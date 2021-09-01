$ 32.98 bn growth in Facial Care Products Market in Personal Products Industry Witnesses Emergence of Amway Corp. and Unilever Group. as Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial care products market in the personal products industry is poised to grow by USD 32.98 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the facial care products market will progress at a CAGR of 6.05%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The increasing per capita income and changing purchase behavior, modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues, and rising beauty consciousness among people will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the harmful side effects and animal testing will hamper the market growth.
Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Facial Care Products Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Distribution Channel
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the facial care products market:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70856
Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The facial care products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of these vendors include Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Conair Corp., LOreal SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the facial care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The report also covers the following areas:
Facial Care Products Market size
Facial Care Products Market trends
Facial Care Products Market industry analysis
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
Facial Wipes Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Anti-Aging Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Anti-acne Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist facial care products market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the facial care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the facial care products market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial care products market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Creams and moisturizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cleansers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sunscreen and sun protection products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Facial wipes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amorepacific Group
Amway Corp.
CHANEL Ltd.
Groupe Clarins
Conair Corp.
LOreal SA
The Procter and Gamble Co.
Shiseido Co. Ltd.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Unilever Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-32-98-bn-growth-in-facial-care-products-market-in-personal-products-industry-witnesses-emergence-of-amway-corp-and-unilever-group-as-dominant-vendors--17-000-technavio-reports-301366728.html
SOURCE Technavio