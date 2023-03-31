U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.25
    +12.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,109.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,125.50
    +43.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.20
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.40
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2402
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9000
    +0.2110 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,153.41
    -594.51 (-2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.01
    -4.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,033.75
    +250.82 (+0.90%)
     

33 Organizations awarded 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2023' by Great Place to Work®

PR Newswire
·4 min read

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® is proud to announce the list of the 33 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2023'.

Organizations that successfully embed diversity, equity and inclusion into the fabric of their culture, enable their people to thrive regardless of their age, race, job position, or gender. More and more workplaces are embracing equity as part of their culture and norms of behaviour, setting a platform for women to be their best selves at work, every day.

Today, we recognize and applaud the extraordinary work that these organisations have been doing in a consistent manner, towards erasing gender bias and offering equal opportunities through bold and caring practices.

These companies are:

Accenture (China) Co., Ltd.
Amgen China
Amgen Biotechnology Consultation
Baxter (China) Investment Co. Ltd.
Brown-Forman Worldwide L.L.C., Taiwan Branch
Cisco
DHL Global Forwarding China
Dow China
EPO Fashion Group
Eyebuydirect (Danyang) Optical Co., Ltd
Fonterra Greater China
Royal FrieslandCampina China
GEP (Shanghai) Consulting, Ltd.
Hilton
Ingram Micro (China) Holding & Commercial Co., Ltd.
Beaufour-Ipsen (Tianjin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Organon
Kerry China
Mastercard
Medtronic
Meijer Trading Ltd.
Shanghai Meltwater News Co., Ltd.
PageGroup China
PayPalPayments (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
Perfetti Van Melle Confectionery (China) Co., Ltd.
S.C. Johnson
Stryker (Beijing) Healthcare Products Co., Ltd.
Stryker Hong Kong and Taiwan
Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd
Takeda China
Teva Pharmaceuticals
Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.
Volvo Group China

"My respect to all of you leaders who still keep their beliefs in human capital strongly and firmly, and direct many of your efforts to strengthen gender equity in your workplaces. You're demonstrating that the path of offering better relations in 360° is a way of thriving even in the toughest evolution contexts.

You're showing us how to advance at the speed of Trust!"

These were encouraging words shared by Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China, at yesterday's list reveal and celebratory event.

The core result findings 

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we found 3 important points:

Development 
At Best Workplaces for Women™, 88.3% of female employees feel they are involved in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment to grow and develop, compared to 68.6% in other workplaces.

Fairness 
High growth and development opportunities tend to lead to an increased intention to stay in a job.

85.2% of female employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ compared to 66.1% in other workplaces say people are paid fairly for the work they do.

Unique Benefits 
86.1% of employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ say they have special and unique benefits and 94.2% are able to take time off from work when necessary.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China List

Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China is a accreditation standard which recognizes those top organizations that, while providing a great work environment to all employees, are also creating positive and supportive workplaces for women, in particular developing and promoting practices that make sure women in the workplace have a fair and positive work experience, and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the business while they develop their talents personally and professionally.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great workplace cultures for women and among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work® 

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list and 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list.  In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

Follow Great Place to Work® Greater China
www.greatplacetowork.cn  
Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and  
WeChat ID: greatplacetowork.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/33-organizations-awarded-best-workplaces-for-women-in-greater-china-2023-by-great-place-to-work-301786564.html

SOURCE Great Place to Work® Institute

Recommended Stories

  • More companies are watching their remote workers WFH on camera—but it’s costing them big time

    97% of companies think spying on their remote workers makes them more productive. But many employees end up getting fired for it—or quitting.

  • U.S. real estate brokerages must face home sellers’ class action over commissions

    A federal judge in Chicago on Wednesday ruled that home sellers accusing the National Association of Realtors and a group of real estate brokerages of conspiring to inflate commission rates can move forward as a class action. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood's decision grants class-action status to past home sellers seeking more than $13 billion in damages and creates a separate class of current and future sellers who want a court injunction that bars subsequent violations of U.S. antitrust law. The plaintiffs are seven home sellers.

  • Accountants’ Salaries Are Rising, but It May Not Add Up to More Accountants

    The salaries offered to U.S. accountants and auditors last year climbed at their quickest pace in recent years, but industry observers say increasing pay alone may not be enough to remedy a national shortage of accountants.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • Apple wins U.S. appeal over patents in $502 million VirnetX verdict

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc persuaded a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to uphold a patent tribunal's ruling that could imperil a $502 million verdict for patent licensing company VirnetX Inc in the companies' long-running fight over privacy-software technology. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that invalidated the two patents VirnetX had accused Apple of infringing. VirnetX Chief Executive Kendall Larsen said in a statement that the company was disappointed with the decision and considering seeking a rehearing or appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Amazon's Melissa Nick: Here's how the e-commerce giant is cutting costs

    The most visible part of Amazon’s business for many is the e-commerce operation. But there are costs to be cut. Here's how the process is coming along according to Melissa Nick, VP of North American Customer Fulfillment at Amazon.

  • Transocean (RIG) Secures 2 Drilling Contracts From Equinor

    Transocean (RIG) has secured two drilling contracts, worth $382 million, from Equinor. The agreements include a strategic partnership to explore areas including technology and sustainability.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

    The closure of a vital oil pipeline in northern Iraq is bolstering international prices and threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. Producers including Norway’s DNO A, London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum and Dallas-based HKN Energy Ltd. say they have either started to shut wells in semiautonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, or will soon do so if the blockage doesn’t free up. The ruling by a tribunal at the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris relates to a pipeline carrying 400,000 barrels daily from Iraqi Kurdistan and 70,000 barrels more from federal Iraq.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • US court sanctions Google in privacy case, company's second legal setback in days

    A U.S. court has sanctioned Google LLC for a second time in recent days, after a judge in a decision unsealed on Wednesday said the Alphabet Inc unit took too long to comply with a ruling last year in a data-privacy class action. The order from U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen in San Jose, California, stems from a class action claiming Google unlawfully tracked its users while they were using the company's Chrome browsers in private, or "incognito," mode. In a separate decision on Tuesday in California, U.S. District Judge James Donato concluded Google had failed to preserve employees' "chat" records as evidence in antitrust litigation.

  • Exclusive-Massachusetts regulator probes First Republic insiders' stock sales

    Massachusetts regulators have opened an investigation into sales of company stock by top executives at First Republic Bank in the weeks leading up to the recent banking turmoil. Massachusetts' Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters his office has subpoenaed First Republic. A spokesperson for First Republic declined to confirm the firm received a subpoena or comment on the stock sales.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What does the CFTC’s suit against Binance mean for Coinbase? Analysts weigh in

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleges that Binance “has facilitated potentially illegal activities.”

  • Workers are largely happy with their jobs — but not their paychecks, survey finds

    Happy with your job? Most Americans are extremely or very satisfied with theirs, a recent survey found. The gripes? Mostly about pay and opportunities to move ahead.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • JD.Com's Business Units Prepares For Separate Hong Kong IPOs Days After Alibaba's Similar Move

    JD.Com, Inc's (NASDAQ: JD) two subsidiaries filed for Hong Kong's initial public offerings on Thursday. Jingdong Property Inc and Jingdong Industrials Inc submitted listing applications to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. JD.com would hold more than 50% of both companies after the completion of the spinoffs. Also Read: Are US Sanctions On China Working? China Tech ETFs Paint A Picture Jingdong Property's business now covers 29 Chinese provincial-level regions. It also has 25 overseas infrastructure

  • Meta defeats photo app's antitrust case in US court

    A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc that alleged its Facebook social media business drove a now-defunct photo software application startup out of business in violation of federal antitrust law. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, federal court said in her 67-page order that Phhhoto Inc had failed to timely bring its claims under relevant U.S. antitrust law that sets a four-year window and under New York state competition provisions that have a three-year statute of limitation. "Phhhoto has failed in its 69-page amended complaint of 222 paragraphs to allege sufficient facts that cure the untimeliness of all of its federal claims," Matsumoto wrote.