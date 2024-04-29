32 Cities Where Home Prices Have Doubled Since 2016 — 5 Are In Florida

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’re also feeling like the cost of housing and the cost of living in general has become increasingly unaffordable over the past decade, then you’d be correct. Home prices have doubled in less than 10 years in 68 of the country’s 100 largest cities, a recent Point2 study found.

In some states — including Florida and Arizona — multiple cities have seen home prices double.

Here’s a look at the U.S. cities where home prices have doubled the fastest.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Detroit

  • Time it took home prices to double: 4.9 years

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Spokane, Washington

  • Time it took home prices to double: 5.9 years

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto
anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tampa, Florida

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6 years

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6 years

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baltimore

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.1 years

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.2 years

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Buffalo, New York

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.4 years

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.6 years

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Phoenix

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gilbert, Arizona

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.8 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

  • Time it took home prices to double: 6.9 years

Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ralph Navarro / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

peeterv / iStock.com
peeterv / iStock.com

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com
Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chandler, Arizona

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7 years

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Boise, Idaho

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tucson, Arizona

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Las Vegas

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.1 years

halbergman / Getty Images
halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale, Arizona

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.2 years

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando, Florida

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.5 years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newark, New Jersey

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.8 years

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Garland, Texas

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

lovingav / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lovingav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

MattGush / Getty Images
MattGush / Getty Images

Stockton, California

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com
MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Time it took home prices to double: 7.9 years

Data is sourced from Point2 and is accurate as of 2024.

