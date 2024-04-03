33 Major Cities Where You Can Buy a Single-Family Home for Less Than the National Median

kali9 / Getty Images

The national median price for a single-family home in the U.S. increased by 5.1% over the past year and now sits at $379,100, according to Zoocasa. This puts a median-priced home financially out of reach for many Americans. Fortunately, there are still many places where you can find a single-family home for less than that amount.

Here’s a look at the major cities where the median single-family home price is below the national average, as identified by Zoocasa. Cities are ranked from highest to lowest median home price.

Tucson, Arizona

Median single-family home price: $378,800

Dallas

Median single-family home price: $376,200

Minneapolis

Median single-family home price: $374,000

Bakersfield, California

Median single-family home price: $367,300

Atlanta

Median single-family home price: $366,900

New Haven, Connecticut

Median single-family home price: $363,700

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Median single-family home price: $362,500

Daytona Beach, Florida

Median single-family home price: $362,400

Milwaukee

Median single-family home price: $359,000

Hartford, Connecticut

Median single-family home price: $358,200

Philadelphia

Median single-family home price: $353,500

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Median single-family home price: $348,700

Chicago

Median single-family home price: $343,300

Springfield, Massachusetts

Median single-family home price: $337,800

Houston

Median single-family home price: $336,600

Tallahassee, Florida

Median single-family home price: $322,000

Kansas City, Missouri

Median single-family home price: $315,800

San Antonio

Median single-family home price: $315,700

Columbus, Ohio

Median single-family home price: $307,100

Indianapolis

Median single-family home price: $300,100

Omaha, Nebraska

Median single-family home price: $282,300

Cincinnati

Median single-family home price: $278,200

Louisville, Kentucky

Median single-family home price: $262,300

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Median single-family home price: $255,500

Memphis, Tennessee

Median single-family home price: $248,400

St. Louis

Median single-family home price: $243,700

Buffalo, New York

Median single-family home price: $243,500

Oklahoma City

Median single-family home price: $243,300

Detroit

Median single-family home price: $241,500

Rochester, New York

Median single-family home price: $230,500

Pittsburgh

Median single-family home price: $210,200

Montgomery, Alabama

Median single-family home price: $193,400

Cleveland

Median single-family home price: $190,700

Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of March 20, 2024.

