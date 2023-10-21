33% earnings growth over 1 year has not materialized into gains for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shareholders over that period

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 19%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 13%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 4.4% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 17% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.5% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

After losing 3.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

View our latest analysis for Globus Medical

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Globus Medical share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Globus Medical's revenue is actually up 13% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Globus Medical

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Globus Medical shareholders are down 19% for the year, but the market itself is up 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Globus Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Globus Medical .

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.