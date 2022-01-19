U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

32% of Growth to Originate from North America for Functional Tea Market

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional tea market is set to grow by USD 3173.61 billion between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 6.70%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 5.11%. The functional tea market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Functional Tea Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Functional Tea Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The functional tea market report also covers the following areas:

Functional Tea Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the functional tea market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Premiumization of functional tea products will drive the functional tea market growth in North America during the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Arteasans Beverages LLC, ekaterra B.V, Fito Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc. PBC, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, and Tiesta Tea Co. are some of the key vendors in the functional tea market. Vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments related to the vendors in the functional tea market are mentioned below:

  • In November 2021, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. acquired Tata SmartFoodz Limited to expand its product portfolio and enter the ready to eat segment.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendors' strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the functional tea market. The health benefits of functional tea, premiumization of functional tea products, and increasing export of tea from APAC will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the availability of substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download our free sample report

Functional Tea Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist functional tea market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the functional tea market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the functional tea market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional tea market vendors

Related Reports

Yogurt Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Natural Protein Powder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Functional Tea Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3173.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arteasans Beverages LLC, ekaterra B.V, Fito Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc. PBC, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Republic of Tea, and Tiesta Tea Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/32-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-for-functional-tea-market-301463096.html

SOURCE Technavio

