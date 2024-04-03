33 Major Cities Where You Can Buy a Single-Family Home for Less Than the National Median
The national median price for a single-family home in the U.S. increased by 5.1% over the past year and now sits at $379,100, according to Zoocasa. This puts a median-priced home financially out of reach for many Americans. Fortunately, there are still many places where you can find a single-family home for less than that amount.
Here’s a look at the major cities where the median single-family home price is below the national average, as identified by Zoocasa. Cities are ranked from highest to lowest median home price.
Explore Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy
Tucson, Arizona
Median single-family home price: $378,800
Trending Now: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024
Find Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Dallas
Median single-family home price: $376,200
Read Next: 7 European Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less
Minneapolis
Median single-family home price: $374,000
Try This: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Bakersfield, California
Median single-family home price: $367,300
Atlanta
Median single-family home price: $366,900
New Haven, Connecticut
Median single-family home price: $363,700
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Median single-family home price: $362,500
Check Out: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value
Daytona Beach, Florida
Median single-family home price: $362,400
Milwaukee
Median single-family home price: $359,000
Hartford, Connecticut
Median single-family home price: $358,200
Philadelphia
Median single-family home price: $353,500
Be Aware: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Median single-family home price: $348,700
Chicago
Median single-family home price: $343,300
Springfield, Massachusetts
Median single-family home price: $337,800
Houston
Median single-family home price: $336,600
Read More: 30 Southern Hidden Gem Cities That Are Perfect for Retirees
Tallahassee, Florida
Median single-family home price: $322,000
Kansas City, Missouri
Median single-family home price: $315,800
San Antonio
Median single-family home price: $315,700
Columbus, Ohio
Median single-family home price: $307,100
For You: Barbara Corcoran: Investing In 3 Things Will Help Sell Your Home Fast
Indianapolis
Median single-family home price: $300,100
Omaha, Nebraska
Median single-family home price: $282,300
Cincinnati
Median single-family home price: $278,200
Louisville, Kentucky
Median single-family home price: $262,300
Trending Now: 7 European Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Median single-family home price: $255,500
Memphis, Tennessee
Median single-family home price: $248,400
St. Louis
Median single-family home price: $243,700
Buffalo, New York
Median single-family home price: $243,500
Check Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
Oklahoma City
Median single-family home price: $243,300
Detroit
Median single-family home price: $241,500
Rochester, New York
Median single-family home price: $230,500
Pittsburgh
Median single-family home price: $210,200
Discover More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Montgomery, Alabama
Median single-family home price: $193,400
Cleveland
Median single-family home price: $190,700
Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of March 20, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Suze Orman: 5 Social Security Facts Every Soon-To-Be Retiree Must Know
Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle
The Biggest Mistake People Make With Their Tax Refund -- And How to Avoid It
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 33 Major Cities Where You Can Buy a Single-Family Home for Less Than the National Median