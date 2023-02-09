$33.4 Billion Worldwide Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Industry to 2030: Enhanced Energy Consumption in Industrial Sector Steers CHP Deployments
DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Combined Heat and Power (CHP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Above 300 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 151 - 300 MW segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Combined Heat and Power (CHP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
AB Holding SpA
Capstone Turbine Corporation
Caterpillar Energy Solutions (Mwm)
Clarke Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
General Electric Company
G-Energy Global Private Limited
MAN Energy Solutions SE
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
Siemens AG
Veolia Environnement S.A.
Wartsila Corporation
