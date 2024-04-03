Advertisement
32 States With the Largest Retiree Populations

Heather Taylor
·5 min read
dmbaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dmbaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Think you can guess which state has the largest population of retirees? The answer might surprise you.

To determine the states with the biggest retiree populations, GOBankingRates found the total population, population ages 65 and over and percentage of the population that is ages 65 and over for every U.S. state using the 2022 American Community Survey.

This roundup includes every state with a population of more than 500,000 retirees ages 65 and over. Ranked in ascending order, let’s see which states have the largest populations of retirees.

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Total population: 3,104,817

  • Population 65+: 503,234

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.2%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Total population: 3,018,669

  • Population 65+: 519,434

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.2%

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Total population: 3,188,836

  • Population 65+: 560,125

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.6%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Total population: 3,611,317

  • Population 65+: 629,108

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Total population: 3,970,497

  • Population 65+: 632,751

  • Percentage of population 65+: 15.9%

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Total population: 4,640,546

  • Population 65+: 743,243

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Total population: 4,502,935

  • Population 65+: 756,439

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Total population: 4,229,374

  • Population 65+: 773,258

  • Percentage of population 65+: 18.3%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Total population: 5,028,092

  • Population 65+: 871,034

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.3%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Colorado

  • Total population: 5,770,790

  • Population 65+: 855,353

  • Percentage of population 65+: 14.8%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Total population: 5,142,750

  • Population 65+: 938,517

  • Percentage of population 65+: 18.2%

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Total population: 5,695,292

  • Population 65+: 939,396

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.5%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Total population: 6,161,707

  • Population 65+: 986,154

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Total population: 5,882,128

  • Population 65+: 1,038,620

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Total population: 6,154,422

  • Population 65+: 1,062,483

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.3%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Total population: 6,784,403

  • Population 65+: 1,097,201

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.2%

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Total population: 6,923,772

  • Population 65+: 1,155,313

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.7%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Total population: 6,984,205

  • Population 65+: 1,195,589

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.1%

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Washington

  • Total population: 7,688,549

  • Population 65+: 1,228,940

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Total population: 7,172,282

  • Population 65+: 1,297,802

  • Percentage of population 65+: 18.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Total population: 8,624,511

  • Population 65+: 1,381,006

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Total population: 9,249,063

  • Population 65+: 1,532,614

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.6%

Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com
Sean Pavone/iStockPhoto / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Total population: 10,722,325

  • Population 65+: 1,540,445

  • Percentage of population 65+: 14.4%

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Total population: 10,470,214

  • Population 65+: 1,747,925

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Total population: 10,057,921

  • Population 65+: 1,786,825

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.8%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Total population: 11,774,683

  • Population 65+: 2,068,562

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17.6%

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Total population: 12,757,634

  • Population 65+: 2,070,907

  • Percentage of population 65+: 16.2%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 12,989,208

  • Population 65+: 2,434,405

  • Percentage of population 65+: 18.7%

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York

  • Total population: 19,994,379

  • Population 65+: 3,402,284

  • Percentage of population 65+: 17%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • Total population: 29,243,342

  • Population 65+: 3,768,977

  • Percentage of population 65+: 12.9%

bobbyuzda / iStock.com
bobbyuzda / iStock.com

Florida

  • Total population: 21,634,529

  • Population 65+: 4,520,647

  • Percentage of population 65+: 20.9%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Total population: 39,356,104

  • Population 65+: 5,865,300

  • Percentage of population 65+: 14.9%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau to find the following for every state: (1) total population; (2) population 65+; and (3) percent of the population that is aged 65+. All data was collected and up to date as of March 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 32 States With the Largest Retiree Populations

