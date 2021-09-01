U.S. markets closed

$ 32.98 bn growth in Facial Care Products Market in Personal Products Industry Witnesses Emergence of Amway Corp. and Unilever Group. as Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The facial care products market in the personal products industry is poised to grow by USD 32.98 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the facial care products market will progress at a CAGR of 6.05%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Facial Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The increasing per capita income and changing purchase behavior, modern-day lifestyle changes and growing facial skin-related issues, and rising beauty consciousness among people will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the harmful side effects and animal testing will hamper the market growth.

Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Facial Care Products Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

  • Distribution Channel

Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The facial care products market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of these vendors include Amorepacific Group, Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Conair Corp., LOreal SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the facial care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Facial Care Products Market size

  • Facial Care Products Market trends

  • Facial Care Products Market industry analysis

Facial Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist facial care products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the facial care products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the facial care products market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of facial care products market vendors

