32% of Growth to Originate from North America for Functional Tea Market
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional tea market is set to grow by USD 3173.61 billion between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 6.70%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 5.11%. The functional tea market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.
To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report
The functional tea market report also covers the following areas:
Functional Tea Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Type
Geographic
Regional Market Analysis
North America is expected to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the functional tea market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Premiumization of functional tea products will drive the functional tea market growth in North America during the forecast period.
For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
Arteasans Beverages LLC, ekaterra B.V, Fito Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc. PBC, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, and Tiesta Tea Co. are some of the key vendors in the functional tea market. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments related to the vendors in the functional tea market are mentioned below:
In November 2021, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. acquired Tata SmartFoodz Limited to expand its product portfolio and enter the ready to eat segment.
Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the functional tea market. The health benefits of functional tea, premiumization of functional tea products, and increasing export of tea from APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download our free sample report
Functional Tea Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist functional tea market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the functional tea market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the functional tea market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional tea market vendors
Related Reports
Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Natural Protein Powder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Functional Tea Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3173.61 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arteasans Beverages LLC, ekaterra B.V, Fito Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc. PBC, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, and Tiesta Tea Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-for-functional-tea-market-301463096.html
SOURCE Technavio