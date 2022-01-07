U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

32% of Growth to Originate from APAC for FM Broadcast Transmitter Market

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FM broadcast transmitter market is growing at a moderate rate. The satellite radio segment is expected to decline because of the high cost of radio services. The demand for FM broadcast transmitters is expected to increase because of the rise in the number of mobile subscribers.

Attractive Opportunities in FM Broadcast Transmitter Market by Power Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in FM Broadcast Transmitter Market by Power Capacity and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The number of radio users is likely to decline because of the growing demand for streaming music, availability of mobile applications, and better mobile Internet connectivity.

Key FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 4.74 million

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.19%

  3. YoY growth (%): 0.25%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 32%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, Argentina, China, Denmark, and India

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for FM broadcast transmitters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The digitization of radio stations will facilitate the FM broadcast transmitter market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Several existing radio stations in the region are non-digital and opting for digitization. The digitization of radio stations is one of the major factors driving the market growth in the region. Further, the transition from analog to digital radio services has increased the demand for FM broadcast transmitters, which will drive the growth of the market in upcoming years.

  • The market in Canada is also propelling, owing to the constantly evolving entertainment space. The increasing penetration of value-added talk shows on radios is also augmenting the growth of the FM broadcast transmitter market in Canada. Further, the rising penetration of major broadcasting companies, such as ell Media Inc., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Rogers Media Inc., Stingray Radio Inc., Corus Entertainment Inc., and Cogeco Media Inc., in Canada, is further anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Armstrong Transmitter Corp., Bext Inc., Crown Broadcast, DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa, Electrolink Srl, Nautel Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, RVR Elettronica Srl, and TEKO Broadcast Srl are a few of the key vendors in the FM Broadcast Transmitter Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Armstrong Transmitter Corp.- the company operates its business under segments- NOAA Weather Radio, Broadcast Products, and Custom RF. Armstrong Transmitter Corp. offers of X series of AM Transmitter.

  • Bext Inc.- The company offers RF equipment for the FM and television broadcasters. The company offers broadcast antennas, combiners starpoint, RF filters, FM transmitters, and others.

  • Crown Broadcast- The company offers broadcast designs, manufactures, and provides FM transmitters (up to 600W) and RF amplifiers for the radio broadcast market.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the FM Broadcast Transmitter Market.

  • Use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters:

  • One of the key factors driving growth in the FM broadcast transmitter market is the use of GaN power ICs in FM broadcast transmitters. In power conversion, to achieve fast switching along with high efficiency, vendors use small, lightweight, and low-cost IC chipsets. Topology, magnetic materials, and power switches are factors that need to be considered to achieve small, lightweight IC chips. The use of soft-switching techniques along with novel gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and updated high-frequency-optimized transformers and inductors boosts the efficiency and power density in AC and DC converters. GaN offers nearly 100 times faster switching and 20 times improved RxQG performance compared with other power ICs. With the use of standard QFN packaging, GaN power ICs become cost-efficient at a component level. GaN power ICs are used in FM broadcast transmitters to reduce the loss and cost of magnetic materials. It also reduces the price of GaN-based broadcast transmitters, thereby driving the adoption of these transmitters.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Global Radar Level Transmitters Market : The global radar level transmitters market size will grow by USD 210.51 million during 2019-2023. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users and geography. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Multivariable Transmitters Market : The multivariable transmitters market size will grow by nearly USD 293 million during 2019-2023. This report offers an analysis of the market by end-users (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, mining and metals, and others). To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

FM Broadcast Transmitter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.25

Regional analysis

North America, South America, APAC, Europe, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Argentina, China, Denmark, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Armstrong Transmitter Corp., Bext Inc., Crown Broadcast, DB Elettronica Telecomunicazioni Spa, Electrolink Srl, Nautel Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, RVR Elettronica Srl, and TEKO Broadcast Srl

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-fm-broadcast-transmitter-market-301455357.html

SOURCE Technavio

