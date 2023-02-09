$33.4 Billion Worldwide Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Industry to 2030: Enhanced Energy Consumption in Industrial Sector Steers CHP Deployments

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combined Heat and Power (CHP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Above 300 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 151 - 300 MW segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Combined Heat and Power (CHP): A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for CHP Market

Combined Heat & Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Captive Power Generation Builds Momentum for CHP Market

Shifting Focus towards Sustainable Energy Creates Conducive Environment

Enhanced Energy Consumption in Industrial Sector Steers CHP Deployments

CHP Deployments Set to Increase in Commercial Buildings Vertical

Residential Sector: Niche Application Market

Natural Gas Extends Ideal Fuel for CHP Plants

Biomass-based Cogeneration Gains Traction

Small CHPs Set to Make Big Gains

Emphasis on Distributed Power Delivery Model in Large Urban Areas Builds Market Momentum

Adoption of CHP Plants Gains Traction Across End-Use Verticals and Geographies: A Review of Select Recent Announcements in the CHP Domain

Shaw Industries Builds CHP Plant at its South Carolina Fiber Production Facility

The US DoE Grants CHP R&D Funding

Fairbanks Morse Helps Launch of 10 MW Dual Fuel CHP Microgrid in Puerto Rico

University of Minnesota Replaces Century Old Heating Plant with New CHP Plant at its Twin Cities Campus

Edina to Deploy 3-Engine CHP Plant to Portsmouth Naval Base

Rolls-Royce Collaborates with Energyco to Deploy Cogeneration Plant in Kosice, Slovakia

New CHP Plant Deployed at the University of Gottingen

