33 Organizations awarded 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2023' by Great Place to Work®

SHANGHAI, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® is proud to announce the list of the 33 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China 2023'.

Organizations that successfully embed diversity, equity and inclusion into the fabric of their culture, enable their people to thrive regardless of their age, race, job position, or gender. More and more workplaces are embracing equity as part of their culture and norms of behaviour, setting a platform for women to be their best selves at work, every day.

Today, we recognize and applaud the extraordinary work that these organisations have been doing in a consistent manner, towards erasing gender bias and offering equal opportunities through bold and caring practices.

These companies are:

Accenture (China) Co., Ltd.

Amgen China

Amgen Biotechnology Consultation

Baxter (China) Investment Co. Ltd.

Brown-Forman Worldwide L.L.C., Taiwan Branch

Cisco

DHL Global Forwarding China

Dow China

EPO Fashion Group

Eyebuydirect (Danyang) Optical Co., Ltd

Fonterra Greater China

Royal FrieslandCampina China

GEP (Shanghai) Consulting, Ltd.

Hilton

Ingram Micro (China) Holding & Commercial Co., Ltd.

Beaufour-Ipsen (Tianjin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Organon

Kerry China

Mastercard

Medtronic

Meijer Trading Ltd.

Shanghai Meltwater News Co., Ltd.

PageGroup China

PayPalPayments (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle Confectionery (China) Co., Ltd.

S.C. Johnson

Stryker (Beijing) Healthcare Products Co., Ltd.

Stryker Hong Kong and Taiwan

Stryker (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Takeda China

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Totole Food Ltd.

Volvo Group China

"My respect to all of you leaders who still keep their beliefs in human capital strongly and firmly, and direct many of your efforts to strengthen gender equity in your workplaces. You're demonstrating that the path of offering better relations in 360° is a way of thriving even in the toughest evolution contexts.

You're showing us how to advance at the speed of Trust!"

Story continues

These were encouraging words shared by Jose Bezanilla, CEO of Great Place to Work® Greater China, at yesterday's list reveal and celebratory event.

The core result findings

In the Trust Index© Survey to employees, we found 3 important points:

Development

At Best Workplaces for Women™, 88.3% of female employees feel they are involved in decisions that affect their jobs or work environment to grow and develop, compared to 68.6% in other workplaces.

Fairness

High growth and development opportunities tend to lead to an increased intention to stay in a job.

85.2% of female employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ compared to 66.1% in other workplaces say people are paid fairly for the work they do.

Unique Benefits

86.1% of employees at Best Workplaces for Women™ say they have special and unique benefits and 94.2% are able to take time off from work when necessary.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China List

Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China is a accreditation standard which recognizes those top organizations that, while providing a great work environment to all employees, are also creating positive and supportive workplaces for women, in particular developing and promoting practices that make sure women in the workplace have a fair and positive work experience, and have the opportunity to contribute to the success of the business while they develop their talents personally and professionally.

The objective of publishing the list is to acknowledge organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes that deliver and establish great workplace cultures for women and among the colleagues and associates, so as to sustain and enhance the competitive edge of the region.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses in more than 97 countries, through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks and certification programs. In Greater China, we partner with different media partners to publish the 'Best Workplaces™ in Greater China' list and 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong and Taiwan; also a special list of 'Best Workplaces for Women™ in Greater China' list. In the US, we work with Fortune Magazine to publish the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

Follow Great Place to Work® Greater China

www.greatplacetowork.cn

Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook, and

WeChat ID: greatplacetowork.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/33-organizations-awarded-best-workplaces-for-women-in-greater-china-2023-by-great-place-to-work-301786564.html

SOURCE Great Place to Work® Institute