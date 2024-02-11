In this article, we will look at the 32 highest paying jobs with an associates degree. We have also discussed the current employability level of these degrees. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 10 Highest Paying Jobs with an Associates Degree.

Current Job Market and Associate Degrees in 2024

In January 2024, the US economy added over 350,000 jobs, surpassing expectations, with an unemployment rate holding at 3.7% for two years, marking a historic streak. Under President Biden, 14.8 million jobs have been created, 3.1 million in 2023. Real GDP rose by 3.3% in Q4 2023. Average hourly wages increased by 0.6% monthly and 4.5% yearly, outpacing forecasts. Consumer spending exceeded expectations in November and December.

As far as associate degrees and their employability are concerned, employers often view associate degrees favorably, particularly in fields like nursing, engineering, and computer programming, where specialized skills are valued. Despite a median annual earning of $44,100 in 2020, $15,500 less than bachelor's degree holders, 28% of associate degree holders earn more than half of bachelor's degree holders. Additionally, industries like construction, manufacturing, and healthcare appreciate the practical training and quick entry into the workforce that associate degree holders offer.

Speaking of associate degrees, Butler University recently announced a groundbreaking initiative: a two-year, debt-free associate degree program aimed at assisting underserved students. With tuition costs for the 2023-2024 academic year reaching $44,990, this initiative offers students the opportunity to obtain a bachelor's degree from Butler University for $10,000 after completing their associate degree. Set to begin enrolling students for the Fall 2025 semester, the program targets individuals from marginalized backgrounds, including students of color, first-generation college students, and those from low-income households.

Story continues

What Are the Most Common Associate Degrees?

Two most common associate's degrees are the Associate of Arts (AA) and the Associate of Science (AS). The AA degree focuses on liberal arts and humanities subjects like English, history, and psychology, while the AS degree focuses on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields such as biology, chemistry, and computer science.

With an Associate of Arts degree, one can pursue various entry-level roles such as administrative assistant, customer service representative, sales associate, office clerk, or social media assistant. However, many Associate of Arts degrees are considered useless. To read more about such degrees, see the most useless associate degrees if you want a high-paying job.

Changing Nature of Hiring - Focus on Skill Building

It is worth mentioning that large companies such as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) are increasingly turning to community colleges to meet their workforce needs, recognizing the value of associate degree programs in providing skilled workers.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is deeply invested in empowering its Puget Sound employees through upskilling programs. One notable initiative, Career Choice, has facilitated nearly 2,000 employees in earning degrees or refining skills. With a network of 16 local education partners and a national consortium, 64% of participants have utilized pre-paid tuition for college courses. The program's success is evident in its popularity, particularly in the technology pathway, which offers industry certifications in IT and cybersecurity. Additionally, Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers paid apprenticeships, with nearly 600 participants since 2017 and a commendable job-placement rate of almost 75%. Leadership development is also prioritized, exemplified by Catalyst, a program grooming recent graduates into area managers, and Leadership Liftoff for new managers.

One example of an employee joining Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fidel Contreras joined the company without a college degree. Motivated by his family's immigrant background and the burden of student debt, Contreras enrolled in a technical learning program with AWS, kickstarting his career in tech at 18. Through hard work and curiosity, Contreras rose to lead a team at AWS.

With a growing focus on skills, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has rolled out updated professional training and certifications tailored to meet the increasing demand for skilled IT support and management personnel. With the workforce's growing reliance on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) products like Mac, iPhone, and iPad, the need for proficient IT professionals is at an all-time high. The revamped online courses, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Device Support and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) Deployment and Management, offer a self-paced learning environment, empowering individuals to pursue high-paying IT careers.

These courses are priced at $149 per exam and culminate in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) certifications that enhance candidates' marketability in job searches. Notably, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has partnered with educational institutions and organizations like the Mac Admins Foundation to ensure accessibility and affordability, offering scholarships, prep courses, and vouchers.

32 Highest Paying Jobs with an Associates Degree

An experienced technician inspecting a diesel particulate air filter in a clean technology factory.

Our Methodology

To list the highest paying jobs with an associate degree, we identified high-paying jobs that do not require a formal bachelor’s degree and usually require an associate degree while also paying around or more than the national average salary of $59,428 annually. We identified 50 such jobs, and then the 32 highest-paying ones were selected based on annual average salaries. We obtain the average salaries from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Please note that not all these jobs might require an Associate's degree in all cases.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Here is a list of the 32 highest paying jobs with an Associate’s degree:

32. Environmental Engineering Technicians

Average Salary: $58,020

Environmental engineering technologists and technicians had a median annual pay of $50,980 in 2022. They typically enter the field with an associate's degree and require no prior work experience or on-the-job training.

31. Robotics Technician

Average Salary: $60,277

Robotics technicians maintain, repair, and troubleshoot robotic systems, including industrial robots used in manufacturing, medical robots, and automated machinery.

30. Medical Equipment Repairer

Average Salary: $60,950

Medical equipment repairers were paid a median salary of $57,860 in 2022. They must hold an Associate's degree and usually need no prior related work experience. This profession is projected to grow by 13% from 2022 to 2032, much faster than average, resulting in 8,800 new jobs by 2032.

29. Geological and Hydrologic Technicians

Average Salary: $61,130

Entry into this field generally requires no prior work experience, but moderate-term on-the-job training is common. With a projected job outlook of 2% from 2022 to 2032, as fast as the average, opportunities are expected to grow modestly for the estimated 12,500 jobs available. Over the same period, employment is anticipated to increase by 300 new job positions.

28. Civil Engineering Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $61,480

Civil engineering technologists and technician usually have an Associate's degree and earn a median annual salary of $59,630. Entry into this field usually requires no prior work experience or on-the-job training. With a projected job outlook of 1% from 2022 to 2032, little to no change is anticipated in the employment landscape for the estimated 64,800 jobs available.

27. Architectural and Civil Drafters

Average Salary: $61,660

Architectural and Civil Drafters find the highest employment levels in Architectural, Engineering, and Related Services, with 74,040 jobs, and notably in Residential Building Construction and Building Equipment Contractors. It is also considered one of the fun associate degree jobs.

26. Radio, Cellular and Tower Equipment Installers and Repairers

Average Salary: $62,570

Radio, Cellular, and Tower Equipment Installers and Repairers find ample employment opportunites in Telecommunications industries where they earn a mean hourly wage of $33.30.

25. Industrial Engineering Technicians

Average Salary: $63,470

Industrial engineering technologists and technicians had a median salary of $29.43 per hour in 2022. With 69,100 jobs in 2022 and a projected 3% job outlook from 2022 to 2032, adding 2,200 employment opportunities, this field offers stable growth prospects.

24. Physical Therapist Assistants

Average Salary: $64,510

In 2022, there were 145,100 positions, projected to grow by 19% from 2022 to 2032, creating 27,600 additional jobs. This growth rate largely outpaces the average, indicating stable and growing demand. It is one of the most in demand jobs for the future.

23. Mechanical Engineering Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $64,530

Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians, with a median pay of $61,990 annually or $29.80 per hour, typically hold an associate's degree for entry-level positions. It is one of the best jobs with associates degree in 2024.

22. Cardiovascular Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $65,490

Florida, California, and Texas employ the highest numbers of cardiovascular technologists and technicians, with mean hourly wages ranging from $25.24 to $40.64.

21. Real Estate Agent

Average Salary: $65,850

Real estate brokers and sales agents earned a median pay of $52,030 per year or $25.02 per hour in 2022. It is also one of the best associate degrees jobs for remote work.

20. Electro-Mechanical Technicians

Average Salary: $65,920

As of 2022, there were 15,200 positions in this sector, but the job outlook for the decade from 2022 to 2032 anticipates a 3% decline. Employment is forecasted to decrease by 400 positions during this period, indicating a shrinking demand for professionals, likely influenced by technological advancements and shifts in industry needs. To read more about such jobs, see dying professions to avoid like a plague.

19. Occupational Therapy Assistants

Average Salary: $66,280

With an expected job outlook of 23% from 2022 to 2032, much faster than average, an estimated 11,000 new jobs will be added, bringing the total to 49,000. On-the-job training equips professionals with the necessary skills to support patients effectively, making this field accessible and promising for aspiring healthcare professionals. It is one of the 2-year degree jobs in demand in the US.

18. Calibration Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $67,200

The field boasted 11,300 jobs in 2022, with a projected growth rate of 4% from 2022 to 2032, amounting to 500 additional employment opportunities. It is one of the best jobs with associates degree.

17. Electrical and Electronics Drafters

Average Salary: $68,640

In May 2022, Texas had the highest employment level for Electrical and Electronics Drafters, with an annual mean wage of $63,840. Colorado had the highest location quotient at 2.16, offering an annual mean wage of $76,540. Delaware was the top-paying state with an annual mean wage of $85,120.

16. Radiologic Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $70,240

Radiologic and MRI technologists operate specialized imaging equipment to create diagnostic images of patients’ internal structures. They typically hold an associate’s degrees. In 2022, there were 264,100 jobs in this field, and it’s projected to grow 6% from 2022 to 2032. The highest-paying states for Radiologic Technologists and Technicians are Hawaii, California, and Massachusetts.

15. Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $70,810

In 2022, there were 102,500 such positions in the workforce, with an expected marginal growth of only 1% from 2022 to 2032, amounting to approximately 800 additional jobs.

14. Respiratory Therapists

Average Salary: $74,310

Respiratory therapists specialize in treating patients with breathing disorders like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and respiratory distress. They evaluate patients and perform diagnostic tests. Their job also requires them to administer treatments like oxygen therapy and bronchodilators and provide education on managing respiratory conditions.

13. Avionics Technicians

Average Salary: $74,730

Among the highest paying states for Avionics Technicians in May 2022, Connecticut led with an hourly mean wage of $54.14 and an annual mean wage of $112,600.

12. Computer Network Support Specialists

Average Salary: $76,060

Computer Support Specialists play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of computer systems for organizations and individuals. With a projected job outlook of 5% from 2022 to 2032, faster than average, and an estimated employment change of 49,200, opportunities in this field are expected to remain stable.

11. Aerospace Engineering and Operations Technologists and Technicians

Average Salary: $77,060

They assist engineers in designing, building, and maintaining aerospace systems, conducting tests, analyzing data, and troubleshooting issues. Their responsibilities may also include assembling components, performing inspections, and ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards.

Click here to see the 10 Highest Paying Jobs with an Associate's Degree.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 32 Highest Paying Jobs with an Associates Degree is originally published on Insider Monkey.