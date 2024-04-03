32 States With the Largest Retiree Populations

dmbaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Think you can guess which state has the largest population of retirees? The answer might surprise you.

To determine the states with the biggest retiree populations, GOBankingRates found the total population, population ages 65 and over and percentage of the population that is ages 65 and over for every U.S. state using the 2022 American Community Survey.

This roundup includes every state with a population of more than 500,000 retirees ages 65 and over. Ranked in ascending order, let’s see which states have the largest populations of retirees.

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

Total population: 3,104,817

Population 65+: 503,234

Percentage of population 65+: 16.2%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Total population: 3,018,669

Population 65+: 519,434

Percentage of population 65+: 17.2%

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

Total population: 3,188,836

Population 65+: 560,125

Percentage of population 65+: 17.6%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Total population: 3,611,317

Population 65+: 629,108

Percentage of population 65+: 17.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Total population: 3,970,497

Population 65+: 632,751

Percentage of population 65+: 15.9%

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Total population: 4,640,546

Population 65+: 743,243

Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Kirkikis / Getty Images

Kentucky

Total population: 4,502,935

Population 65+: 756,439

Percentage of population 65+: 16.8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Total population: 4,229,374

Population 65+: 773,258

Percentage of population 65+: 18.3%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Total population: 5,028,092

Population 65+: 871,034

Percentage of population 65+: 17.3%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Colorado

Total population: 5,770,790

Population 65+: 855,353

Percentage of population 65+: 14.8%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Total population: 5,142,750

Population 65+: 938,517

Percentage of population 65+: 18.2%

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Total population: 5,695,292

Population 65+: 939,396

Percentage of population 65+: 16.5%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Total population: 6,161,707

Population 65+: 986,154

Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Total population: 5,882,128

Population 65+: 1,038,620

Percentage of population 65+: 17.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Total population: 6,154,422

Population 65+: 1,062,483

Percentage of population 65+: 17.3%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Total population: 6,784,403

Population 65+: 1,097,201

Percentage of population 65+: 16.2%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Total population: 6,923,772

Population 65+: 1,155,313

Percentage of population 65+: 16.7%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Total population: 6,984,205

Population 65+: 1,195,589

Percentage of population 65+: 17.1%

benedek / iStock.com

Washington

Total population: 7,688,549

Population 65+: 1,228,940

Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Arizona

Total population: 7,172,282

Population 65+: 1,297,802

Percentage of population 65+: 18.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Total population: 8,624,511

Population 65+: 1,381,006

Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Total population: 9,249,063

Population 65+: 1,532,614

Percentage of population 65+: 16.6%

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Georgia

Total population: 10,722,325

Population 65+: 1,540,445

Percentage of population 65+: 14.4%

Wirestock / iStock.com

North Carolina

Total population: 10,470,214

Population 65+: 1,747,925

Percentage of population 65+: 16.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Total population: 10,057,921

Population 65+: 1,786,825

Percentage of population 65+: 17.8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Total population: 11,774,683

Population 65+: 2,068,562

Percentage of population 65+: 17.6%

Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

Total population: 12,757,634

Population 65+: 2,070,907

Percentage of population 65+: 16.2%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Total population: 12,989,208

Population 65+: 2,434,405

Percentage of population 65+: 18.7%

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York

Total population: 19,994,379

Population 65+: 3,402,284

Percentage of population 65+: 17%

benedek / Getty Images

Texas

Total population: 29,243,342

Population 65+: 3,768,977

Percentage of population 65+: 12.9%

bobbyuzda / iStock.com

Florida

Total population: 21,634,529

Population 65+: 4,520,647

Percentage of population 65+: 20.9%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Total population: 39,356,104

Population 65+: 5,865,300

Percentage of population 65+: 14.9%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find the following for every state: (1) total population; (2) population 65+; and (3) percent of the population that is aged 65+. All data was collected and up to date as of March 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 32 States With the Largest Retiree Populations