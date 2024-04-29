32 Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled Since 2016 — 5 Are In Florida

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re also feeling like the cost of housing and the cost of living in general has become increasingly unaffordable over the past decade, then you’d be correct. Home prices have doubled in less than 10 years in 68 of the country’s 100 largest cities, a recent Point2 study found.

In some states — including Florida and Arizona — multiple cities have seen home prices double.

Here’s a look at the U.S. cities where home prices have doubled the fastest.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit

Time it took home prices to double: 4.9 years

benedek / Getty Images

Spokane, Washington

Time it took home prices to double: 5.9 years

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa, Florida

Time it took home prices to double: 6 years

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami

Time it took home prices to double: 6 years

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore

Time it took home prices to double: 6.1 years

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Scottsdale, Arizona

Time it took home prices to double: 6.2 years

benedek / Getty Images

Buffalo, New York

Time it took home prices to double: 6.4 years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

Time it took home prices to double: 6.6 years

John Penney / Getty Images

Jersey City, New Jersey

Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gilbert, Arizona

Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

Time it took home prices to double: 6.9 years

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland

Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

peeterv / iStock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

North Las Vegas, Nevada

Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chandler, Arizona

Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati

Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Boise, Idaho

Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tucson, Arizona

Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Las Vegas

Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale, Arizona

Time it took home prices to double: 7.2 years

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando, Florida

Time it took home prices to double: 7.5 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newark, New Jersey

Time it took home prices to double: 7.8 years

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Garland, Texas

Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

lovingav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Kentucky

Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

MattGush / Getty Images

Stockton, California

Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Madison, Wisconsin

Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

Data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 32 Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled Since 2016 — 5 Are In Florida