore, the instruments used for cell therapies help in preventing contamination and allow scaling up the production. For instance, companies such as Corning Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC; Invetech; Miltenyi Biotec; and Cytiva (General Electric Company) have introduced various equipment and consumables for cell therapy.


Have a Question? Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00003481/


Growing support from the government is enhancing the growth of cell therapies, which is influencing the growth of the market. The American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), a public organization, provides memberships to scientists, physicians, professionals, and patient advocates engaged in gene and cell therapies. ASGCT aims to enhance knowledge, education, and awareness regarding the clinical application of cell and gene therapies. In addition, the country has maximum number of market players that are involved in the research and product development for cell and gene therapies. Market leaders are investing huge amounts in building gene and cell therapy manufacturing plants. In November 2019, Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc invested ~US$ 2 billion for gene therapy manufacturing. Individually Novartis AG has invested US$ 500 million plan, and Pfizer Inc. has invested US$ 600 million to build their respective manufacturing plants.

The companies operating in the market are continuously engaging in strategic developments to enhance the product portfolio of cell therapy. For instance, in June 2018, Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC and Invetech entered into a collaborative agreement to commercialize the Counter-Flow Centrifugation system (CFC), an automated platform for cell therapy manufacturing.

In May 2019, Cytiva (General Electric Company) commercially introduced a chronicle automation software for cell therapy. The chronicle-automated software consists of a unified digital space that monitors all manufacturing operations and supply chain logistics with real-time data acquisition and notifications. Its electronic batch records trace every manufacturing step with automation and eSOPs designed for specific processes to manage deviations and promote adherence to protocol.

Likewise, in May 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. collaborated with Scinogy to develop and commercialize instruments and reagent systems. This partnership aims to provide a manufacturing system to improve cell and gene therapy, manufacturing productivity, and scalability. Such strategic developments made by the companies are likely to provide technically advanced cell therapy instruments in the market.


Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Cell Therapy Instrument Market Growth Report (2020-2027) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003481/


Cell Therapy Instrument Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the cell therapy instrument market is segmented into consumables, equipment, systems, and software. The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on cell type, the cell therapy instruments market is bifurcated into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. By process, the cell therapy instruments market is categorized into cell processing, process monitoring & quality control, cell preservation, distribution, and handling. The cell processing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% in the market during the forecast period. In terms of end user, the cell therapy instruments market is segmented into research institutes, life science research companies, and other end users. The life science research companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Browse Related Reports:


Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy Type (Allogeneic, Autologous); Product (Consumables, Equipment, Systems and Software); Technology (Viral Vector Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Somatic Cell Technology, Cell Immortalization Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, Three-dimensional Technology); Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Wound Management, Other Applications); End User (Research Institutes, Hospitals, Others), and Geography

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Therapy Type (Cell Therapy, CAR-T Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineered Product); Application (Cancer, Cystic Fibrosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Hemophilia, Alzheimer, Others) and Geography

Adipose Derived Stem Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cell Type (Autologous Stem Cells, Allogeneic Stem Cells); Product (Cell Line, Culture Media); Disease (Cancer, Obesity, Wounds and Injuries, Musculoskeletal Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others); End User (Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Cell banks and Tissue Banks, Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes, Others) and Geography

Cell-Based Immunotherapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Autologous Cellular Immunotherapy, Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy, Dendritic Cell-based Vaccine Therapy); Indication (B-cell Malignancies, Prostate Cancer, Renal Cell Carcinoma, Liver Cancer, Others)

Personalizing Cancer Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology (Pharmacogenomics, Point-of-Care Testing, Stem Cell Therapy, Others); Application (Breast Cancer, Prostrate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Others); End User (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Oncology Clinics, Others) and Geography

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Consumables, Equipment, Software); Cell Type (Human Stem cells And Differentiated, Animal Cells); End User (Life Science Research Companies, Research Institutes); and Geography

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy); Application (Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal, Genetic Disorders, Others); End- Users (Hospital, Clinics, Others) and Geography

Cell Therapy Bioprocessing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Technology, Cell Type); Indication (Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Oncology, Wound Healing, Orthopedic, Others); End user (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Regenerative Medicine Centers, Academic and Research Institute)

T-Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Modality (Research and Commercial), Therapy Type [CAR T-cell Therapy, T Cell Receptor (TCR)-Based, and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-Based], and Indication (Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors, and Others)

Stem Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Adult Stem Cell Therapy, Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Therapy, Other Stem Cell Therapy); Treatment (Allogeneic and Autologous); Application (Musculoskeletal, Dermatology, Cardiology, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications); End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Academic and Research Institutes)




