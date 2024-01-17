32 businesses included in three-county raid

Jan. 17—EATONTON, Ga. — Thirty-two convenience stores and vape shops were included in last week's raid by local, state and federal law enforcement authorities.

Several people have already been arrested in connection with the illegal sale of THC products or illegal payouts from coin-operated amusement machines at the businesses. Authorities said several other arrests are pending.

There could be as many as 30 arrests made in the undercover investigation, which began last June.

Authorities began raids on the businesses last Wednesday morning. Several convenience stores and vape shops were first hit in Jasper County. Deputies, along with a host of detectives and investigators from sheriff's offices in Putnam, Jones, Jasper and Morgan counties participated in the raids, several of which were conducted simultaneously. Officers with the Eatonton Police Department and Gray Police Department also assisted in the ongoing investigation.

The undercover operation followed conversations between Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills and Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece about illegal activities at area businesses.

Sills said undercover individuals purchased illegal drugs and engaged in illegal gambling activities off and on at stores since the probe began last summer.

"The majority of the illegal drugs purchased during this investigation were vaping products containing illegal amounts of THC," Sills said.

At least two foreign nationals arrested in Putnam County have been released from the Putnam County Jail in Eatonton after posting $10,000 cash bonds, Sills said.