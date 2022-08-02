U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

32% of E-learning Courses Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Growing Demand, Size, and Business Outlook - CEGOS, D2L Corp., Kaplan Inc., and More Among Top Players of the Market

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-LEARNING COURSES MARKET value is set to grow by USD 61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio. One of the key factors contributing to E-learning courses market growth is the growing popularity and adoption of mobile learning. Increasing adoption of microlearning to be the premium trend of the market. Moreover, the Y-O-Y growth rate of 2020 for E-learning courses market was estimated at 11.02%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Courses Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-learning Courses Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Browse summary of the E-LEARNING COURSES MARKET report for optimistic, probable, and pessimistic market forecast scenarios.

E-learning Courses Market: Growing Popularity and Adoption of Mobile Learning to Drive Growth

  • Due to the increased use of mobile devices such as laptops and tablets in schools and colleges, along with the increasing popularity of BYOD and COPE in the corporate sector, there is a substantial increase in the mobile learning content in the e-learning courses market.

  • It is observed that more than 40% of the organizations at present use mobile online training courses. Many vendors have developed numerous content modules for repositories because of this growth in demand for mobile devices.

  • These content modules can be easily accessed by employees using their mobile devices. The increasing need for a simplified learning environment to remotely train learners is also fuelling market growth.

E-learning Courses Market: Increasing Adoption of Microlearning to be Premium Trend of the Market

  • Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector due to its small size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, the entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics.

  • The video and audio sessions are usually 5-10 minutes in duration. Apart from video sessions, microlearning can be carried out in various ways that include e-mails, online posts, short videos, and chat sessions.

  • The increasing significance and adoption of mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and other instruments for learning have made microlearning an appropriate choice for organizations opting for online corporate training programs.

  • As these courses are focused, short, and bite-sized, they help reduce cognitive load and increase retention. These factors are expected to drive the E-learning courses market during the forecast period.

For more insights on the latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. REQUEST SAMPLE REPORT (INCLUDING GRAPHS & TABLES) OF THIS MARKET

E-learning Courses Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by End-user (higher education sector, corporate sector, and K-12 sector).

  • The E-learning courses market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the higher education sector segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

  • The rising number of student enrolment in higher education e-learning courses is significantly contributing to the market growth.

  • The increased emphasis on custom student-tailored courses, along with the advent of modern technological learning pedagogies, such as gamification and analytics, is further driving the e-learning courses market share growth.

  • The E-learning courses market growth in the higher education sector will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments. 

The market is segmented by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

  • Over 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for E-learning courses in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America and Europe.

  • The rising adoption of e-learning courses for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and Science, technology, engineering, and applied mathematics (STEAM-based) subjects, the increasing number of e-learning course providers, and the presence of corporations that provide e-learning training to their employees will significantly influence e-learning courses market growth in this region.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE COPY OF THIS REPORT Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority

E-learning Courses Market: Vendor Landscape

  • CEGOS

  • City & Guilds Group

  • CrossKnowledge

  • D2L Corp.

  • GP Strategies Corp.

  • Kaplan Inc.

  • Macmillan Publishers

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Skillsoft Corp

The market is fragmented owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period owing to product and service extensions, M&A, and innovations in technology by leading global and regional vendors.

For detailed information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. READ SAMPLE REPORT OF THIS MARKET

E-learning Courses Market: Related Reports

Browse Summary of the E-LEARNING MARKET IN US Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 36.54 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 17% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. This E-learning market in US research report extensively covers e-learning market segmentation in US by product (content, technology, and services) and end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12).

Browse Summary of the CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. The corporate e-learning market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, and more.

E-learning Courses Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.02

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CEGOS, City & Guilds Group, CrossKnowledge, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Kaplan Inc., Macmillan Publishers, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, and Skillsoft Corp

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user placement

  • Higher education sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • K-12 sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CEGOS

  • City & Guilds Group

  • CrossKnowledge

  • D2L Corp.

  • GP Strategies Corp.

  • Kaplan Inc.

  • Macmillan Publishers

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Skillsoft Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32-of-e-learning-courses-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-growing-demand-size-and-business-outlook--cegos-d2l-corp-kaplan-inc-and-more-among-top-players-of-the-market-301597020.html

SOURCE Technavio

