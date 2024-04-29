32 Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled Since 2016 — 5 Are In Florida
If you’re also feeling like the cost of housing and the cost of living in general has become increasingly unaffordable over the past decade, then you’d be correct. Home prices have doubled in less than 10 years in 68 of the country’s 100 largest cities, a recent Point2 study found.
In some states — including Florida and Arizona — multiple cities have seen home prices double.
Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Read Next: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
Here’s a look at the U.S. cities where home prices have doubled the fastest.
Detroit
Time it took home prices to double: 4.9 years
Learn More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
For You: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Spokane, Washington
Time it took home prices to double: 5.9 years
Try This: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Tampa, Florida
Time it took home prices to double: 6 years
Miami
Time it took home prices to double: 6 years
Baltimore
Time it took home prices to double: 6.1 years
Scottsdale, Arizona
Time it took home prices to double: 6.2 years
Trending Now: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State
Buffalo, New York
Time it took home prices to double: 6.4 years
St. Petersburg, Florida
Time it took home prices to double: 6.6 years
Jersey City, New Jersey
Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years
Phoenix
Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years
Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable
Gilbert, Arizona
Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years
Mesa, Arizona
Time it took home prices to double: 6.9 years
Cleveland
Time it took home prices to double: 7 years
Charlotte, North Carolina
Time it took home prices to double: 7 years
Explore More: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024
North Las Vegas, Nevada
Time it took home prices to double: 7 years
Chandler, Arizona
Time it took home prices to double: 7 years
Cincinnati
Time it took home prices to double: 7 years
Boise, Idaho
Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years
Find Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Milwaukee
Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years
Tucson, Arizona
Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years
Irvine, California
Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years
Las Vegas
Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years
Read More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Glendale, Arizona
Time it took home prices to double: 7.2 years
Orlando, Florida
Time it took home prices to double: 7.5 years
Newark, New Jersey
Time it took home prices to double: 7.8 years
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years
Discover More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Buy at Yard Sales To Save Money
Garland, Texas
Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years
Jacksonville, Florida
Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years
Louisville, Kentucky
Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years
Stockton, California
Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years
Check Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
Madison, Wisconsin
Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years
Data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
5 Reasons You Should Consider an Annuity For Your Retirement Savings
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 32 Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled Since 2016 — 5 Are In Florida